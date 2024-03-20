Fred Hutchinson researchers develop colorectal cancer blood test: In a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers compared the results from their new test to the colonoscopy results of 8,000 participants, finding that the test accurately detected cancer 83% of the time. Researchers hope their test could help curb preventable deaths from colorectal cancer, which is the second-leading fatal cancer in the US. It doesn’t replace the colonoscopy, but it does provide a more accessible way to catch the cancer early.

More preschool for us: Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a $3.5 million expansion to the City’s preschool program this week, which amounts to 16 additional classrooms and a total of 279 students. Any resident with a three- or four-year old can apply here. The point of the program is to increase school readiness for kids of color, kids experiencing homelessness, and kids in foster care. Right now, 75% of kids in the program are children of color.

Parking rate changes: The City’s 50-cent-per-hour adjustments to the cost of parking went into effect across Seattle this week. In general, popular areas such as Capitol Hill, Fremont, and Ballard saw prices go up, and less popular areas such as South Lake Union and the retail core downtown saw prices go down. If you’re interested, then check the chart here because it is highly specific to each paid parking area. Broadly, 45% percent of rates increased, 30% decreased, and a quarter stayed the same.

Fatal pileup in Renton: Four people died and three were critically injured after several vehicles crashed Tuesday afternoon. The King County Sheriff's Office said speed seems to have played a role, but the office has not given a conclusive reason for the crash or additional details. Deputies wrapped up their investigation at the scene around 8 pm last night.

Cutie Fest is looking for a new home: Capitol Hill’s super punk, super cute DIY art festival has outgrown what Cal Anderson Park can offer because there’s little parking, too few bathrooms, and no way to get an actual permit. So, if anyone with a parking lot or some other space with room for 50 vendors wants business all day (these things get packed) for a free-to-vend-and-attend event this June, then hit up founder Kaitlin Fritz on Instagram @cutiefoundation.

Into the gray: The unseasonably warm, sunny weather is over. Expect clouds, gray skies, and a high of 54.

Well... Déjà vu from yesterday! Tuesday wraps up a final sunny day with above average temperatures for the foreseeable future. We return to our regularly scheduled program of showers and average temperatures tomorrow.#wawx pic.twitter.com/YgGVs3jm0C — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 20, 2024

What a whirlwind: Yesterday, the US Supreme Court lifted a stay on a Texas law that allows any police officer in the state to arrest migrants and any judge to deport them. Then Mexico’s Foreign Affairs ministry said it “will not accept, under any circumstances, repatriations by the state of Texas.” Hours later, an appellate court blocked the law from going into effect, as it had just a few weeks ago.

Another Supremely bad decision: The US Supreme Court sided against an emergency petition from a queer student group at West Texas A&M University who was asking to host a drag performance on campus after the school said no. The case goes to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals. The university president, Walter Wendler, said drag stereotyped women in “cartoon-like extremes for the amusement of others.” He almost gets it.

How big of an asshole can you be? Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, said Gaza’s waterfront could be “very valuable … if people would focus on building up livelihoods” during a March 8 event at Harvard University. He then suggested that although “it’s a little bit of an unfortunate situation there” Israel should do its best to move people out and clean up. His comments drew immediate backlash.

Dan Schneider apologizes for being a big creep: In the recent four-episode series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, numerous former employees and child actors who worked with the ex-Nickelodeon producer (Drake & Josh, The Amanda Show, Zoey 101) denounced his sexual humor, the harmful environment he created on set, and his gross requests for massages. The series inspired Schnieder to post a 20-minute long apology video to his YouTube, moderated by actor BooG!E from iCarly, another show he created.

Dan Schneider, the former Nickelodeon producer, released a video on Tuesday in which he apologized for some of his behavior on the job. It comes after former employees denounced him in a docuseries as a boss and objected to sexualized humor in his shows. https://t.co/erFOEDurPV — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 20, 2024

OnlyFans creators call for boycott: After The Lever reported Leonid Radvinsky, billionaire owner of OnlyFans, pledged $11 million to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, hundreds of sex workers and creators decided to leave the platform and join a boycott campaign aimed at inspiring others to divest and move their content to other sites. Besides, the platform has been shitty for sex workers for a long time. In 2021, Radvinsky attempted to purge the site of NSFW content. Many sex workers have been keen on starting their own platforms, or spreading their portfolio across multiple sites, in case OnlyFans decided to try again. The campaign says much of their work has been focused on helping creators draft content migration plans.

Six Mississippi police officers are being sentenced this week in torture case: Hunter Elward and Jeffrey Middleton, two members of an all-white self-described “Goon Squad,” were sentenced Tuesday for their treatment of two Black victims. Elward, who shot a victim in the mouth during a mock execution, got 20 years. Middleton got 17 years. Their four buddies, Christian Dedmon, Brett McAlpin, Daniel Opydke, and Joshua Hartfield, will be sentenced Wednesday and Thursday. In August, all six officers pleaded guilty to federal civil rights crimes.

The Stardew Valley update is out: Congratulations farmers, the 1.6 update has dropped for Windows PC players. It's a big patch, and players can look forward to a new type of farm with chewy blue grass that animals love, a new quest, new neighbors, a bigger chest with additional storage, new dogs and cats, hats for dogs and cats, the ability to drink mayonnaise, and much more. (For the uninitiated, Stardew Valley is a massively popular farming simulator created by Seattle local Eric Barone. I talked to him last year about how Seattle inspired the game).