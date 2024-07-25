Mild in Seattle: The weather will be basically perfect today. We’ll start off in the 60s, and then by about 2 pm hit the 70s. We’ll peak at about 73 degrees at 6 pm, with a steep decline after the sun sets. All the while, expect some cloud cover. Wouldn’t change a thing tbh!

Netanyahu: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of Congress yesterday. He spent most of his time defending his bombardment of Gaza, which has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians and displaced nearly everyone who lives on the strip. If you care about what he said, you should read this fact check from Al Jazeera.

Boycott: While the genocidal maniac inspired US Senator John Fetterman to finally put on a suit, he didn’t get much love from other Democrats. According to Axios, about half of the House and Senate Democrats boycotted the address. Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called Netanyahu’s speech the “worst presentation of any foreign dignitary” invited to address Congress. It really feels like the Democrats are getting bolder on attacking him since President Joe Biden stepped aside. A welcomed change!

Boots on the ground: The anti-genocide movement came out in full force to welcome Netanyahu to the US. The cops pepper sprayed them, which usually means the protesters had the right idea.

NOW: Protesters outside Watergate Hotel 3rd straight night making sure Netanyahu doesn’t get a wink of sleep #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/gFxWwdIyQG — #StopCopCity (@ChuckModi1) July 25, 2024

BREAKING: Maggots released on Netanyahu’s table at the Watergate Hotel, as well as fire alarms set off to disturb his sleep the night before his visit to Congresspic.twitter.com/8m58HKLIm8 — Tiberius (@ecomarxi) July 24, 2024

Women defending women: The right, which has run out of stupid shit to say about presumptive presidential nominee Kamala Harris in about a week, attacked her for not birthing any children of her own. The mother of her step children, Kerstin Emhoff, came to her defense. “These are baseless attacks. For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I,” Emhoff told CNN. “She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it.” Harris isn’t the step president. She’s the president who stepped up.

Speaking of: The Washington delegates will vote today on who to support at the Democratic National Convention. It seems pretty clear they’ll go with Harris, as I wrote earlier this week.

First ad just dropped:

Kamala Harris shares first ad for her Presidential campaign, featuring Beyoncé’s ‘Freedom.’pic.twitter.com/N0fDFjMZcB — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2024

JD Vance did not fuck a couch, apparently: Shortly after former President Donald Trump announced JD Vance would be his running mate, a now private Twitter user spread some good ole fashion misinformation. The post read: “can’t say for sure but he might be the first vp pick to have admitted in a ny times bestseller to fucking an inside-out latex glove shoved between two couch cushions (vance, hillbilly elegy, pp. 179-181).” Fact checkers debunked the tweet, but, I mean, there's really no way to prove a negative right? Like no one has watched Vance his whole life and can vouch with certainty that he's not had what the internet has called "sectional relations."

Candidate survivor: Last night candidates for the state legislature, city council, and attorney general faced off at Madame Lou’s in the time-honored tradition that is Candidate Survivor. I don’t want to preempt myself too much—I’ll be writing a short summary post right after this—but it sure was a doozy! Come back to the blog soon to learn more.

Back at it: Right-wingers have done it again! Initiative 2066, which would rollback recently passed energy regulations to protect the use of natural gas, will join other reactionary, conservative measures on the ballot in November. Caitlin Krenn, climate and clean energy director at Washington Conservation Action, told the Seattle Times, “This is a massive overreach by those who want to undo clean energy progress in our state. Anyone who wants healthy communities and affordable clean energy should vote no.” You've convinced me, Krenn!

Park fire: A fire near Chico, California has consumed more than 45,000 acres of land and sheriffs have issued evacuation orders to residents near the flames. Stay safe out there!

Love to see it: Environmental activists successfully halted more than 100 flights at Germany's busiest airport today in a stunt to raise awareness of climate change. Activists staged similar actions in Finland, Norway, Switzerland, and Spain this week during the height of European travel season.

