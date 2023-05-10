Federal prosecutors charge prolific liar George Santos: The Republican Congressman surrendered to authorities at the federal court in Long Island this morning. For months, the US Attorney’s office in Brooklyn has been investigating Santos for his personal and campaign finances since his fabricated backstory–which includes aliases, a dead dog, and an alleged secret drag persona–began to publicly unravel.

Santos's 13-count indictment includes seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count for stealing public funds, and two counts of lying to the House of Representatives. Speaker Kevin McCarthy said yesterday he'd review the charges before determining if Santos should be thrown out. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the top charge.

As Ashley mentioned yesterday, the shooter in Allen, Texas was into white supremacy: Officials said he had “neo-Nazi ideation.” He had white power tattoos, including a Swastika and “SS.” A patch on the vest he wore during the shooting bore the letters RWDS, which stands for “Right Wing Death Squad,” a phrase used by right-wing extremist groups. Aric Toler of bellingcat examined the shooter’s profile on Russian social media site Odnoklassniki. But police still haven't connected the shooter's ideology to the crime.

Seattle’s CID on the endangered list: The National Trust for Historic Preservation put the neighborhood on a list of the 11 “most endangered” historic places in the US, the first in Washington to make this list. They say highway and stadium construction in the 60s and 70s divided the neighborhood, demolished homes and destroyed businesses–and that the Sound Transit expansion could impact the neighborhood’s cultural preservation. Philadelphia’s Chinatown is also on the list. Out of 83 Chinatowns identified in the US, fewer than half remain today.

Gov. Jay Inslee signs pro-trans bill into law: Children seeking gender-affirming care and abortion-related services can stay in Washington’s emergency youth homeless shelters and group homes without parental permission. The law is intended to keep kids housed while attempting to reunify them with their family.

The law does not amount to “state-sanctioned kidnapping,” but it has been the subject of widespread misinformation by right-wing figures. Don’t just take my word for it... actually do take my word for it. I wrote this myth-busting story last month, breaking down what it does and doesn’t do. The Associated Press wrote this fact check. A group has already filed a referendum against this bill.

Obstructing fire fighters is now illegal in Seattle: The City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to expand current code and make it a crime to get in the way of firefighters responding to an emergency. Bill sponsor Lisa Herbold worked with the fire fighters union, who say there's been a rise of harassment and violence against them at encampments and other "sensitive public spaces." Before the vote, the city ordinance only protected officials such as fire marshals and inspectors from obstruction.

King County officials bust massage parlors: King County prosecutors charged a married couple with multiple felonies in a bust of King County massage parlors that allegedly violated prostitution bans. The dozens of women who worked for them across four Washington counties are not facing charges. When he was arrested, the husband in the case was serving a deferred sentence for paying for sex. The charges in the case include 10 counts of promoting prostitution in the second degree, money laundering, and leading organized crime. The couple is set to be arraigned on Thursday. The wife remains at the King County Jail, while the husband posted bond.

The US is three weeks from default with no plan: A meeting between President Joe Biden, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and other congressional leaders yielded no deal that will end the current impasse over the federal debt. If they don’t make one, the US could default on its financial obligations for the first time in history. Economists told Reuters that a lengthy default could destabilize the world economy and send us into a deep recession with high unemployment. Seeing as the Hamburger Helper I made last week suggested I “try hotdogs” instead, I don’t think we need that. They're all supposed to meet again Friday.

Twitter is Tucker Carlson’s new network: Two weeks after Carlson got the boot from Fox, he announced he’s taking his show to Twitter, so he’s definitely doing well. "There aren't many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining in the world—the only one—is Twitter," he said in a weird video posted to the site. There’s still no replacement for Carlson at Fox, which has seen ratings plummet in his old slot at 8 pm ET.

Dianne Feinstein returns to Washington: She'd been gone for two months after catching shingles. The 89-year-old from San Francisco is the oldest member of the US Senate, and she initially planned to be back in March. But as time went on with no clear return date, some congressional Democrats began to call for her resignation. Feinstein’s absence has held up judicial appointments and affected ethics hearings about the Supreme Court.

Goldman Sachs to pay out $215 million for sexism: The investment bank settled a 13-year class-action lawsuit alleging it systematically underpaid and undervalued women who work for the company. The money goes to 2,800 associates and vice presidents. As part of the settlement, Goldman must hire an “independent expert” to analyze how it promotes and evaluates employees; it must also investigate gender pay gaps.

Float plane crashes into Lakewood driveway: Two people are in critical condition after the single-engine plane crashed around noon yesterday. Both the pilot and passenger were taken to area hospitals. According to data from FlightAware, the plane took off from Olympia Regional Airport about an hour before the crash. It made two touch-and-go-landings before crashing. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken are two and two in second-round Stanley Cup playoffs: The Stars beat the Kraken 6-3 at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinal series last night. The return of Miro Heiskanen, who took a puck to the face in Game 3, helped The Stars. We didn't get the same boost from forward Jared McCann, who was injured the past six playoff games. Game 5 is tomorrow in Dallas.

A Seattle climber likely triggered an avalanche and fell in Alaska: Officials say friends Nafiun Awal, 32, of Seattle and Eli Michel, 34, of Indiana may have fallen off the western ridge of Moose’s Tooth, a more than 10,000-foot-tall mountain 12 miles southeast of Denali. Search teams flew helicopters over the area for 8 hours Sunday and Monday, but low visibility kept them from searching on Tuesday. Friends haven’t heard from Awal and Michel since early Friday morning.