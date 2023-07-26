Investigation reveals transphobia in pseudo-science medical group: The “gender-critical” organization Genspect portrays itself as an evidence-based coalition of parents and therapists, but in reality it spreads misinformation to lobby against youth transition. Publicly, they say they support adult transitions. But two years of chat logs obtained by the Daily Dot show that’s a lie. Members see any person transitioning as a bad outcome. They refer to trans people as the “trans cult,” “groomers” and “pedophiles.” Director Alasdair Gunn even told members the focus on youth is a political strategy.

Pack it up, Speed Racer: Seattle City Council passed a resolution Tuesday to install more speed cameras to combat illegal street racing. But of course, they’ll be able to videotape anyone driving above the speed limit, adding yet more street-level surveillance to our city. The Seattle Department of Transportation could technically set the cameras for high-speed only, but will they? The only no vote came from Council Member Kshama Sawant. She said the cameras will hurt poor and working-class drivers, and that the city should adopt an income-based ticketing system.

Seattle Art Museum Art Director and CEO resigns: Amada Cruz is leaving Seattle this October for the same job in Santa Barbara, California. Cruz led SAM when it closed in the early pandemic; she appointed its first director of diversity, equity and inclusion after 2020 protests against racist policing. But at her direction, the museum also union-busted its organizing security guards and installed hostile architecture. A collective of workers and civilians even called for a museum boycott.

UPS workers won’t strike (probably): The company reached a tentative contract deal with its 340,000-strong Teamsters union on Tuesday. If ratified (very likely), UPS will avoid a strike that would've disrupted shipping across the US. Under the agreement, UPS workers would get a $2.75 an hour bump in 2023, and a $7.50 raise over the next five years. The Teamsters said the company will pay its workers an additional $30 billion because of this contract.

💥“WE’VE CHANGED THE GAME”: TEAMSTERS WIN HISTORIC UPS CONTRACT💥



Today, the #Teamsters reached the most historic tentative agreement for workers in the history of @UPS, protecting and rewarding more than 340,000 UPS Teamsters nationwide. #1u pic.twitter.com/4Ap3j4XUTD — Teamsters (@Teamsters) July 25, 2023

Federal judge blocks Biden asylum policy: The now stricken policy, introduced in May, disqualified people from applying for asylum if they’d crossed the border without an appointment or hadn’t sought legal protection in another country on their journey to the States. Immigration advocacy groups who sued the government said the Biden policy violated immigration law because people who reach the US are entitled to request asylum. In his decision, the judge wrote that he struck down a similar Trump rule in 2019.

Breaking News: A federal judge struck down a new asylum policy, dealing a blow to a Biden administration strategy aimed at curbing a surge in border crossings. https://t.co/FdpyErAUkD July 25, 2023

Fire investigation in First Hill and the CID: Seattle police and fire are investigating intentionally set fires in dumpsters, trash cans, vacant buildings, and the stairwells of occupied buildings in the two neighborhoods. The Seattle Fire Department responded to five of these intentional fires between July 16 and 17. SFD is working with the Seattle Police Department’s arson and bomb squads.

University of Idaho murder suspect didn’t submit a pre-trial alibi: Bryan Kohberger’s attorneys say he wasn’t at the scene of the crime and we’ll have to wait until the trial to find out where he was. Famously, this is what you do when you have an ironclad alibi. Prosecutors say Kohberger killed four people in Moscow, Idaho, including 20-year-old Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington.

White House bad boy: Biden’s German Shepherd Commander keeps biting the Secret Service. Maybe it is a test of their loyalty. Maybe he’s trying to show them how the job’s done. Either way, he bit at least seven people. One Secret Service agent went to the hospital. “Freaking clown needs a muzzle,” one agent wrote in an email. First lady Jill Biden’s spokesperson told the Washington Post the family is working on Commander’s nibbling problem through additional leash protocols and exercise time to burn off that excess aggression.

Will Commander face accountability like his predecessor, Major, the other Biden family German Shepherd who kept biting people? This fun news about a bad dog is brought to us by a records request from the conservative group Judicial Watch.

Daddy, can I go to Harvard? The US Department of Education launched a civil rights investigation of the university’s nepotism legacy admissions policy. The school is more likely to admit a student if their parent went there or drops cash on the school, and because those Harvard families are usually white, the feds think that may amount to racial discrimination.

This 78-year-old is stronger than you: Local badass Rose Vanderhoof broke the record for the oldest woman to summit Mt. Rainier on her ninth climb up the mountain. Vanderhoof set out with her son, granddaughter, and a friend on July 8. They reached the peak Monday.

Lacey City Council Member steals campaign sign: Security footage from a coffee stand caught City Council Member Ed Kunkel removing a campaign sign for Thurston County Commissioner candidate Emily Clouse, which was next to his own sign. Lacey Council Member Larry Greenstein was with him. Kunkel says he took Clouse’s sign because she didn’t have permission to put it near the stand. The owner made him remove his own sign.