Seattle City Attorney wants to prosecute drug charges: Under new state law that was finally agreed upon after lots of drama, possessing drugs and using them in public in Washington are now gross misdemeanors. This reboot of the drug war is bad on its own, but it could become even worse if Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison gets her mitts on these cases. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office currently handles drug charges, but now the Republican who leads Seattle's law department wants the city council to approve a bill that would give her office authority to prosecute. She has support from Council Members Alex Pedersen and Sara Nelson, go figure.

A cooler day on deck: We had a gray, misty day yesterday. I welcomed it after all this sun. Sometimes you need a few clouds to make the blue skies sweeter. Today, after a cool and cloudy morning, we should get some sun and some 60-degree temps—a true Seattle spring day.

Comeback city: The University of Washington women's softball team made history yesterday. Down 6-0 in the final inning during their game against McNeese, the Huskies scored seven runs. It's the biggest comeback in program history. According to ESPN, this sort of thing had never happened. Now, the Huskies advance to the Super Regional, where they'll play Louisiana State University.

Moscow murders trial moves forward slowly: Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University criminology student who allegedly killed four University of Idaho students last fall, is expected to enter a plea Monday. The trial hasn't officially kicked off yet. The process will likely take more time since the defense may request a change of venue to somewhere less emotionally charged and the prosecution will weigh whether to pursue the death penalty.

Portland's growth on pause: Last week, we learned Seattle was the fastest-growing city in the U.S. Portland, on the other hand, has a shrinking population. Between "July 2020 and July 2022, it lost 2.8% of its population."

A HoneyHole hullabaloo: Capitol Hill's favorite sandwich shop circulated a weird email to customers yesterday. In it, the email alleges wrongdoings from the owner who bought the shop two years ago. Among the complaints, the email says the owner retaliated unfairly and discriminated against employees, practiced unsafe food handling practices such as selling moldy bread and storing food in a broken refrigerator, and didn't have air conditioning. The email ends with a promise for "the biggest lawsuit ever." [Eds note: I emailed the place with request for comment and will update if I hear back.]

Earlier this year, Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reported that the second HoneyHole location near Seattle University had been mysteriously closed for weeks. Months later, the shop is still closed. Could these ownership issues and the store's closure be related? Someone will have to do some journalism around here. [Eds note: See above.]

Visit Florida at your own risk, says the NAACP's board of directors. The board issued a travel advisory warning against Black people traveling to Florida. The group said the sunshine state under Gov. Ron DeSantis's leadership is "hostile toward African Americans." The advisory goes on to say how Florida "devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color."

Warner Bros. boss booed by grads: David Zaslav, the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, gave Boston University's commencement address. He probably thought he would inspire the masses—and he sure did. Students interrupted the speech by shouting "pay your writers," referencing the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

More Texas women sue state over abortion laws: Over a dozen Texas woman have joined the Center for Reproductive Rights' lawsuit against Texas' restrictive abortion law. The law prohibits ending a pregnancy unless the mother's life is at risk, but it doesn't define what "at risk" looks like, and health care providers, who could face life in prison and fines upwards of $100,000 for performing an abortion, are hesitant to perform abortions. One woman, whose unborn baby developed a life-threatening disorder that started to impact the mother's health, spent $7,000 to travel to Seattle for an abortion. Pregnancy should not be a death sentence.

Elsewhere in Texas: An annual event where people bring their Jeeps to the beach and get absolutely hammered led to about 230 arrests for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. Around 40 people went to the hospital. “This event is usually very taxing on our resources,” said the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department, which prepared for the event three months in advance.

Trevi Fountain's waters run black with diluted coal. Italian climate activists Ultima Generazione protested public subsidies for fossil fuels by polluting the famous Roman fountain's water. They linked the demonstration to recent deadly floods in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region. People are up in arms over the group's decision to fuck with the historic fountain, but I say whatever. The climate issue isn't getting any better, and it's not like the flood, fires, famine, or whatever the coming apocalypse flings at Italy will be precious with its sacred artifacts.

UW students staged their own protest this weekend: Starting Friday night, the students chained themselves to the University of Washington's on-campus power plant for upwards of 36 hours as of yesterday. The goal? Get UW to commit to a 95% decarbonization by 2035 and switch campus energy to geothermal energy and heat pumps. No word yet on if they're still chained to the power plant this morning, but things could get interesting if they're still there while power plant workers try to get to work today.