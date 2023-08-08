Historical landmark for sale! Get your Smith Tower here! The 109-year-old building, famous for once kind of being tall for a building outside of New York, needs a new owner, according to Heidi Groover at The Seattle Times. Sounds like a Victor Lustig caper.

Cops delay trainings meant to help them kill fewer people: In 2018, Washington voters passed Initiative 940, which required cops take 200 hours of mental health and deescalation training. In July, a Criminal Justice Training Commission (CJTC) report found less than a third of all cops had taken the training as the halfway mark to the 2028 deadline approaches, according to the Washington State Standard.

Speaking of cops: If you're looking for something to do at 5:30 tonight, the Seattle City Council plans to hold a public hearing to help set priorities for a new contract with the Seattle Police Management Association, which is the union for Seattle Police Department's leadership. I'll be listening in to hear all our public comment stars.

State buys shuttered psychiatric hospital: The Washington Department of Social and Health Services bought a Tukwila psychiatric hospital licensed to care for 137 patients, according to the Seattle Times. With the purchase the state hopes to free up space at Western State Hospital and shorten time frames for getting psychiatric services for people in jail.

Never a bad time to guard your drinks: Queer/Bar posted a community alert Monday afternoon about an increase in the number of people reporting drugged drinks on Capitol Hill, according to the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. The blog says the announcement came after a Reddit post over the weekend.

Man dead after shooting near T-Mobile Park: Seattle Police officers responded to a shooting death early Tuesday morning near T-Mobile Park, according to KING 5. Police were already investigating another shooting in SODO that happened around 6:30 pm Monday.

Today's weather: Temperatures expected to peak at 77 degrees today, with a low chance of rain.

Speaking of weather: The East Coast dealt with severe storms last night, leaving two people dead, thousands of flights cancelled, and tornado alerts starting for ten states, according to the Associated Press. Still just wild to be living through the climate apocalypse.

But, sure, maybe less gassy cows will help: New cows with a "low-methane genetic trait" may help reduce the emissions produced by cattle, according to Reuters. Canada hopes to use the cows to reduce emissions by 20-30% by 2050.

Ohio heads to the polls: Ohio voters decide today on a GOP-backed initiative to raise the standards for amending the state constitution. According to Politico, state lawmakers aim to "change the rules mid-game" to make it harder to pass a referendum in November that would make abortion in Ohio a constitutional right.

Biden to announce new national monument: The president plans to put about a million acres of land, including sacred indigenous areas, under federal protection, according to NPR. The move also protects the land from future uranium mining claims.

Thousands of LA city workers strike: At 12:01 am, about 7,000 Los Angeles city employees went on strike, calling out the City for unfair labor practices, according to the LA Times. In a bold claim, LA Mayor Karen Bass said the city would not shut down as a result of the strike. Emergency services and libraries at minimum will continue to operate.

That's all folks: I'll leave you with some soft lady pop to start your Tuesday right. Here is "Used to This" by Maybe.