Jurors head to deliberations in rape trial of Donald Trump: Attorneys gave closing arguments Monday in a civil case against Trump. E. Jean Carroll is suing the former president for battery and defamation after he allegedly raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. According to Politico, jurors will have to weigh Carroll's credibility, the implications of the Access Hollywood tape, prior accusations against Trump, and the fact that Trump did not attend the trial.

Deportation flights resume at Boeing Field: Immigrant rights groups are demanding transparency from King County after deportation flights began again on May 2, according to the University of Washington's Center for Human Rights. At the end of March, a federal judge struck down King County's attempt to prevent the federal government from using the county airport for federal deportation flights. In response, King County Executive Dow Constantine promised to share information about any potential flights, but immigrant rights group La Resistencia says the county isn't providing that info.

An update to what's happening at Boeing Field. King County officials have confirmed deportation flights have resumed. There was another one this AM. ICE is making officials submit FOIA requests to get # of detainees flown out. Seems unlikely we will get real time info on that. — Lilly Ana Fowler (@LillyAFowler) May 8, 2023

Manka Dhingra announces candidacy for WA Attorney General: The state Senate Deputy Majority Leader announced her candidacy Monday on social media. Hours after the announcement, right-wing commentator Brandi Kruse falsely equated Dhingra with Socialist Alternative Seattle City Council Member Kshama Sawant. But, people dunked on the take pretty quick.

Oh no Brandi, you can’t start with the racist dogwhistles this early in the race. You’ll have nothing left by mailer season! https://t.co/DddWvT0llO — Rich Smith (@richsssmith) May 9, 2023

Sawant wants to dismantle capitalism & sees little/no difference between Democratic & Republican parties. Dhingra is a top legislative Democrat and a deputy King County prosecutor. Probably could find some differences there but I am just spitballing. https://t.co/MDckJc1fvz — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) May 9, 2023

Dhingra, who is also a King County deputy prosecutor, is the first Democrat to file to replace Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who is exploring a run for Governor.

Speaking of the race for Governor: Yakima doctor Raul Garcia filed to run in the Republican primary this week. Garcia ran in 2020, but he entered the primary later than other candidates. He cast himself as a moderate alternative. A Republican hasn't won a Washington Governor's race since 1980.

And now, back to Bobby: The Attorney General and the state Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) must pay a $200,000 fine after they failed to turn over 11,000 pages of records in a lawsuit, according to KIRO 7. The lawsuit alleges staff at a Kent state-licensed assisted living home neglected a developmentally disabled woman. The judge was not happy with the AG and DSHS.

In other AG news, Ferguson's office just secured a million-dollar penalty in a pollution case against Electron Hydro and company Chief Operating Officer Thom Fischer. A Pierce County District Court Judge found the company guilty of polluting the Puyallup River with plastic sports turf, according to KING 5. In addition to the fines the company must pay, the judge ordered Fischer to pay the maximum fine for an individual, $5,000. The company will pay the majority of the million to the Puyallup Tribal Fisheries to help clean up the river.

Oh no, I hope I don't fall: The Seattle Police Officers Guild needs your help filling out a survey about public safety.

SPOG would really hate it if hundreds of leftists brigaded the poll they spent a lot of money on.



Take it here: https://t.co/lGiambdyQ5 https://t.co/rOzzO7pbs9 pic.twitter.com/I7p7G6ettL — DivestSPD (@DivestSPD) May 8, 2023

No improved athletic fields and school buildings for Kent schools: Voters did not approve a bond to raise $495 million for Kent School District facility improvements, health and safety improvements, and outdoor learning upgrades, according to the Seattle Times.

Landslide causes Amtrak to cancel trains between Seattle and Portland: Railroad tracks are blocked about six miles north of Vancouver, Washington. The cancellation is expected to last at least through May 10, according to KING 5. Lucky for the impacted passengers, they now get to take a bus instead of a train. Jealous.

Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda settles ethics complaint: The complaint against the progressive 23-year-old politician said he used city resources for personal gain, according to KIRO 7. Binda accepted he'd used city hall resources for his personal business and profit, but said he didn't realize he'd done something wrong. The council is not taking further action against Binda, though he is still dealing with a right-wing recall campaign.

The inspiration for my gritty reboot of The Aristocats: Magnolia's pet population may be dwindling, and owners are blaming local coyote packs, according to KIRO 7. Incredibly, an associate professor at the University of Washington studied the DNA found in coyote poop and discovered cats make up a "sizable portion" of a coyote's diet. So, keep Mr. Whiskers close and maybe also keep an eye out for this missing tabby in Fremont.

More evidence supports Texas shooter was a far-right extremist: The man who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall before police killed him posted photos online of his Nazi tattoos, including a swastika, according to the Associated Press. Authorities still haven't said what motivated the shooting.

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pressing for the pardon of a U.S. Army Sergeant convicted of murdering a Black Lives Matter protester who was legally carrying an AK-47 rifle through downtown Austin during a 2020 protest. The Sergeant's social media posts later showed he had a hostile view of protesters, according to the Associated Press. As the AP notes, Abbott has not ruled out a 2024 presidential run.

How are the Trump understudies holding up anyway? Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis still hasn't announced he is running for president, but he's already trailing behind Trump, according to a new Politico survey of grassroots Republican leaders. Trump and DeSantis are the front-runners among Republican voters, according to a CBS poll last week. Former Vice President Mike Pence is trailing behind them alongside 37-year-old biotech engineer, Vivek Ramaswamy.

Who? Vivek Ramaswamy is moving from "suspected vanity campaigner" to a real contender for the primary, according to Politico. His polling is now on par with Pence and Nikki Haley. Ramaswamy's platform is "America First 2.0." He apparently won't turn down a call for an interview from any outlet. 👀

The Westminster Dog Show is giving us so much floof: The annual dog show is happening today in New York. I have officially reached my New York Times article limit so I'm just watching the videos on their home page on repeat. [Eds note: Ashley, we have a subscription.]

Debt ceiling stuff is still happening: The U.S. is about to run out of money, and if we want to avert "potential calamity" as the Washington Post puts it, top congressional leaders need to give the 'W' to Daddy Biden. GOP congressional leaders are like, "We want spending cuts" and instead Biden is holding campaign rallies in moderate Republican districts. He has his moments.

Eurovision begins! Get in your personal submersible and putter over to BBC's guide to the campiest of international competitions. The grand final is May 13.

And with that, I'll leave you with Dan Stevens's Grammy-worthy performance. Have a good week. Drink water. Wear sunscreen. Find a nice Russian to braid your hair.