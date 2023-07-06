Summer summer: Seattle, you are in for another warm one. Temperatures will rise to the 70s by 10 am and then to the 80s by 2 pm, peaking at around 85 degrees at 5 pm. The earth's average temperature will hit a record high for the third day in a row today, but for us today’s weather will not be quite as oppressive as yesterday's because there will be more cloud cover to shield us from the sun. If you’re still struggling, tomorrow will be slightly cooler, topping off in the upper 70s.

City could strike out on All-Star sweeps: Rumor has it the City is sweeping tents and RVs around SODO in anticipation of the All-Star game next week. Now it appears the RVs the City tried to hide from tourists could fight the power, according to this flyer spotted in SODO:

"Let's make sure their work was for nothing"



RV encampments have been ordered to leave SoDo in preparation for the All-Star game. I went to an encampment there yesterday and a guy gave me this flyer that he says a group came around passing out. https://t.co/loeXjwKM0h @komonews pic.twitter.com/Odo7vevaq1 July 5, 2023

Where should they go? This morning, the City will start enforcing the no parking zone at Holgate and 3rd, which is one of the last blocks in SODO yet to be cleared of RVs. RV-dwellers are used to being pushed around because there is nowhere in Seattle where they can legally park for more than 72 hours at a time. That’s about to change in August, when the King County Regional Homelessness Authority and the Low Income Housing Institute will open Seattle’s only RV safe lot. While the safe lot won’t open in time for the people the City sweeps today, tomorrow, the next day, and every day until August, SODO RV residents are already putting their name on the list to be considered for one of the 26 spots.

Pit stop for safety: Some guy “made a direct threat to the safety of our aircraft” to a flight attendant on a flight from Atlanta to Seattle. The plane diverted to Spokane, the airport temporarily closed, and the feds were there waiting when the plane landed. Authorities did not initially specify the "direct threat," but KIRO 7 reported this morning that the man made repeated threats to set off a bomb upon landing in Seattle.

Former state Senator Mona Das runs for Lands Commissioner: Washington's great shake-up continues as former Democratic State Sen. Das tosses her hat in the ring to replace Hilary Franz, who is running for governor in a field that now includes former Republican Congressman Dave Reichert. Das joins current State Sen. Kevin Van De Wege (Sorta D-Port Angeles) in the race to be the state's landlord. Liberal King County Council Member Dave Upthegrove is also expected to apply for the job.

Run that one back: The Biden administration filed an appeal against a Tuesday ruling that barred government agencies from “urging, encouraging, pressuring” social media companies to delete or suppress content protected under the First Amendment to the Constitution. Biden would like to urge, encourage, and pressure platforms to remove COVID-19 misinformation so people don’t die as often and so the Department of Health and Human Services can talk public health strategy with TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, or whichever social media company survives for the next crisis.

Attack on Jenin refugee camp ends: Israeli forces finally left the Jenin refugee camp yesterday after a two-day attack. In what could be their largest escalation in two decades, the Israeli military used air strikes and bulldozers to kill 12 Palestinians and injure at least 100 more. Experts fear that this attack could signal more large-scale raids in an already record-breaking year for Palestinian deaths. This year alone, Israeli attacks have killed more than 130 Palestinians, according to NPR. The death toll is set to surpass that of last year, which was the deadliest year for Palestinians in 15 years.

One thing about Trump, he’s gonna incite violence: Federal prosecutors revealed that the gunman the Secret Service chased away from Barack Obama’s house last month may have found out where the former president lives from a post on Truth Social where former president Donald Trump allegedly leaked Obama’s address. Trump posted the address on the same day the suspect got arrested. The suspect reposted Trump’s post and wrote, “We got these losers surrounded! See you in hell, Podesta’s and Obama’s.”

You are a guest in the sharks’ home: Sharks keep biting swimmers off the shore of Long Island. Two people reported attacks during 4th of July festivities and two others said they got bit the day before. Obviously getting injured or killed while you’re just trying to have a good time at the beach sucks and is awful. THAT SAID, I will take every opportunity to remind you that sharks are not evil, they are not “infesting” the water, and they do not pose a great threat.

According to the International Shark Attack File, researchers confirmed sharks bit 57 people unprovoked and 32 provoked (talk shit, get hit) in 2022. More than 42,000 people died in car accidents that same year. Obviously, most people use cars more often than they swim in the ocean, but even then, beachgoers have a 1 in 2 million chance of dying by drowning in the ocean and a 0 in 264.1 million chance of getting killed by a shark. I don't think that's like, a real zero, but you get the picture.

New Olivia: I am an absolute sucker for a song about a young woman dating a creepy dude who is way too old for her and only realizing how gross it is after the fact. Enjoy Olivia Rodrigo’s stab at the female singer-songwriter rite of passage in her latest single, Vampire. And here's Jia Tolentino's profile of her in Vogue.