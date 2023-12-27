Your daily war update: The BBC says "Israel is expanding its ground offensive into Palestinian refugee camps in central Gaza, as it warns the war with Hamas will last for months." More than 21,200 people have been killed in 11 weeks. Overnight at least six Palestinian men, between 16 and 29 years old, were "killed in an Israeli drone strike during a raid on a refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank," reports Al Jazeera.

The latest ceasefire proposal includes "getting more aid into Gaza, exchanging more Israeli hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, and bringing to a close Israel's devastating air-and-ground campaign in Gaza," according to NPR, who obtained a copy of the proposal. Palestinian leaders are expected to meet in Egypt soon to discuss but "it is unclear if Israel is willing to negotiate." NPR has more details.

Colorado judges who ruled against Trump are being threatened. Since the ruling, some of the judges’ personal info has been posted online and the BBC says, police are “providing extra patrols around the homes of justices in the city” after “threats to hang and shoot the judges were posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, as well as the messaging service Telegram, the Trump-owned Truth Social network and several other fringe websites. Some have been taken down, while some were still live on Tuesday.”

In related news... the Detroit Free Press says Donald Trump won't be excluded from the state's ballot after the Michigan Supreme Court declined to hear the case arguing otherwise.

Zulily is shutting down. The Seattle-based retail company—and, until recently, the company behind the logo on the Sounders jerseys—is "laying off hundreds of workers" and going into liquidation, according to KOMO. Earlier this month Zulily filed a lawsuit against Amazon claiming, in part, the company "grooms consumers not to look anywhere besides Amazon for the best retail pricing." Show me the lie.

Speaking of lawsuits: The New York Times is suing OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement, claiming "millions of articles published by The Times were used to train automated chatbots that now compete with the news outlet as a source of reliable information." Get 'em, NYT! Defend journalism!

Actor Lee Sun-kyun has died. The Hollywood Reporter says the Parasite star “died in an apparent suicide” in South Korea. He was 48.

Blotto is closing. The much-loved Capitol Hill restaurant announced on Instagram that Saturday is their last day. Starting today, they’re going to serve only slices “to get pizza in as many of y’all’s faces as possible.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blotto (@blotto.seattle)

But José Garzón is opening a new spot! The chef who Meg van Huygen says "might make the best fried chicken in Seattle" will open Bad Chancla in 2024, according to our Capitol Hill Seattle Blog buds.

Sorry about your polar plunge plans. Public Health found toxic algae in Lake Washington, Green Lake, and Lake Wilderness, reports KING 5. The department released a statement warning that "the levels detected could harm pets, and some algae blooms may pose a threat to human health." Public Health says both people and pets should steer clear of visible algae.

Body found in Bellingham building damaged by fire. Nate Breaux, the owner of the Harris Avenue Café located inside the Fairhaven Terminal Building, has been missing since the building caught fire on December 16. He was believed to be in the building at the time, though the Whatcom County Medical Examiner hasn't yet identified the remains.

Ride free for New Year's Eve. King County Metro, Sound Transit, Community Transit, Everett Transit, the Seattle Streetcar, and the King County Water Tax will all be fare-free December 31 and into the wee hours of January 1.

Take The Stranger sex survey! What was the sexiest thing you did in 2023? How horny are you for Jeremy Allen White? Do you use poppers? We want to know everything! Results will be featured in our next print issue, which hits the streets February 2. Go! Now! Take the survey!

Thanks to Dan Savage for sharing this headline: "Chinese chess champion stripped of title after defecating in hotel bathtub."