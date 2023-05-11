It's time for the 49th annual Seattle International Film Festival!

SIFF is showing more than 260 films in person (May 11-21) and virtually (May 22-28), but you don't have to face that daunting list alone. We love movies and we love you, so we put together this handy guide to SIFF 2023 so you know what to watch and where to eat throughout the entire festival. You're welcome!

We're especially excited to see Megan Griffith's new film Year of the Fox. Griffiths, of course, is one of SIFF's shiniest stars—she's shown more than half a dozen films at the festival—so contributor Chase Hutchinson caught up with the local director ahead of Year of the Fox's world premiere on Saturday, May 13, to talk about SIFF, the intriguing source material behind her new movie, and the state of Seattle's film industry.

There are more great recommendations of what to see (and what to skip) in our big-ass collection of SIFF film reviews. We watched dozens of flicks, from tear-jerking documentaries to a Taiwanese puppet-opera action film, to help you separate the cream from the crap.

And because no one wants to sit through a movie on an empty stomach, we also have a bunch of tips on where to eat near all the SIFF venues. If you're heading to AMC Pacific Place, stop in at ASEAN Streat Food Hall! Catching a film at Ark Lodge Cinemas? Start your day with "Seattle's best breakfast" at Geraldine's Counter.

Also, make sure you're following us on TikTok or Instagram because we're gonna be posting video reviews of some of our favorite (and not-so-favorite) films through the run of the festival.

See you at the theater!

Visit siff.net/festival for ticketing information and showtimes.