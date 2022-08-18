Dan Price resigns: CEO of Seattle-based Gravity Payments Dan Price resigned from his company last night to focus on “fighting” accusations from a woman who claimed Price forced an unwanted kiss on her. You’ll remember in February, the Seattle Times reported that the Seattle Municipal Court charged Price with fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and fourth-degree assault and reckless driving.

If you're struggling to place Price in your mind, this might help: He's that super-rich guy who gained prominence for being “one of the good ones.” He raised all of his employees' salaries to $70,000 by cutting his own. Sorry, I would have said that first, but I got annoyed that so much of the news introduced his famous good deed (I get it, it’s how people know him) before the fact that someone accused him of sexual assault, which is far more relevant to the actual news today.

Emails show WA Republicans cope: State House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox made it clear, Republican candidates needed to get 48% of the primary vote to be “viable.” To his disappointment, Republican candidates did not hit that viability marker in any of the dozen House races the party wanted to flip in order to get a majority in the House. The Seattle Times obtained some internal campaign emails that show just how frustrating the results were for Republicans. Wilcox wrote: “This is the sign of an unserious party, selfish candidates can have dire consequences for us all.”

A reminder: We're all on a BIG MOTH hunt. Last month, a UW professor found this glorious 10-incher on the side of a Bellevue garage. Turns out, that’s the biggest moth people have ever seen and recorded. Wow! Now, the Washington State Department of Agriculture wants us all to report any sightings because it's classified as a “pest.” Don’t worry too much though, the department said it's not a public health hazard. Just fucking huge.



Taking a page out of Dow’s book: Yesterday, the Snohomish County Council approved a plan to buy two motels and turn them into shelter for the homeless. King County already bought up some hotels to do the same thing a few years ago. A UW study found the strategy improved health and stability for the people living in the hotels during the pandemic. Despite an example of the benefits, the measure only narrowly passed in Snohomish County. From what KOMO reported, it looks like the usual enemy: business.

What a steal: Seattle Refined posted photos of a very fancy home with a closet larger than my living room. If you have enough clothing to outfit a small army, the place is yours for $8.5 million. But honestly, that’s a great deal, since, as Seattle Refined said, the home is "perfect for hosting.”

Digital herding: In Okanogan County, ranchers are testing out the state’s first virtual fence. These cows won’t be the only ones with the innovative fence, aiming to replicate the “most wildlife-friendly” fence, which is no fence at all. Twelve more ranches across Washington will soon use computers to contain their cows. Crosscut has more.

BREAKING: There is no drink of the summer.

For years, the drink of the summer was an Aperol spritz. Last year, it was the espresso martini. But this summer, there just isn't one. @chrisecrowley writes https://t.co/4roBC7XDIk August 17, 2022

But at least there’s gonna be booze at General Porpoise: As Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reported, soon you’ll be able to suck the cream out of a doughnut and wash it down with wine, all at General Porpoise. Truly the breakfast of champions.

Mar-a-Lago update: Later today, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart will hold a hearing about calls from news outlets to unseal materials related to the search warrant to search the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home. CNN and other outlets want to see the rest of the sealed documents, but the Department of Justice said making them public would "cause significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation."

Liz Cheney honors the results of the free and fair election: As we all know by now, U.S. House Rep. Liz Cheney, who worked as vice-chair of the House January 6 committee, got her shit rocked in the primary by Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman. Recently, Hageman told Fox News that Cheney had not conceded. So, to clear up the lie, last night, Cheney released the recording of her conceding to Hageman. She said: “Hi, Harriet, it is Liz Cheney calling. It is about 8:13 on Tuesday the 16th, I’m calling to concede the election and congratulate you on the win. Thanks.”

Surprise, surprise: NPR reported that the states with the strictest bans on abortion care also have higher rates of child poverty, higher rates of low-weight newborns, less access to health care and less financial support from their governments.

Boosted booster production: The FDA is working on a new and improved COVID-19 booster, and the agency wants to get it out to the public next month. To meet the tight deadline, the FDA said it will authorize the new shots based on studies on mice rather than humans for the first time. NPR has more.

Tough to see others live your dream: A student profited over $100 million from a Bed Bath and Beyond “meme stock.” The throw-all-your-money-into-the-blackhole-that-is-the-meme-stock-market propaganda is starting to get to me.

One of the most important developments in the last century: A documentarian will finally capture the annual TikTok phenomena of Alabama Rush. As that very nice Zeta says, it’s a “GREAT DAY NOT A GOOD DAY!”