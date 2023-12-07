Rain, rain, go away: Remember yesterday’s weather? And the day before that? And then the day before that one? Yeah, today will be sort of like that. From sunrise to sunset, you can expect varying degrees of rain showers and temperatures will hold steady in the mid-40s. Whenever I express even the smallest displeasure about rain, or if I fail to put on this goofy show of loving the rain that so many “real” Seattlites insist on performing, some of y'all get all “if you don’t like it then leave.” You sound like really fun people and we should definitely get coffee!

Take four: Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and cartoon character Vivek Ramaswamy faced off last night in the fourth Republican presidential debate. Just six weeks before the Iowa caucus kicks off the primary (if you can believe that), the narrowed field of candidates desperately tried to stand out, mostly by shooting off one-liners at each other. Voters love an entertainer!

This is the fourth debate @VivekGRamaswamy would be voted in the first 20 minutes as the most obnoxious blowhard in America. pic.twitter.com/z7qwht4GNO — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) December 7, 2023

Mr. Christie: Aside from making jabs at his opponents and that Ramaswamy guy who keeps wandering on stage, Christie set himself apart by actually going after the former president—“I’ve got these three guys who are all seeming to compete with Voldemort, ‘He who should not be named,’” he said of their hesitancy. But Christie does not seem to care if he burns a bridge with the presumptive nominee. “When you go and you say the truth about somebody who is a dictator, a bully, who has taken shots at everybody—whether they’ve given him great service or not over time—who dares to disagree with him, then I understand why these three are timid to say anything about it,” he said. “Maybe it’s because they have future aspirations; maybe those future aspirations are now or maybe they’re four years from now. But the fact of the matter is, the truth needs to be told.”

So what? Christie had his moment last night, but Politico campaign reporters disagreed on who won the night. DeSantis earned praise because of his offense on Haley and because he flexed his veteran status. Another reporter said that Haley won because she didn’t let her competition “arrest her momentum.” Still, it seems unlikely any of these candidates will overcome former president Donald Trump. I guess he's the real winner!

Texas: Cops arrested a suspect in a string of shootings that killed six people and injured three others in Austin and near San Antonio, Texas. NBC News details the timeline here.

Speaking of: Yesterday a shooter killed three people on University of Nevada’s campus in Las Vegas. CNN reported that the shooter, who died in a shootout with cops, worked as a professor in Georgia and North Carolina. Gun control advocates pointed out that the shooting happened on the same day the Senate Republicans blocked legislation to ban assault weapons and mandate universal background checks. That bill came after the US already broke its record for mass shootings in a single year over the weekend.

Today I asked my colleagues to pass my universal firearms background checks legislation. It's supported by 90% of Americans and would save thousands of lives.



Republicans blocked it.



Three hours later, another mass shooting in UNLV.



This carnage is a choice. pic.twitter.com/WYLUqrGtxb December 6, 2023

Quitter: After enduring the brutal, public embarrassment of his colleagues ousting him as Speaker of the House, Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced today that he will resign from his position at the end of the year. He will end his career about a year early, as he would have been up for re-election in November 2024, according to USA Today. Now, the governor of his home state California must call for a special election in the next two weeks to replace him. Then, under state law, his constituents must elect a new representative within 126 to 140 days. His retreat along with George Santos dramatic departure could mean trouble for the Republican's already slight majority, but politicos say that a Republican will likely win the seat in that district. And maybe the voters will elect one that the rest of the House likes!

$$$: Did you hear? Biden announced his administration will forgive another $4.8 billion in student loan debt, which means relief for 80,300 borrowers. According to CNBC, the Biden administration has so far forgiven $132 billion in student debt for more than 3.6 million people.

Panera lemonade strikes again:

Blocked: Senate Republicans blocked a bill yesterday that would have sent $50 billion in aid to Ukraine and $14 billion to fund Israel’s genocide. But don’t get too excited. Republicans did not block the bill out of their moral duty to protect innocent lives. They blocked the bill to put the party in a better position to bargain for stricter controls on the US-Mexico border. If Senate Republicans cave, the House would still have to approve it, and Republicans in that chamber love to vote down aid to Ukraine.

Sad: I planned to go to Alaska’s show last night, but some of her crew got COVID, so they postponed the show. In her honor, listen to this: