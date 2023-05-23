Seattle City Council to vote on tree ordinance: The Council will consider an ordinance that would increase the number of protected trees in the city from about 17,700 to 88,000 and also create new tree replacement policies, according to the Seattle Times. The tree passion here, it's giving FernGully. I love it.

Amazon office workers plan walkout: Employee organizers are asking their colleagues to walk out of the company's Seattle headquarters on May 31, according to the Washington Post. The reasons for the walkout include recent layoffs, concerns about Amazon's climate commitments, and the return-to-office mandate. Organizers hope at least 1,000 people will join them. If you work at Amazon, you should do it! But before you do, drop us a line and tell us why.

Sound Transit budgets hundreds of millions on 300 security personnel: In January, the Sound Transit Board of Directors said the agency could spend up to $250 million over six years across four security contracts, or about $40 million per year. According to MyNorthwest, a spokesperson for Sound Transit said people are uncomfortable with people who are "homeless" riding the train. The spokesperson said the agency wants to address the needs of unsheltered people in a "compassionate way." Nothing says compassion like private security.

Expect a typical Seattle weather day: With highs at 65 degrees, partly cloudy skies this morning will gather into totally cloudy skies this afternoon, according to the Weather Channel.

Seahawks hire two-month-old dog for turf crew: Skirting puppy labor violations, the Seattle Seahawks hired Rye as a "junior wildlife specialist." Rye will patrol the Seahawks Virginia Mason Athletic Center practice facility in Renton, according to KIRO 7.

Official passing of the baton.

Introducing Rye! Newest team member of the Seahawks Turf crew.

We hope to honor Turf’s memory by continuing to have a “Turf dog” at VMAC & keep his spirit alive. Rye has big “paws” to fill but he’s got some amazing support from the @12s & @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/RlEcVK180k — Rye (@RyetheTurfDog) May 22, 2023

Rye's predecessor was nine-year-old Turf: Wildlife manager and irrigation specialist Turf was the Seahawks official dog. He died in December after a long battle with cancer.

Rookie #Tripawd, but veteran #DogofTurf. Not done living my best life yet, not even close. 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/2ldFdH4Bx4 — Rye (@RyetheTurfDog) October 21, 2022

More sad/happy animal news: An orca captured from the Puget Sound in the 1970s may return home soon. Tokitae was violently captured near Whidbey Island when she was estimated to be about four years old, according to KING 5. After more than 50 years of what sounds like a depressing life, members of the Lummi Nation and some grassroots organizations successfully negotiated Tokitae's release back to Puget Sound. The return will take some time and negotiation, but it is expected to happen within two years.

Capitol Hill Southern-style cocktail bar Witness closes: After about 10 years, Gregg and Alison Holcomb announced the closure Sunday, according to the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. Greg Holcomb also owns Olmstead, which opened in 2019 in the old Broadway Grill space.

Federal Way high-schooler wins American Idol: Decatur High School student Iam Tongi has got the goods, according to the Seattle Times. Judges crowned him the winner of American Idol Season 21 on Sunday evening. Tongi lost his father a few months before he auditioned for the singing competition. He already dropped a single, "Don't let go." Proud of you, Tongi.

I'll get you back, brah: The Treasury Department has asked other agencies if the department can make upcoming payments at a later date as the Biden administration conserves cash ahead of the government hitting the federal debt ceiling, according to the Washington Post. Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy have yet to reach a deal. Federal payments at risk for default in the first week of June include $12 billion in veterans benefits, $47 billion in Medicare provider payments, and $25 billion in social security benefits. I feel pretty patriotic for filing an extension on my taxes this year. The IRS definitely owed me a refund.

Structural racism creates health disparities for Black Americans: The Associated Press published an in-depth look at the causes of health inequities in the U.S. The series tracks disparities from Birth to Death.

A 19-year-old Missouri man crashes near White House: Police arrested the man after he crashed a U-Haul into a security barrier near the White House Monday night, according to Politico. Footage from the scene appears to show police packing up evidence, including a Nazi flag.

Kesha gets dark: I debated posting this one because, as impressive as Kesha's newest album is, this music video makes me pretty claustrophobic. (Basically a hand is around her throat the entire time.) But I'm in a music slump right now, folks, so this is what I've got. Send me your suggests.