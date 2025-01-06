Happy New Year, readers!

Now that 2025 is finally here, so is The Stranger's annual sex survey! Yes, it's time to spill your guts and tell us who, what, where, when, and how you've been getting busy.

We want to hear about the sexiest thing you did in 2024! Are you gay? Do you use toys? What about poppers? What song tops your go-to sex soundtrack? What's the sexiest way you've ever asked for (or been asked for) consent? Have you fucked on a boat? Have you fucked on the Seattle Monorail? Exactly how horny are you for Luigi Mangione? Are you happy with the amount of sex you're having? Do you like to get freaky during Antiques Roadshow?

We have so many questions! Take the anonymous survey and tell us everything here!

You have until Friday, January 17, to submit your answers. The results will be featured in our next print edition, which hits the streets February 5. (That's right, The Stranger is back in print! Find us at hundreds of locations around the Puget Sound EVERY MONTH in 2025!)

Last year, more than 4,600 of you were kind enough to answer our nosey questions, and we learned SO MUCH, including:

Most gays (64%) were democrats, and most lesbians (43%) and queers (38%) were socialists

42% of survey takers cheated on their partner, and 38% of those cheaters came clean about their infidelity

Just 23% of gay men claimed to be tops

Submission, nipple play, spanking, bondage, and group sex were the top 5 kinks

Portishead and the Weeknd were the top artists folks listened to during sex

What will 2025's results show? Share all your dirty secrets (anonymously) now! (If the embedded survey isn't showing up for you, click here!)

Survey closes Friday, January 17, at 11:59 pm.