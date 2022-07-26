Today's heat is all anyone can talk about: For a quick refresher—temperatures will get into the 90s and stay that way for the rest of the week. If you're unhoused, the Regional Homelessness Authority has set up cooling sites in places like the Rainier Beach and International District/Chinatown Community Centers that also serve housed folks as well. Learn the signs of heat illness, and if you don't have an air conditioner, then start freezing rags now!

Hot weather on its way with temperatures in the 90s this afternoon. Stay safe in the heat. #wawx pic.twitter.com/QhxaW5yIkE — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 26, 2022

This is so fucked up: The Choco Taco is no more. The Klondike ice cream in a taco-shaped cone is being discontinued as the company focuses on its other products, reports CNN. Hard to think of a product more important than the Choco Taco, but, ok.

The West Seattle Bridge is coming...soon? According to the Seattle Times, crews "have completed the most complex phase of fixing the cracked West Seattle Bridge." These workers have strung and tightened dozens of miles of cable through the bridge's hollow girders, which will help resist the downward pressure of traffic as well as its own weight. The Seattle Department of Transportation says it's on track to open mid-September—see you there?

Let them both have it: Jeopardy! announced that Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue to trade off hosting the iconic game show, reports AV Club. None of them have the raw sexual energy of Alex Trebek, but they will do!

You've heard "robot breaks 7-year-old's finger." Now see "drone saves 14-year old boy from drowning": I guess drones cane be used for good? It happened in Valencia, Spain. Sky News reports that the drone dropped a life vest into the sea and the teen managed to grab onto it before an actual lifeguard came to the rescue.

The European Union makes an agreement to use less natural gas, just as Russian company Gazprom said it'd lower the amount of gas sent to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The general call entreats EU nations to reduce their natural gas consumption by 15% between now and spring. However, the agreement provided an exemption to a "handful of nations that face particular energy problems," reports the New York Times.

Speaking of Russia: The country has announced that it will no longer be part of the International Space Station (ISS) come 2024, reports Axios. Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, said it will instead turn its attention to building its own space station. The ISS was one of the only open avenues of communication between the United States and Russia during terrestrial strife, and it's unclear whether it can remain operational without Russian cosmonauts.

I need to see this movie immediately: It is going to be so good.

New trailer for ‘They/Them.’



A slasher horror set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp. As the camp’s methods become more unsettling, the campers must protect themselves. When a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, things get even more dangerous. pic.twitter.com/9kUvXGE02d — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 20, 2022

Here we go again...The student debt moratorium is scheduled to end on August 31, but the feds have told student loan servicers to not contact borrowers just yet, reports NBC. On Monday night, the Biden Administration told the outlet that "no decision has been made" about whether to extended the pause again, but they'll make that call before August 31. Joe, the midterms are soon—cancel student loans for easy campaigning fodder! C'mon!!!

Seattle Audubon Society is dropping the "Audubon" from its name: The reason? You guessed it—the man the organization is named for, John James Audubon, was a slave-owner who opposed abolition.

The sixth co-defendant in the Central Park Five case was exonerated: Steven Lopez was named in the indictment along with the five other Black and Latino teens back in 1989 for the alleged rape and attempted murder of Trisha Meili. He later pleaded guilty to robbing a male jogger that same night and was sentenced to 1.5-4.5 years in prison. Yesterday, a New York judge agreed to vacate the plea, "ruling that it was involuntary, unconstitutional and based in part on false witness statements," reports Al Jazeera.

If you're interested in giving your input to the Harrell administration on the city's next permanent police chief: There are two ~~*~*community conversations~*~** tonight to do just that. One is being held at North Seattle College and the other will take place virtually, reports KOMO. Both are expected to run for 90 minutes. The Mayor's office will hold two more community convos before making its final call on a chief. Let them know how you feel.

More bridge talk: According to Axios, plans are moving forward to build a new I-5 bridge connecting Washington and Oregon. The current bridge is old, not earthquake-safe, and has to open and close for passing ships. Eight local government agencies have signed off on the rebuild project, so it looks like it could happen. We love updating crumbling infrastructure!

To the Polish, cats are now considered an invasive species.

For your listening pleasure: Buster Poindexter's "Hot Hot Hot."