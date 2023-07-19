SPD shot someone: Seattle Police shot and wounded a 39-year-old man they suspected of stabbing someone Tuesday morning. Ashley has more here.

Michigan throws the book at “fake electors”: State Attorney General Dana Nessel slapped 16 people with felony charges for allegedly posing as members of the Electoral College during the 2020 Presidential Election. Nessel says they intended to manipulate election results by signing documents claiming Trump won Michigan. Meshawn Maddock, who later became co-chair of the state’s Republican party, was charged. She has close ties to Donald Trump (who may get indicted again!) and is married to Matt Maddock, a state rep.

A break in the Tupac Shakur case? I didn’t expect this one either, but police in Las Vegas served a search warrant in connection with the rapper’s unsolved murder. In September 1996, someone shot and killed Shakur in a drive-by. He was 25. We don’t know what the police are looking for, but we do know Nevada does not have a statute of limitations for homicide investigations.

Hope you made the most of it:

Tonight marks Seattle’s final 9 pm sunset of the year. The sun won’t set in the 9 o’clock hour again until next June.



And so the slow crawl toward darkness begins! 🧛‍♂️ July 19, 2023

Seattle City Council preserves industrial lands: City leaders took 16 years to develop a zoning package that limits redevelopment of industrial lands near port facilities in the Duwamish Valley, the ship canal, and Interbay. Oh, and they did studies. How Seattle is that?!

Seattle is 12% industrial land, so naturally, big business and hardcore urbanists eyed rail yards, ship yards, and factories for residential redevelopment to address our housing crisis. Some urbanists wanted housing on the land and more expansive zoning so smaller / legacy business could blossom in the face of larger companies taking up the land in bulk. Longshore workers opposed putting more housing on industrial lands basically because they wanted jobs. Progressive Port Commissioners and environmentalists didn’t want low-income housing built in a polluted food desert. The city compromised.

Happy mailer season: A mailer from the Maritza Rivera campaign claims Stranger-endorsed District 4 Seattle City Council candidate Ron Davis "embraces Sawant-style" politics. One of his fundraising emails last week touted his "big tent" of supporters, which included "bleeding-edge progressive publications like The Stranger, mainstream Democratic Organizations including countywide, a wide array of unions, business-friendly Democratic politicians, and some major business thought leaders." Sawant would never.

Ron Davis being compared to Kshama Sawant???? only someone with a CHILD’S understanding of what Sawant stands for would say this. Pack it up, Maritza. pic.twitter.com/VsK8IfrbRg July 19, 2023

Darrington, Washington loses last pharmacy: After 106 years, the only pharmacy in the small Snohomish County town closes Friday. Residents will have to travel to Arlington–a 60 mile round trip–for their prescriptions. Darrington Pharmacy is closing in part because middlemen third-party companies between pharmacies and insurers, called pharmacy benefit managers, are charging more for medications than Darrington Pharmacy can sell them for.

A University of Iowa study found 1,200 independent pharmacies (16% of them) closed between 2003 and 2021. Six-hundred and thirty US cities don’t have a pharmacy. Great system we have here.

Police link four deaths in Oregon: Authorities in Multnomah County have identified one “person of interest” in connection with the deaths of four young women with ties to Portland. The County Attorney’s Office did not use the word “serial killer” in their release, and the state’s medical examiner has not determined how any of the women died.

Airport rebrand: Everett’s Paine Field is now *drumroll* Seattle Paine Field International Airport (I don’t know, not very catchy). Snohomish County officials changed the name (for the fifth time since 1936) to boost Paine Field–sorry–Seattle Paine Field International Airport’s visibility. They say the “international” tag more accurately reflects the “international character” of the airport since “we are the global hub of the aerospace industry.” Literally all but one of the airport’s flights are domestic and that plane goes to Victoria, British Columbia.

Big fire in abandoned K-Mart in Longview, WA: The fire is on Weyerhaeuser property, and it's clogging up the air with smoke, OPB reports.

(6:50 A.M.) An abandoned K-Mart building just went up in flames in northeast Portland. Huge plume of smoke. 3-alarm fire. #Portland pic.twitter.com/awSmWe9gcf — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) July 19, 2023

Australian sailor rescued by tuna fishermen: Timothy Shaddock and his dog Bella are OK after three harrowing months at sea. Shaddock first set sail for French Polynesia from the Mexican city of La Paz, but bad weather wrecked his catamaran and trashed the electronics on board. The sailor and his dog survived on raw fish. He spent his days fixing things and swimming to “just enjoy being in the water.” Before his rescue, Shaddock hadn't seen a sign of humanity since May.

Tennessee Attorney General wants out-of-state abortion records: Jonathan Skrmetti and 17 other Republican AGs want to block a proposed privacy rule from the Department of Health and Human Services that would shield people who sought abortions and gender-affirming care from investigations in their home states. Skrmetti and the gang say the proposed rule is unconstitutional and violates their state laws.

More on that US soldier in North Korea: A “troubled” private ordered home from South Korea bolted across the border Tuesday. Military police escorted Travis King to an airport checkpoint, the farthest point they’re allowed to go. Instead of flying home, King joined tourists headed to the demilitarized zone. United Nations forces accompanying the tourists couldn’t stop King in time. He’s now in North Korean custody.

Brawl caught on videotape rock: Scientists dug up a super cool Cretaceous Period fossil in China of an early mammal chowing down on a plant-eating dinosaur. The four-legged badger-like Repenomamus robustus sank his teeth into the larger, beaked Psittacosaurus lujiatunensis’ ribs, moments before a volcanic mudflow entombed them both in eternal battle 125 million years ago. Scientists say the fossil is proof that Mesozoic era (the age of dinosaurs) food webs were more complex than we’d thought.