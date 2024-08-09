Inside Alaska's big blowout: You remember Alaska Flight 1282, right? The flight where the door blew off? How could you forget! The four flight attendants onboard the plane will certainly never forget those moments of flying with a gaping hole in the side of the plane. The Seattle Times interviewed them about the harrowing experience. It was hot and windy in the cabin. They had an unaccompanied five-year-old who needed help with his oxygen mask. The seats around the hole were open—had they lost passengers? Panic ensued. But, the flight attendants, risking their own lives, kept doing their jobs.

Bad parts in Boeing planes: Ah, how timely. Assembly of 737 MAX airplanes slowed due to defective electrical junction boxes. Boeing found the defect in three planes that had already been delivered. They are working to fix the problematic parts.

Rabies watch: A rabies-ridden bat bit a Whidbey Islander earlier this month. That marks the fourth case of bat rabies in Washington so far this year. Don't pet any bats.

Wrongful death suit in Ingraham High School shooting: The family of the victim of the 2022 shooting at Ingraham High School filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Seattle Public Schools. A 14-year-old shot and killed 17-year-old Ebenezer Haile after the two got into a fight over a gun in a school bathroom. The shooter allegedly had previously gotten into trouble for bringing weapons to school. The suit says the school "did not adequately protect students from the shooter, who had a known 'violent propensity and affinity for guns and weapons,'" according to the Seattle Times. SPS rejects that it is responsible for the actions of an individual.

Hot, hot, hot: Temperatures should climb to the high 80s today with parts of the region dabbling in the low 90s.

It's wildfire time: Multiple fires are blazing across the Evergreen State. Things—fires, air quality—will likely worsen as August's dry heat continues to bake. The Seattle Times has adapted with the climate-changing times and has put together an interactive graphic to track wildfires and air quality.

See?

Wildfire smoke will continue to drift over Western Washington into Saturday due to mid-level easterly winds continuing today. The majority of smoke is expected to remain aloft, above the surface. However, areas closer to wildfires may see increased surface smoke. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/5gXmltOfg8 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 9, 2024

Smoky skies over Seattle this morning



pic.twitter.com/AQD1F35LCR@komonews — Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) August 9, 2024

Drowning at the CrossFit Games: Serbian athlete Lazar Dukic, 28, drowned during the opening day of the CrossFit games in Texas. Dukic had been competing in a running and swimming event. During the swimming portion, he drowned. Footage of the race shows him obviously drowning, but no one stops to help. Even worse, no one realized he'd drowned until after the event, when his team noticed he never got out of the water. By then, his body had disappeared. Emergency crews recovered it an hour later.

Donald Trump held a Mar-a-Lago press conference, and it was a rambling, incoherent mess of false claims, like the one where he claimed to have been in a helicopter crash with Kamala Harris's ex-boyfriend, Californian politician Willie Brown. Trump, clearly rattled by Harris's recent momentum and ever the size queen, fixated on crowd sizes to his rallies. He also made false claims about the Jan 6 insurrection, again claiming no one died. Trump also said abortion won't be a big deal in this election—maybe not for you, buddy. Perhaps the biggest thing to come from this hour of nonsense was Trump agreeing to debate Harris on Sept 10 on ABC.

Mark your calendars: The Lynnwood light rail extension opens on August 30th!

Bad apples: The Denver Police Department fired three officers who made jokes in a group chat about going over to migrant and refugee shelters, known as "newcomer" shelters, for "target practice."

Another possible brain worm source: In light of news about presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. finding a bear carcass and staging it in Central Park, reporters asked him whether he'd picked up any roadkill off the street recently. RFK Jr. responded, of course, that he had been “picking up roadkill my whole life. I have a freezer full of it.” He used to have a 21-cubic-foot refrigerator just for roadkill. Talk about street eats!

Three arrests in T-Swift bomb plot: Three teenagers were arrested for their plans to carry out attacks meant to "kill as many people as possible” at three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna. The main suspect is a 19-year-old whose plan was to use knives or homemade explosives to harm people gathered outside the stadium. He and a 17-year-old, both Austrian citizens, were taken into custody, as was an 18-year-old Iraqi citizen.

Palate cleanse: Here, watch rhythmic gymnastics for a minute while I find some more horrors to summarize for you.

This rhythmic gymnast did a Hoop performance to ‘Thriller’ and absolutely killed it. pic.twitter.com/FrvJpMIrZb — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) August 9, 2024

Another assault into Khan Younis: Israeli forces launched another assault into Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis, prompting another exodus of Palestinians. Thousands packed up and left. Many had only returned to their homes two weeks ago. Meanwhile, mediators continue to push for a ceasefire. The United States, Egypt, and Qatar made a joint statement calling for another round of ceasefire talks.

ICYMI: Yosemite National Park is a mismanaged mess.

A song for your Friday: This is all I've got just because John Mellancamp's going to be at The Gorge Amphitheater this weekend and it feels "America in the late summer."