Donald Trump in court: Trump makes history today as the first former president to face criminal charges, according to Politico. A 37-count indictment charged him with moving highly classified documents to Mar-a-Lago and frustrating the Justice Department's attempts to get the documents back. The hearing is scheduled for noon PDT. The federal courthouse expects protests.

Former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in federal court in Miami, Florida.



For @nytimes pic.twitter.com/yiSA2cQyXi — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 13, 2023

City Hall Park reopens: Today Mayor Bruce Harrell reopens City Hall Park to the public as part of his plan to revitalize downtown. The all-day event will fill the park with food trucks, live music, lawn games, and buskers. Busker!? Hardly know her.

Should be a slightly cheerier event compared to Monday, when the Mayor promised the passage of a drug possession and public use ordinance. Harrell said his office would facilitate a work group to create clear guidelines for what police should do when they come across people using drugs. More on that from me later today.

HAPPENING NOW: At the Mayor's announcement today regarding the next steps for drug possession and public use city ordinance. — Ashley Nerbovig (@AshleyNerbovig) June 12, 2023

Amazon employees boost Seattle bus ridership: When Jeffrey ordered everyone back to the office in May, King County Metro Transit ridership increased by about an additional 10,000 or so butts, according to the Seattle Times. The Times reported the 62, which runs from Sand Point and past Green Lake, saw the biggest increase with an additional 700 rides.

Speaking of bus routes: King County Metro suspended some starting Monday amid staffing shortages, according to KIRO 7. Metro paused six peak weekday routes: the 16, 232, 237, 301, 304 and 320.

The weather today is supposed to be mostly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees around 4 pm.

🌙 over a glassy Lake Washington this morning. #wawx pic.twitter.com/y7YcwNEoSd — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 13, 2023

A beautiful win for the Ms: The Mariners are ranked fourth in the AL West right now, and we're five games behind the closest team, but, goddamnit, we're going to go out swinging. We delivered a definitive loss last night to the Marlins. Love to hear Ty France is enjoying the weather, via the Seattle Times.

Biden cabinet member stands in solidarity with UW postdocs: US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona scrapped his speech at UW's commencement ceremony over the weekend as part of the Biden Administration's policy of not crossing picket lines, according to MyNorthwest. UW's postdocs began picketing university administration on June 7, calling for higher pay and childcare.

Hey folks who don't know, there's a postdoc and research scientist/engineer strike afoot at the University of Washington. Dog pic attached. pic.twitter.com/E9ujZ5tFx0 June 9, 2023

Ten wounded in Denver mass shooting: An altercation led to a shooting in Denver in an area crowded with people celebrating the Nuggets' first NBA title win, according to the Associated Press. Three people are in critical condition. The other seven people shot are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, including a man law enforcement believe to be the suspected shooter.

Inflation relaxed a bit in May, with services going up but most goods going down: The federal reserve isn't expected to hike interest rates again this week—thank god, I have a credit card to pay off—but they also aren't expected to reduce the rates from the highest they've been in 16 years, according to the Washington Post. Used cars and trucks saw the biggest price increases, while gas, meat, dairy all saw price reductions.

Montana youth sue state over climate concerns: A trial began Monday in Montana over state officials violating the constitutional promise of a clean environment by downplaying the state's friendliness to fossil fuels, according to the Associated Press. The judge narrowed the scope of the lawsuit through earlier rulings, however many are still watching for the potential precedents the case could set.

