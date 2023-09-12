Morning! I started my morning behind because I got annoyed at Ron Davis. Ahead of a Seattle City Council Public Safety Committee vote on a bill to criminalize drug possession and public use, Davis, who is running to replace Council Member Alex Pedersen, posted a tweet arguing that arresting drug dealers "works." I guess that is true if you're trying to increase fatal overdoses. Careful Davis, your Andrew Lewis is showing! If the bill passes out of committee, then it heads to the full council on Sept 19 for a final vote.

Anyway, people plan to show up for public comment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Decriminalize Seattle (@decrimseattle)

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy caves to conservatives: As a government shutdown looms and people threaten to take his precious gavel, McCarthy agreed to open a formal impeachment investigation into President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Other GOP-led Congressional investigations focused on Hunter Biden and his business dealings. The authors of those probes argued that they didn't need to find any link between Joe Biden and his son’s business dealings to establish corruption, and they indeed found nothing. I'll just mention that Trump currently faces four criminal trials and move on.

Bodycam footage shows Seattle Police Officers Guild Vice President Daniel Auderer laughing on the phone over the death of 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula, the grad student another cop had just hit and killed as she crossed the street in a crosswalk. Both the Seattle Times and Publicola got their hands on the video. I would call the whole phone call disgusting, had it not been for KTTH talk-show host Jason Rantz's unbiased, totally logical story last week making it impossible to criticize the officer, who was only dehumanizing the person his fellow cop just killed to deal with the trauma of getting yelled at indirectly by Kshama Sawant.

SPD cop gets his department-issued gun stolen: An off-duty cop in Edmonds interrupted some people trying to steal his personal car, according to KIRO 7. From the sounds of it, the cop stood in front of the car to try and stop the theft, and then got hit by his car, and then fired at the car. Edmonds officers found the SPD cop's Hyundai Santa Fe about an hour later at an apartment complex in Burien, but they did not find the department-issued handgun that was inside the car.

Keep an eye out for an injured heron: A wildlife biologist asked people visiting Lincoln Park to email her if they see an injured Great Blue Heron, according to the West Seattle Blog. The bird got tangled in some fishing line, and she has some experience helping other birds in similar situations. Contact Kersti Muul at kersti.e.muul@gmail.com.

Also today, the weather: Highest chance of rain after 2 pm and the rest of the time people should expect clouds with a high near 71 degrees.

Workers sue over Pier 58 collapse: Four people, including two construction workers who fell into Elliott Bay when Pier 58 collapsed in 2020, filed a lawsuit against the City for sending them to work in a "hazardous situation," according to KING 5. The contractor in charge of fixing the pier at the time of the collapse will handle the defense of the case.

Google heads to court: A trial is set to begin over whether Google illegally dominated the search engine market by making its site the first search option when people "turn on their phones or web browsers," according to NPR. The US Department of Justice hasn't brought a major antitrust case in decades, and it will be decided by a judge, not a jury. If the judge rules in favor of the DOJ, then the consequences for Google could range from fines to a forced restructure.

Democratic New Mexico Governor bans guns: New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an emergency public health order Friday to ban carrying guns in most public places around Albuquerque, according to the Associated Press. Lujan Grisham said she made the decision after a number of recent child shooting deaths. People. Are. Madddddddd.

Trump wants to quash the Georgia case against him: On Monday, the former president asked the judge in the case to throw out the majority of charges against him, according to the New York Times. The lawyers use a pretty funny bank robbery analogy to argue Trump didn't participate in a conspiracy.

Listen to The Chemical Brothers: