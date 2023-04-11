Biden asks for help with rival abortion pill decisions: On Monday, the Biden administration asked a Spokane judge to clarify the federal government's obligations after courts issued conflicting rulings on the use of the abortion pill mifepristone, according to Politico. If the anti-pill ruling takes effect, selling the drug would become a criminal offense nationwide. The U.S. Department of Justice appealed the ruling, and proceedings are set to start Friday. The U.S. Supreme Court, an institution known for its unbiased review of cases and the integrity of its justices, may have to weigh in on the rival orders.

In the meantime, blue states such as Washington and California are treating mifepristone like toilet paper in 2020. States are stockpiling the drug. Lawmakers in the Washington state Senate are also fast-tracking a bill to let the Washington Department of Corrections distribute mifepristone, according to KOMO. The DOC has distributed non-FDA approved medications in the past, according to Cheryl Strange, Secretary of the Department of Corrections.

A 58-year-old woman is still missing and prosecutors believe 46-year-old Brett Michael Glitchel has information regarding her disappearance, according to court documents filed Monday. Leticia “Leti” Martinez-Cosman was last seen alive with Glitchel on March 31 at a Mariners game. Glitchel denied knowing Martinez-Cosman until prosecutors showed him a photo of the two of them together.

The charging documents are filled with worrying details. Prosecutors believe Glitchel abducted Martinez-Cosman's adult son at about 2 am last week under the guise of taking him to see his mother, who had been reported missing. Her son is diagnosed with intellectual disabilities. After a long drive, Glitchel attempted to strangle and kill the 24-year-old, but the young man fought back and got away, according to court documents. Prosecutors believe Glitchel then burned Martinez-Cosman's car in an attempt to destroy evidence related to her disappearance after he failed to kill her son. Video footage appears to show Glitchel buying a gallon of gas and a lighter at a gas station close to where investigators found her car burned.

A judge held Glitchel on a $5 million bond. He is charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, arson, and theft for allegedly stealing about $10,000 worth of jewelry from Costco on April 4. Law enforcement arrested him when he returned to Costco the next day wearing the same clothes he'd worn when he'd stolen the jewelry, according to court documents.

Rainy days ahead: The gray drizzle matches my vibe after that 10th inning last night. Mariners lost to the Cubs. Blerg.

Hey, it's your midnight shift reporting. Wet conditions continue out there. The steady rain will turn to showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder tomorrow. And here's tonight's playlist. #wawx pic.twitter.com/bn7bFqNF3T April 11, 2023

Trident Seafoods owns the Tacoma fishing vessel that caught fire this weekend, leading to a shelter-in-place advisory due to the resulting toxic fumes. That's the second time a Trident vessel has caught fire in that location, the executive director of Communities for a Healthy Bay told KIRO 7. These fires are an environmental hazard. The last time this happened, the billion-dollar company was fined just $25,000. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Lynnwood City Council may lose its coolest member: A group of nerds wants to recall 23-year-old Lynnwood City Council Member Josh Binda for maybe misusing some campaign funds and posing shirtless in an Instagram post, according to KIRO 7. In January, Binda also faced an ethics investigation for using the Lynnwood City Council chambers to shoot a promotional video without permission. Honestly, I'd respect the recall people more if they just said Binda posted too much cringe.

And now, we turn to Vivian for some museum news. Take it away, Vivian!

No, the Frye is not getting rid of its gender-neutral bathrooms: But, to be fair, the signs were confusing. If you’re Twitter-free, The Frye Art Museum on First Hill received complaints about a sign posted outside its restrooms that read, “We have temporarily discontinued gender-neutral restrooms while we take the steps necessary to update our facilities to meet best practices for gender-neutral restrooms and maximize the comfort of all visitors. In the meantime, we invite you to please use the bathroom that most closely aligns with your gender identity….” A little vague!

The Frye clarified that it will reinstate the restrooms, which have been in place for years, but they need some major design work first. They don't currently meet state guidelines for gender-neutral bathrooms, which is something the museum learned from an accessibility audit it commissioned from Studio Pacifica last fall. “Just to be very clear, it is absolutely a priority to make the physical space inclusive as possible," said a museum spokesperson. "That is the general ethos that extends to all of our policies."

Great, now back to moi.

I prefer our bathroom-related news to Florida's: A Florida Republican shouldn't get credit for a hasty apology he made after he called transgender people "demons" and "mutants," according to Politico. Rep. Webster Barnaby (R-Deltona) made the comments during a hearing on a Florida bathroom bill, which would make it a misdemeanor for someone to use a bathroom not aligned with the sex they were assigned at birth. While some Republicans distanced themselves from Barnaby's comments, GOP lawmakers still advanced the bill.

After lawmakers voted on the bill, Barnaby apologized for his remarks the way you would if someone leaned over to you and said, "You have to apologize for your remarks." After this vote, Florida will likely join states such as Iowa, Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma and Tennessee, which have already passed similar bigoted bathroom bills into law. People have sued over the laws in Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Thousands walk Nashville Representative back to work: Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) took back his seat Monday after the Nashville Metro Council voted to reinstate him to the Tennessee State House, according to the Tennessean. The GOP-controlled House voted to expel Jones last week for leading a gun-control protest after a deadly shooting at a Nashville elementary school. The House also expelled Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis), and the Shelby County Commission will vote Wednesday on whether to return him to the Tennessee Capitol.

Republicans may have miscalculated on this one. The expulsion elevated the political profiles of Jones and Pearson with little upside for Republican leadership, since both lawmakers are expected to return, according to the Tennessean. Though, Republicans did sidestep the gun control conversation pretty neatly for a time. 🤷

Speaking of, that shooting in Kentucky left five people dead after an employee opened fire at a bank in Louisville. The shooter injured nine other people, including a young police officer who was shot in the head and was in critical condition, according to the BBC. The shooter live streamed the attack on Instagram. Police shot and killed the shooter.

The weather is a double shot of despresso, and so that is what I've got for you, music-wise. Blondshell's debut album is gorgeous from start to finish, so if you prefer to save dark music for sunny days, then seriously come back to this one.