Back-to-back weekends of climate optimism: I know, I'm not used to this much good news either, but all signs point to the House passing the Inflation Reduction Act today. Assuming no centrists decide to sabotage the effort at the last minute, President Biden should sign the US's first major climate bill in my adult lifetime in the next few days. Here's a breakdown from the New York Times on how you might benefit from the tax credits and rebates in the bill.

Speaking of climate: Advocates for farm workers told KUOW yesterday that the Department of Labor & Industries isn't doing enough to enforce its new emergency rules that are supposed to protect workers in extreme heat. In a quote I had to read three times to make sure I wasn't hallucinating, a spokesperson for L&I said the agency “is definitely on the side of the business.” Very cool.

Progress in the investigation into Manuel Ellis's death: Here's to hoping that those unredacted records shed some light on exactly who was responsible for this tragedy.

BREAKING: The City of Tacoma lost its fight to block the release of records in response to a subpoena in the Manuel Ellis case. Pierce County Superior Court Judge Bryan Chushcoff says internal affairs interviews with TPD officers must be released to @AGOWA without redaction. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/9pkM14ZH1i — Kari Plog (@KariPlog) August 11, 2022

Power-sharing among workers at a restaurant: The South Seattle Emerald reports that Jude’s, a Cajun spot in the South End, is experimenting with ways to subvert the worker-alienating principles of capitalism. After purchasing the restaurant during the early days of the pandemic, a former bartender decided to transition the establishment into a co-op where employees "own [their] own labor." A better world is possible, y'all.

Good news for elderly long COVID patients: Some health care providers are now employing cognitive rehabilitation in older patients who struggle with the infamous COVID-induced brain fog, and they are seeing people make "significant gains" in treating their symptoms with the practice. According to the CDC, 1 in 4 adults who survive the virus have at least one lingering symptom, so anything that helps that enormous population has to be unequivocally good news.

I know Charles covered this in yesterday's PM, but I simply cannot resist sharing this awful pun about the feds looking for nuclear documents in Trump's beach house:

So the FBI raid on Mar a Lago was just a fission expedition? — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) August 12, 2022

When the worst person you know makes a good point:

Donald Trump is not someone who should ever have the nuclear codes.https://t.co/2NLg1HbUx3 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 2, 2016

We haven't forgotten, Mike: Washington's Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler ordered a company selling illegal insurance plans through local chambers of commerce to knock off that behavior yesterday. That's great, since both workers and small businesses were getting screwed under the shady plans. But I mostly included this story in AM to point out that Kreidler is somehow still in office after basically everyone in Olympia (and on the Seattle Times Editorial Board) called for him to resign over allegations of bullying and making racist and sexist remarks in front of his staff.

Gas prices keep declining: After 55 straight days of declining gas prices, the national average has fallen below $4 per gallon for the first time since March. It's starting to look like the GOP will need a new boogeyman this October.

Fuck civility politics: NPR engaged in some pathetic pearl-clutching over Beto O'Rourke's use of profanity against a heckler at a recent event. The heckler laughed as O'Rourke described the capabilities of an AR-15 in the context of the Uvalde shooting. "Toilet talk," as one alleged expert quoted in the story referred to Beto's language, helps regular people understand when things are so bad that the only way to accurately describe them is to speak plainly. If you don't think a mass shooting that leaves 19 children dead deserves an f-bomb, then I suggest you fuck right off.

You didn't hear this from me, but if you have friends in abortion prohibition states freaking out about a local prosecutor promising to enforce laws that criminalize abortions, here's one easy trick that they can use to fight back. To paraphrase a certain former First Lady, when the prosecutor asks you to convict someone for exercising their rights to bodily autonomy, just say "no."

Why am I not surprised? New research from a former Google engineer shows that Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, has been taking advantage of its in-app browsers to inject code into websites its users visit so it can track all their actions on those sites. Will Zuck ever run out of ways to creepily violate our privacy?

If only anyone had told them not to build it... The entirely unnecessary youth jail that King County spent $243 million to construct has a "slew of early defects," reports KUOW. If you take a small view of the issue, then most of the faulty construction appears to be the fault of one particular contractor. Stepping back, the fact that we spent nearly a quarter of a billion dollars on a facility that only houses about two dozen kids on average is the real scandal here.

Rest in peace, Malcom: After a week of having Mac Miller's latest posthumous mixtape "I Love Life, Thank You" on repeat, I've landed on this bittersweet bop as my personal favorite track from the project.