Good morning: Hope you all had a good "Day On" yesterday. As usual, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day brought out some stark irony as the people who would have actively opposed his protests use his legacy to score internet points.

SPOG would’ve gassed and beat MLK to the tune of “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy” https://t.co/lEcDM6hDzt — DivestSPD (@DivestSPD) January 16, 2024

Donald Trump won the Iowa Caucus by 30 points: The Hawkeye State overwhelmingly chose the former president to be the Republican Party's nominee in the upcoming election. Trump received 51% of the vote despite him facing 91 felony charges. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won the spot of first loser with 21% of votes, and Nikki Haley came in right behind him with 19% of delegates. Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the race after finishing in the single digits.

Trump's Iowa victory speech had some banger one-liners. He kept commenting on the height of his youngest son, Barron, who's 6' 7". When Trump talked about President Joe Biden, he said, "I don't want to be overly rough on the president... but he's the worst president we've ever had and he's destroying the country." Trump also said some xenophobic bullshit about immigrants, saying they come over our borders from prisons, jails, and mental institutions, despite studies showing both illegal and legal immigrants commit fewer crimes than native-born Americans.

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) clears officers for Manny Ellis's death: An internal affairs investigation found the three officers involved in the death of Ellis did nothing wrong. Today, TPD Chief of Police Avery Moore must make a final determination about punishment for the officers. Meanwhile, the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington launched an independent review of Ellis's death late last week.

Hundreds march for MLK in Seattle: People gathered at Garfield High School before marching in honor of MLK's legacy. According to the Seattle Times, dozens of the demonstrators called for a ceasefire in Gaza and connected the struggle of Black Americans to that of the Palestinian people.

Big business still trying to buy more Seattle City Council seats: Mayor Bruce Harrell consultant Tim Ceis sent an email to big business interests saying their campaign contributions earned them the right to put Tanya Woo on the Council, and then urged them to press the council members they bought to install her in the seat left vacant by CM Teresa Mosqueda. I bet most of the new Council will shamelessly show they're bought and paid for by big business and vote for Woo.

LOL 1) Love the open admission that corporate cash bought Seattle’s current council 2) Love how big biz is already setting the agenda 3) Love how labor, after basically sitting out the council election, may be mounting a last-min campaign to secure a two-seat pro-labor minority https://t.co/NpIAJ2o9Fh January 15, 2024

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson blocks grocery merger: Ferguson filed the lawsuit to block Kroger from buying Albertsons, which would have merged two of the largest grocery chains. Kroger owns QFC and Fred Meyer, while Albertsons owns Safeway and Haggen. Ferguson said the merger would drive up prices and reduce competition. Seattle already doesn't have enough non-boutique grocery options to play a proper game of Fuck, Marry, Kill. Like, right now the best you can do is Safeway, QFC, and maybe Fred Meyer? But, Fred Meyer feels closer to Target than QFC.

Burst pipes spill sewage water into Seattle University student housing: In fact, pipes burst across the City yesterday. KIRO 7 put together a roundup of everywhere with flooding, including the airport.

Speaking of the weather: Temperatures should reach a high of 36 today, with wind chills making it feel more like 19 to 29 degrees. Slight chance of freezing rain and snow later this evening.

Meanwhile: An arctic blast is sweeping across the US, walloping states with freezing temperatures, according to the New York Times. Across the country, the majority of people face subzero temperatures, and at least seven people have already died as a result of the icy conditions.

The Emmys happened last night: I haven't caught up with all the results yet, but Vogue posted basically every single look from last night, so I've been scrolling that. Ded at Selena Gomez's dress. Dear lord, that look.

In honor of MLK Day: The song that helped establish the holiday. Stevie Wonder literally wrote such a bop celebrating MLK's birthday taht Ronald Regan had to give everyone a day on.