Which 20 Seattle public elementary schools will close? We don’t know, and SPS won’t release the full list until fall. Superintendent Brent Jones said he plans to present the list in September–three months before the board votes on the plan in December. He claims that summer break is not an ideal time to engage people for input. So I guess leaving them in suspense is better? Sorry, Mr. Jones, I’m not seeing your argument, especially when parents expected to hear about this plan at today’s board meeting. Instead, they’ll get a presentation explaining the rationale behind SPS’s decision. I bet they really just want that secret list.

Washington performing more abortions after Dobbs decision: At a Tuesday press conference with US Senator Maria Cantwell, a group of Washington abortion providers said they’re performing far more abortions in the two years since the US Supreme Court issued the Dobbs decision that struck down Roe v. Wade. Last year, out-of-state abortions increased 36%. During that same time period, abortions performed on patients from Idaho climbed 56%. Washington doctors are providing 18% more abortions overall.

Seattle’s Living Computers Museum + Labs is done-zo: The institution, created by the late Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Paul Allen, won’t reopen. It closed at the start of the pandemic four years ago. The museum’s website and social media accounts have gone dark, and the estate confirmed to Geekwire that Allen’s collection of computer artifacts will be auctioned off for charity.

Someone smashed windows at the Freedom Socialist Party offices: A Palestinian flag and sign reading “End US military aid to Israel” hung in the windows. Last Friday, a person or persons hurled two bricks through those windows, causing about $2,000 in damage, KING 5 reports. The party did not file a police report because it didn’t think the cops would be able to find whoever was responsible.

Android users can add their ORCA Card to their Google Wallet now: Neat! Now do iPhone :).

ORCA Press Release: ORCA Card now available in Google Wallet, Android Users can Pay for Transit with Phone and Wear OS devices. https://t.co/TY1Jka0TgD pic.twitter.com/f24XfGUxFr — The ORCA Card (@TheORCACard) June 24, 2024

Release the names: Yesterday the Washington State Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case about whether the Seattle Police Department must release the names of the cops who attended Trump's Jan 6 rally. The justices will need to decide whether the public records law protects the officers' names, and whether agencies must consider a person’s constitutional rights before releasing public documents. A lower court created that latter (and new) standard on appeal, which could slow the already glacial pace of document release. If you're curious, DivestSPD identified the cops back in 2021.

UN may suspend aid in Gaza: Senior UN officials told Israel that they will suspend aid operations in Gaza unless the country starts protecting its humanitarian workers. The UN demanded in a letter that Israel must provide a way for aid workers to directly communicate with soldiers on the ground in Gaza. There’s been no final decision about suspending aid operations, and as of yesterday talks with Israel still continued.

GI Joe: President Joe Biden pardoned former US military personnel convicted of violating the now-repealed consensual gay-sex ban, opening a pathway for them to regain lost benefits. The move affected potentially thousands who will now be able to apply for documentation that proves their conviction has been expunged. This will change lives damaged by homophobic policy, but I’d wager many lefty voters will see it as a rainbow-colored attempt to garner their support before the election.

#Oyez: The US Supreme Court threw out a claim that the Biden administration illegally coerced social media companies to remove content, and in doing so overturned an injunction that would have limited contact between the companies and government officials. The Republican Attorneys General of Louisiana and Missouri and five social media users who filed the suit said the government went too far when it pressured the companies to limit misinformation about COVID-19.

DC city council approves money to study reparations: Before any money could go to the Black descendants of enslaved people or to people impacted by racist Jim Crow laws, the City is forming a task force so they’d be able to hit the ground running if (or when) the council advances a reparations bill. Nine council members co-sponsored a bill to establish the commission, making passage of a bill like that quite likely.

Lauren Boebert won her primary: Colorado Rep. and MAGA fiend Lauren Boebert, who evaded defeat by swapping House districts this year, won a packed congressional primary in the state's conservative eastern plains. She's one of the most annoying people in Congress, and last September this family values, glock-hipped, anti-groomer conservative was ejected from a Denver performance of Beetlejuice: The Musical for allegedly vaping indoors and fondling her date. Dems hope to pick up the seat she left behind, but they probably won’t beat the establishment Republican lawyer who won the primary last night.

Jamaal Bowman lost his primary: In 2020, Bowman won a surprise progressive victory in the New York suburbs, and last night he became the first member of the “Squad” to be knocked out of office, in large part because of criticism of Israel. Progressives dumped money on his campaign, but they couldn’t outspend the American Israel Public Affairs Committee PAC, which threw $14.5 million into the most expensive House primary ever. Even Dem moderates generally supportive of Israel told Axios they saw the spending as “overkill.”

It’s not a leftist conspiracy theory that AIPAC quite literally spent more money than ever before to unseat Jamaal Bowman for his stance on Israel. New Yorkers were drowned in ads smearing Bowman—that coupled with the redistricting of his district cost him the seat. https://t.co/vKAypwKwGL pic.twitter.com/gFLjhJ9M2S — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) June 26, 2024

Robert Eggers is BACK, baby: The dark, gothic trailer for Eggers’s (The Witch, The Lighthouse, The Northman) Nosferatu is out. The film is scheduled for release this Christmas, more than 100 years after the brilliant F.W. Murnau original. I'm so stoked.