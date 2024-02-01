Weather: Let’s start this Slog AM off right with the weather! Some of you may already be on your way to work, well aware of the conditions outside, so I guess this is for the girlies scrolling through Instagram in bed right now who haven’t even opened their blinds. I love you and I’m proud of you, btw. Anyway lol. We started off the early, early morning with some showers, but that should be old news by about 9 am. From then on, you don’t have to worry about rain or bundling up too much. Temperatures should sit in the mid 50s. We might even see a little sun in the late afternoon. Lucky us!

Rent control now: Enemy of the working people, State Sen. Annette Cleveland (D-Vancouver) stalled a SUPER WATERED-DOWN bill in the State Legislature to limit greedy landlords' ability to gouge the fuck out of tenants. The bill did not advance in time for the cut-off, but I think you should still call Cleveland to remind her that she personally contributed to the housing affordability crisis. You can call her Olympia office at 360-786-7696. Rich will likely roast the fuck out of her and the Democratic party later today on the blog. See ya there!

You have failed your party, Senate Dems:

🚨: Statement from @ShastiConrad, Chair of the Washington State Democratic Party, on Enacting Rent Stabilization in Washington State: pic.twitter.com/KCuzN0uAIH January 30, 2024

Zuck on the hot seat: Congress grilled social media executives, including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter's Linda Yaccarino, and TikTok's Shou Zi Chew for giving predators the power to exploit children online in a Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday. I’m always jealous when Congress does this stuff. Like, I think the Seattle City Council should just make their enemies come in so they can air them out.

PSA: Renton voters, remember to check yes on your ballot by February 13 to raise the minimum wage.

Bad Apples: In case you’ve been living under a rock, Ashley writes an infuriating regular column about the normal, everyday fuckery of the Seattle Police Department called “Bad Apples.” And with so many “bad apples,” I’m starting to worry about the state of the barrel! Her latest really captures cops’ willingness to lie about stuff like a Brady Bunch kid trying to avoid a firm but ultimately feel-good lecture from their Lego-haired parents. See here:

During an investigation into the fender-bender, Southwest Precinct Officer Jeremy Montgomery acted surprised when a supervisor noticed damage to his patrol car.



But on the dash cam that recorded the incident, Officer Montgomery did not seem so surprised: https://t.co/HKF1zu3Gdu — The Stranger 🗞 (@TheStranger) January 31, 2024

Day 118: Israel continues its genocidal campaign against Palestine. Read Al Jazeera everyday.

Binda 2024: Lynnwood City Council Member Josh Binda, probably the youngest Black person ever elected to hold office in the State of Washington, officially announced his bid to become the youngest person elected to Congress. He’s running against Rep. Rick Larsen, who has been in Congress literally as long as Binda’s been alive, to represent Washington’s second Congressional District, which includes Bellingham, Everett, and Oak Harbor. Based on his comments in his press conference yesterday, it seems Binda is working the youth angle, so far not saying much about how he differs from Larsen on policy. A self-described progressive, I assume Binda will run to the left of Larsen. If so, Binda will have to duke it out with Jason Call, who already filed for the race and who has challenged Larsen from the left in the last two cycles. Call has yet to make it out of the primary, scooping up about 14% of the vote share in both of his attempts.

Wake up, babe. New Binda 2024 trailer just dropped https://t.co/GWZkidVPCx — Hannah Krieg (@hannahkrieg) February 1, 2024

Build better cars, Kia: Seattle City Council Member Tammy Morales joined a group of council members from across the country to call on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to issue a recall on specific models of Kia and Hyundai. Why? Because they are sooooo fucking easy to steal that the council members say the volume of theft for those particular vehicles costs the City way too much in policing. Seattle’s been hip to the issue for a while, becoming the first City in the nation last year to file a lawsuit against the Kia and Hyundai for failure to install industry-standard anti-theft technology. The council also called for a recall in a resolution passed at the end of last year.

Follow the money: Former President Donald Trump's political action committee (PAC) reported its spending for the last half of 2023. The PAC spent $24.3 million, which amounts to most of what it raised in the last six months, on legal fees to the gaggle of lawyers defending him in his cases, including the one about his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, the New York hush-money case, and the E. Jean Carroll defamation case. Another Trump PAC, Make America Great Again PAC, spent an additional $2.4 million on legal consulting fees. According to NBC News, this latest filing brings the Trump PAC's 2023 total to $50 million in legal fees.

For your ears: She’s sooooo Great Gatsby-coded.