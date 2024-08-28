Good morning! Beautiful cooler day expected today, with a light wind, and a little sun. High of 68 degrees.

Good riddance, Goodwill: Goodwill claimed that crime drove them from South Lake Union and University Avenue as they announced the closure of two of their store locations. They seem happy to focus on that, rather than the fact that rising wages and rents also pushed them out. They don't want to have a conversation about not wanting to pay workers higher wages.

Time for back-to-school shopping: While some parents, teachers, and students head to various big box stores to buy pencils, folders, and those ridiculously expensive calculators, advocates and teachers have already started talking about what the Washington State Legislature should start to buy our education system. In the South Seattle Emerald's back-to-school series, Oliver Miska laid out the “Big 5” priorities that advocates want our Legislature to grow consensus around this session: Increasing special education funding, fulfilling K–12 transportation needs, adjusting materials and administrative costs for inflation, increasing equitable allocation of funds from the state to higher-poverty districts; and passing progressive revenue so our school funding doesn’t continue to come from a regressive tax structure.

Speaking of the children: Despite the King County Exec’s commitment to close the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center by 2028, the County Council unanimously passed a non-binding motion of the Council's intent to keep child jail open and in use on Tuesday. The motion was originally brought by Councilmember Reagan Dunn, who claims that it’s needed to address a “major league juvenile crime problem.” Even King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, a longtime critic of youth incarceration, voted in favor of the measure, though he helped add language that made it clear he'd prefer alternatives to incarceration. Still, they all should be shamed for passing a motion that feeds into the 90's-esque narrative that kids should be locked up, especially as conditions at the child jail continue to worsen. Some of the rhetoric from yesterday's public commenters was disgusting, including a eugenics argument about how some kids don't inherit the gene for empathy.

Also listening to this, and some public commenter just said we need to keep the child jail open because we cannot control the genetic traits a child will inherit, such as empathy and kindness. Wilddddddd take https://t.co/lgCQCN16sj — Ashley Nerbovig (@AshleyNerbovig) August 27, 2024

Pink Elephant Car Wash revamp: While its not Mayor Bruce Harrell's fault that the giant pink elephant no longer guards the entrance to downtown Seattle from Aurora Avenue, it is pretty poetic that his administration chose to celebrate the creation of a new skyscraper, the 45-story Sloane building, to tower in the elephant's place. Goodbye Seattle icons, yay Seattle real estate interests. The project belongs to Holland Partner Group, who's top executives maxed out campaign contributions to Harrell, as DivestSPD pointed out.

When it’s being constructed by a cartel member using AI to fix prices and then paying off council members and the mayor to block Social Housing, yes. pic.twitter.com/m8d5OyDAyA — DivestSPD (@DivestSPD) August 27, 2024

Boeing tire blow out: A tire on a Boeing 757 exploded in Atlanta on Tuesday, killing two workers and leaving another seriously injured. The tire blew out while the workers were performing maintenance. Genuinely kind of unclear to me if that fault for the explosion lies with Boeing, Delta, some other organization, or just bad luck. But regardless, the Daily Beast put together a run down of every other "eye popping" incident related to Boeing in the past year.

Trump staffers square off at Arlington Cemetery: Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump visited Arlington Cemetery Monday to pay their respects to the buried soldiers there, and talk some shit about Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris and her involvement in the U.S.'s withdrawal from Afghanistan. During the campaign visit, two members of Trump's team "verbally abused and pushed" a cemetery official who tried to prevent the staffers from filming in the cemetery, according to NPR. Only cemetery staff members have authorization to film or take photos in the cemetery.

Speaking of Trump: New indictments just dropped against him. U.S. Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed a new indictment against Trump over accusations that Trump tried to overthrow the 2020 election, according to CNN. Smith narrowed his allegations against the president after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that declared presidents immune from most criminal prosecution.

Becoming a parent sounds truly awful: A new report shows that parents suffer from "stress, money woes and loneliness more than their childless peers" and nearly half "can barely function, Politico writes. The U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy recommends a parental bailout. Literally the government should give parents more governmental aid in the form of child tax credits, early childhood education programs, and more paid leave.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton raids Democrats: Texas AG Paxton has directed law enforcement officials to raid several Latino Democrats' homes while claiming to be investigating voter fraud, according to CBS. Law enforcement officers raided the homes of members of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the nation's oldest and largest Latino civil rights group. The organization has called the searches illegal. I call them authoritarian and fucked up.

Finally, The Accident: If you haven't yet watched any of The Accident on Netflix, I can't necessarily recommend it, because I also have not yet watched it. But the show's premise revolves around the parents of several children who almost float away in a poorly tethered bouncy castle. Please enjoy the comedic horror of the titular "accident" scene.