Good morning. The weather forecast today comes from the National Weather Service, because I refuse to be a corporate shill like some. Expect a 40% chance of rain after 3 pm today, and some clouds in the morning that our comrades at the weather services believe will dissipate throughout the day. Calm winds in the afternoon, high near 54 degrees.

Speaking of corporate shills: In a dramatic speech, City Council Member Cathy Moore called out her "esteemed colleague" Council Member Tammy Morales for making Moore feel "evil" and like a "corporate shill" for not voting for Morales's Connected Communities bill. I skimmed multiple articles for what Morales said after the Council's land use committee voted down the bill and I still have no clue what Moore saw that caused her to need to stop talking "because I'm losing my temper." Maybe Moore just has a guilty conscience.

Tariq Yusuf enters the race for Tanya Woo's seat: Good guy tech bro Yusuf wants to see interconnected communities, taxes on corporations, and more renter protections. Coming from a refugee community in New Holly, Yusuf told Hannah he wants to stop the current shill Council from defunding "the social services that made his entire life journey possible."

The Kraken fired head coach Dave Hakstol: The Kraken general manager fired Hakstol after the team missed the playoffs this year, according to the Seattle Times. Megan luckily already has a name for the Kraken to consider for their next coach: Shannon Miller. As a player for Team Canada she won gold in the 1997 IIHF World Women's Championships and silver in the 1998 Winter Olympics. As a coach she has led the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs women's hockey team to five NCAA championships. She also racked up her 250th and 300th career wins "faster than any other head coach in NCAA Division I history." As Megan says, "The NHL just keeps recycling the same old white man coaches, it's lazy and boring." I agree. Miller for the Kraken.

Mayor Bruce Harrell formally proposes Seattle police union contract: Harrell announced yesterday that the Seattle Police Officer's Guild (SPOG) has ratified the new proposed contract, which would raise police wages 23% with no additional accountability measures, while also effectively killing any possibility of true police alternatives. The Mayor's Office couldn't say yesterday what the total payout would be for the cops. The SPOG contract in 2018 raised cops wages 17% and the City spent $65 million in back pay. Harrell said he had submitted the contract to the City Council for consideration and possible approval. The contract covers three years, and negotiations for 2024 are ongoing, Harrell said. Meanwhile, the City Council has started a spending review due to the projected $250 million deficit.

Speaking of cops stuff: I wrote a little piece about the end of the Seattle Police Department's Bola Wrap Pilot Project. Police used the gadget all of three times in 2023, and in one case, despite attempts to use the device, officers ended up shooting a suspect who carried just a small knife. We all want cops to use less lethal tools on suspects, but they don't need Batman's utility belt to do so. They just need to stop reaching for their guns, especially for suspects who carry knives, considering that stab wounds have a very low mortality rate.

Judge threatens Donald Trump with jail: After the former president once again violated a gag rule in his hush money trial, the judge said Trump needed to stop posting about the trial, according to CNBC. The judge fined Trump $1,000 for nine posts Trump made and told Trump he could face jail if he violated again. But like, OK, then do it. Put Trump in jail. He's done it before. Our legal system is so unserious about rich people committing crimes.

Columbia University enters its fascist era: Dozen of protestors took over Hamilton Hall at Columbia University early Tuesday morning, barricading the entrances and putting up a "Free Palestine" banner, according to the Associated Press. Protestors renamed the hall Hind's Hall after a 5-year-old Palestinian girl reportedly killed by Israeli troops earlier this year. Columbia has canceled its main graduation event and locked down the campus. On Monday, law enforcement arrested dozens of other protestors at universities in Texas, Utah, Virginia, and New Jersey. Protestors for the most part demand their universities divest from companies funding the genocide in Gaza. Universities have responded by saying, "No thank you, we love our blood money, yum yum yum."

New album from St. Vincent: St. Vincent's newest album All Born Screaming is "very heavy, very groove focused—like Nine Inch Nails fronted by a dominatrix," according to Slog music correspondent Kevin. One of his favorite artists, he said he thinks the album is some of her best work yet. I'm partial to "Broken Man" for its lyrics: "And what are you looking at? / Like you never seen a broken man."