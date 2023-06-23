Submersible passengers are super-dead: Welp, the five people on OceanGate's Titan submersible did not make it. Yesterday, the Coast Guard found five different "major pieces of debris" nearish to the bow of the Titanic. They confirmed that the ship experienced a "catastrophic implosion." The timeline remains foggy, but it seems like the sub exploded pretty soon after it lost contact with its host vessel.

How do we know that? Oh, you know, the Navy detected the sound of the implosion pretty much immediately when it happened on Sunday, thanks to a super-strong, top secret underwater acoustic listening system. The Navy said it didn't come forward with this knowledge and save a ton of money and resources because the sounds "weren't definitive." Yeah, okay, I bet the Navy just didn't want to admit that it bugged the ocean.

So, if everyone was dead, then what was with those banging sounds? Search and rescue teams picked up sonar of what sounded like people banging on a hull. So, if they were dead, what was that all about? This tweet explains it all:

"if they died instantly what were those banging sounds" stop asking questions about the ocean. dont fuck with the sea. don't go there. i'll tell you what that noise was, none of our damn business that's what that noise was — neon 🌊🐚🪸 (@neon_heartbeat) June 22, 2023

OceanGate's Everett office closes: With its CEO Stockton Rush dead and its reputation irreparably damaged, OceanGate shut the doors to its Everett office for good yesterday. I do love how there's always a local angle to these types of stories.

Okay, last thing about the sub, I promise:

The OceanGate CEO is now on the list of inventors killed by their own invention, joining Thomas Andrews, Jr. the architect of the Titanic pic.twitter.com/mECvoDa04F — depths of wikipedia (@depthsofwiki) June 23, 2023

Funeral for slain pregnant woman open to the public: The funeral for Eina Kwon, the pregnant woman who was shot and killed in Belltown last week, is today. Kwon's family will open the service up to the public. It's at 2 pm at Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral Home.

Supreme Court backs Biden's deportation policy: Back in 2021, Biden changed a Trump-era deportation policy that aimed to deport all people in the country illegally. Biden's policy prioritized deporting public safety threats or those who were picked up at the border. Republican states challenged that, saying we should deport everyone. The Court sided with Biden.

Support the Seattle Times: You like the news, right? Yeah, you just have that vibe about you. Well, the people making a lot of our local news over at the Seattle Times are in the midst of a contract fight. They want a livable wage, better parental leave, and equal rights for all employees. Sign the petition!

Last night, @SeattleTimesCo publisher @fblethen participated in a forum to discuss saving journalism. Our members gathered out front and shared our ideas — namely, fair pay and equal rights for all members.



Please sign our petition to show your support: https://t.co/JyDrDymMHV pic.twitter.com/oWhilAv9jm — Seattle Times Union ⛰ (@SeaTimesUnion) June 22, 2023

Gorge shooter charged: Prosecutors charged James M. Kelly, 26, with "two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree domestic violence assault" for the shooting at the Beyond Wonderland festival that killed two people and injured three others. Kelly is a member of the U.S. Army.

Chicago Proud Boy sentenced: A judge sentenced a January Sixther to 37 months in prison and 24 months of supervised release, plus $2,000 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol for storming the building and attacking a police officer with a flag pole. As he did so, he mimicked war cries from 300, shouting, "Patriots, what is our occupation? AAH-OOH, AAH-OOH, AAH-OOH." He then bragged about his big day in text messages.

Biggest day ever at SeaTac: The airport tweeted that today will be the busiest travel day in its history, and that's considering the day this past fall when security lines stretched into the parking lot. I'd suggest getting there early.

Yep, we’re busy. More than ever! Projections show 6/23 will be the busiest day ever at SEA. 😱 72,655 outbound travelers are expected to go thru checkpoints, or about 196,000 overall thru the airport. Be prepared❗️Arrive early❗️ Check our travel tips ➡️ https://t.co/vM0ElmEsxs pic.twitter.com/naIH2fAtMc June 22, 2023

Did you read my new column? This time I played saxophone with the OL Reign's pep band, Reign City Riot.

Starbucks on strike: For the next week, more than 150 stores representing nearly 3,500 workers are striking with more stores potentially joining. The strike concerns allegations that Starbucks prohibited stores from decorating for Pride month. Starbucks says this isn't true, but the striking workers pointed to instances in 22 different states where workers "have not been able to decorate." Don't cross the picket line!!! I don't care how important your Java Chip Frappuccino is to you. Yes, I did just google "most popular Starbucks drinks" to make that joke.

One year without Roe v. Wade: It's been a bad year. Twenty states enacted abortion bans or restrictions. Fourteen of these states banned abortion outright. At least 61 clinics nationwide stopped providing abortions. Most of these stoppages happened in those 14 states stuck in the Dark Ages, but others shut down in other states with unclear laws, or where there was a threat of legal action against abortion providers. Clinics moved to states with friendlier abortion laws. Some, however, remained open in hostile states to keep providing necessary health care such as birth control and pre-natal care. More on the aftermath here.

New bucket list item just dropped: Have you ever heard of the Michinoku Coastal Trail in Japan? I hadn't either until I read the New York Times story about how very long walks are now in vogue. The Michinoku Trail is over 1,000 kilometers long and traces the coast of the northern Tohoku region. I must go there. Check out this corny travel video about it: