Good Morning: Chance of rain today, though also a chance of some sun, with a high of 75 degrees. I like the rain, but I hate a muggy day, which seems like what we should expect today.

Some new Stranger hires: In a move we hope funds some raises and an expense account for going out to drinks with sources, The Stranger staff plans to onboard former Democratic Washington State House Representative and former Grist CEO Brady Walkinshaw to our publication later today, according to Megan and Rich. As The Stranger's new owner, Walkinshaw installed a new editor-in-chief, Hannah Murphy Winter (HMW). Rich will take up his old role as news editor. HMW told the Seattle Times that The Stranger should "hold both the progressive left accountable" and fight dangerous right-wing ideology. She left out our mission to constantly and unabashedly dunk on destructive neoliberal and conservative Democratic politicians, but we know that's a little long-winded. Welcome to our new big bosses!

DoorDash promises new fees: If the city council refuses to roll back Seattle's minimum wage for gig workers, then DoorDash plans to add another $1.99 fee to its services in addition to the $5 fee it imposed after the minimum wage went into effect, according to the Seattle Times. According to an email from Working Washington, so far the delivery company has spent $1.5 million on its effort to pay workers less, which breaks down to about 300,000 of these "$5 junk fees."

Keeping the lights on: A new Washington state program plans to dole out a one-time $200 credit to pay electricity costs for hundreds of thousands of low- and moderate-income households, according to the Washington State Standard. The money comes from the state's pollution credit auction, which was made possible through the Climate Commitment Act (CCA). See if you qualify! Apropos of nothing, an initiative to destroy that cap-and-trade system will appear on the ballot in November.

Leash your dogs: Some guy acted like a total jerk to a camp counselor with Hazelwood Preschool in West Seattle last Friday, according to KIRO. As the guy and his off-leash husky walked past the school's fenced-in playground, the dog pushed its way into the play area. One of the counselors made a comment about how the man should keep his dog leashed, and the man allegedly pushed the 21-year-old counselor so hard the man flew back and slammed his head against a slide. Maybe we need to leash that owner!

Washington must return young adults to youth detention centers: During a Friday hearing, a Thurston County judge ordered the Washington Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) to reabsorb 43 young men by this Friday. The judge ruled that DCYF had broken a settlement agreement by sending the men to adult prisons, according to the Seattle Times. The men range between the ages of 21-25 and were sentenced as children.

'White Dudes for Harris': A bunch of famous white men held a Zoom call Monday to raise funds for Vice-President Kamala Harris's presidential run, according to the Guardian. The call included Jeff Bridges, Mark Hamill, Mark Ruffalo, as well as several of the contenders for Harris's VP spot. They managed to raise about $4 million. So cute of these little white men!

Illinois Sheriff's office failed Sonya Massey: Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said his office had failed to help Massey when one of his deputies allegedly shot and killed her after she called 911. A grand jury indicted the former deputy, Sean Grayson, for murder on July 17. More information continues to come out about Grayson's history of reprimands at different law enforcement agencies.

Primary for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's swing seat: Arizona's primary election today decides which Republican uncontested Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego will face in the general election. The front-runner is Kari Lake, who former President Donald Trump has endorsed.

Really enjoying Childish Gambino's newest album: Passive aggressively play this song at the next person who shares their opinion with you.