The sweet taste of accountability in the morning: Trump's legal troubles didn't end with the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago yesterday, as he pled the Fifth during his testimony today in the New York Attorney General's civil suit against his real estate "company." The NY AG claims her investigation has found "significant" evidence of fraud and other financial wrongdoing in how the company valued its assets in applications for loans and in tax filings.

In other Trump news: The fantasy of the former president losing sway over his cult dissipated in the face of yesterday's primary elections. The Associated Press has the full rundown of his hand-picked goons winning in Wisconsin and elsewhere across the country. As Mudede mentioned in last night's Slog PM, locally, incumbent Republican Jaime Herrera-Beutler was the latest casualty among the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last February.

Not all primary results were bad news! Progressive Congresswoman Ilhan Omar defeated a centrist challenger who made her support for transferring money from law enforcement to economic and social programs the centerpiece of his campaign. She and her supporters don't appear worried that she only prevailed by two points.

Tonight’s victory is a testament to how much our district believes in the collective values we are fighting for and how much they’re willing to do to help us overcome defeat. This win is for them and everyone who still believes that regression will not be the legacy of the Fifth. pic.twitter.com/z7u0iVI5PU — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 10, 2022

Speaking of centrists operating in bad faith: The San Francisco Standard uncovered significant financial ties between Brooke Jenkins, the prosecutor who replaced Chesa Boudin after the recall effort against him succeeded, and the nonprofit Neighbors for a Better San Francisco. That's notable because the nonprofit's sister organization, Neighbors for a Better San Francisco Advocacy, was behind the PAC that raised "$4.8 million of the $7.1 million contributed to oust Boudin from office." Seems totally above board and not at all like further evidence that big moneyed interests undermined transformative criminal justice reform.

Not you too, KUOW: I already scolded KING 5 last week for taking the bait on the open letter from King County Prosecutor Jim Ferrell and seven other south King County mayors who have endorsed him, but here's KUOW committing the same sin five days later. They did at least include a more extensive push-back from the King County Prosecutor's Office on the hyperbolic claims that criminal justice reforms caused a spike in crime, but failing to mention the potential political motivations of the seven mayors does a disservice to readers' ability to determine good faith.

On the topic of local law enforcement: It sounds like the Community Police Commission had a totally normal one last night when Gino Betts, the new Director of Seattle's Office of Police Accountability, joined their regular community engagement meeting. Here's a sample of South Seattle Emerald reporter Carolyn Bick's live-tweeting of the meeting:

This same officer (whose name is Clayton Powell): "Police officers get training dealing with the public. Does the public get training dealing with police? The answer is no." If there is an encounter with the police the public will lose 99% of the time. Powell at @SeaCPC meeting. — CE Bick (@CarolynBick) August 10, 2022

We're still waiting... Yesterday marked the anniversary of the Emerald uncovering a whistleblower complaint within the Office of Inspector General, the agency that's supposed to hold the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) accountable for doing its job. The complaint alleged that the agency's director was too cozy with OPA and instructed staff to avoid criticizing the OPA in writing. You can get caught up on the story, and on the Seattle City Council's lack of action on the complaint, right here.

Welcome to the abolition movement, Republicans: Adam Serwer at The Atlantic published an excellent breakdown of how the collective conservative freak-out about the FBI raid was "unmoored" from the available evidence.

Our wholly unbalanced media ecosystem strikes again: I'm sure Congresswoman Omar and the rest of the Squad who faced centrist challengers over their supposed capital sin of suggesting that cops are not a good use of public safety dollars are just tickled by the irony.

Not sure whether to be amused or infuriated that GOP is calling not just for defunding but total abolition of a major law enforcement agency & it won’t get even 1% of the coverage or mainstream outrage or political-price-paying as some lefty activists saying ‘defund the police.’ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 9, 2022

At least this is all fun and games, right? The federal judge who signed the search warrant for the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago yesterday now faces threats, and he had his personal information spread across pro-Trump online communities, resulting in the deactivation of his official page on the court's website. Surely it had nothing to do with the widespread use of "civil war" rhetoric among Republican commentators and politicians.

Saudi spy within Twitter convicted: A former employee of the bird app was found guilty of turning over personal information about people who used anonymous accounts to criticize the Saudi government in exchange for at least $300,000 in wire transfers. Between this and Facebook's indefensible decision to rat out an abortion patient in Nebraska, the nation's social media companies are really having a banner week.

PSA: Don't point your sex toys at anyone. A Thomson-Upson County teen with a "personal massager" triggered a lockdown for that entire Atlanta-area school district yesterday, which certainly disrupted learning for a while. Okay, let's review: Police see a teen openly carrying an assault rifle in Uvalde and they fail to stop him from entering a school, but catching a glimpse of a sex toy that somehow "resembled a handgun" requires a countywide freakout. Great society we've got here, folks.

Start looking for higher ground: According to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, high tide flooding is on pace to become a regularly occurring disaster across the country. By 2050, they project "high tide flooding across the U.S. is expected to take place between 45-70 days a year on average," compared to just three to seven days of high tide flooding projected for 2023.

On that note, let's end AM with a classic from the all-time great Stevie Wonder.