It's tiiiiiiiiime!

Now that 2025 is (almost) over, it's time to look back on the past year and spill your guts in The Stranger's annual sex survey!

What's the sexiest thing you did in 2025? Do you sext? Do you subscribe to OnlyFans? What music do you listen to when getting it on? Have you ever humped in a car? What about on a Washington State Ferry? And how horny are you for Nathan Fielder?

You have until Friday, January 16, to give us all the juicy details (anonymously!), and then we'll crunch some numbers, pull some data, and share the results in our February Love & Sex issue (on stands February 4)!

Last year's sex survey proved very interesting. Fisting/getting fisted fantasies skyrocketed, H.E.R. was by far the music people listened to most when getting busy, and people were only medium-horny for Luigi Mangione. (Gay men were the horniest demographic for him, averaging just over 6 on a scale of 1-10.)

What will we learn about the sex lives of Seattleites this year? There's only one way to find out! Grab a drink, get comfortable, and tell us everything.

If the survey isn't loading in the widget above, click here to open it in a new tab.