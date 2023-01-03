Welcome to 2023: Hope you brought in the New Year with people you love. It's really all we can ask for these days.

And in this new year, Washington job postings must include a salary range on them: That's thanks to a new law passed last year that went into effect on January 1. According to the Seattle Times, here's what the pay transparency law means:

"That [salary] range should extend from the lowest to highest possible pay, set by the employer before the job posting is published, according to guidance from Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries. The job postings must list benefits offered, including health insurance, retirement plans, paid days off, parental leave and stock options."

It's a great year to be an Oregonian: January 1 also brought the legalization of shrooms to the Beaver State, which voters approved of two years ago. The magic mushrooms can only be used in a specific instance—at licensed service centers for people over the age of 21 with a trained facilitator/trip sitter watching your every breath. The New York Times has a piece on what's what with the law for more background.

It's time to dump your Christmas tree, dudes: Through January 31, Seattle residents can place up to two trees and other holiday greenery on the curb next to the compost bin for pickup, reports the Seattle Times. The trees must be cut into 4-foot lengths and not exceed 4 inches in diameter.

Big bummer for print: Northwest Asian Weekly and The Seattle Chinese Post will cease print production on January 21, reports KUOW. While the English-language Northwest Asian Weekly will continue online, Chinese-language Seattle Chinese Post will end all operations this year. In a statement on their website, the company said it was "time for us to adjust to the changing times," but thanked their readers for their "unwavering" support. Cheers to you!

ICYMI: Police caught a suspect in the University of Idaho killings. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested on Friday in Pennsylvania at his parents' house, reports AP. Kohberger is a Ph.D. student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, studying—get this—criminal justice and criminology. This weekend, the suspect's attorney said he'd waive an extradition hearing "so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges."

Football is terrifying: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field last night in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, reports Yahoo News. The Bills announced that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after getting hit. He's currently in the hospital in critical condition.

The way I need to know exactly what happened here: Love the (hot tub boat) aside.

Lake Union: the individuals on the boat beginning to sink (hot tub boat) have boarded a bystander boat. The bystander boat is towing the hot tub boat to shore. All are accounted for and SFD has been cancelled on the response. January 2, 2023

There's a new COVID variant in town: This one is an Omicron descendant with the alien-ass name of XBB.1.5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this variant jumped from 4% to 41% of new infections last month and estimate that it's responsible for 75% of new COVID cases in the Northeast. Scientists are saying they expected to see XBB.1.5. in higher circulation over the coming weeks. Wear a mask and stay safe out there, everyone.

KIRO's conservative radio host Dori Monson is dead at age 61: No comment.

Also dead: Barbara Walters. The glass ceiling-shattering journalist and news anchor died on December 31 at the age of 93. She became the first woman in the US to anchor a network news show when she joined ABC in 1976, reports BBC. Walters had some wild, invasive interview moments, but hope she's resting easy now.

One last RIP: Modest Mouse, Red Star Theory drummer Jeremiah Green died of cancer on December 31. My editor Megan Seling wrote a beautiful tribute to Green on New Year's Day which you should check out.

Kedai Makan given a second chance: If you were bummed about the beloved Malaysian restaurant closing down, be bummed no more. Joe and Lucy Ye, owners of Hangry Panda and the short-lived Money Frog, are taking the reins from Kedai Makan founders Kevin Burzell and Alysson Wilson, who have passed on "hundreds, if not over a thousand" recipes to the new owners, reports Seattle Met. The new location is at 1449 East Pine and is expected to open mid-January.

The hits keep coming for NY's Representative-elect George Santos: The fibber is going to officially start his role today, but now law enforcement officials in Brazil want in on the action, reports The New York Times. It's over a 2008 incident involving a stolen checkbook, but charges were never followed up on because Brazilian authorities couldn't locate Santos. But now they've asked the Justice Department to pass on the notice to the new lawmaker. Santos said he is "not a criminal here—not here or in Brazil or any jurisdiction in the world." Sure.

Speaking of Congress: Rep. Kevin McCarthy might not have enough support from his own party to nab the House Speaker role despite conceding to the whims of his more right-leaning colleagues. The world's tiniest violin is playing for him.

Before you head out: Make sure your bus route isn't suspended today. If it is, check out alternate service here.

For your listening pleasure: Sade's "Nothing Can Come Between Us (Live from San Diego)."