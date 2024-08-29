First things first: I know we are seeing the sun set earlier and earlier, but the summer weather is still here! On this beautiful Thursday, Seattlites can expect clear, sunny skies all day. The morning will start out in the low 60s, steadily climb to the mid 70s and peak at around 4pm. If you don’t have time to picnic with the girls today, don’t fear. Tomorrow will be even warmer.

FYI: Are you a Providence patient with an Aetna insurance plan? Well, according to the Seattle Times, you could soon lose your coverage if the two companies don’t resolve heated negotiations over a new contract soon. If only the United States treated healthcare as a human right. Sad!

Tune in: Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz will appear on CNN tonight in their first major, unscripted interview since President Joe Biden’s departure from the race. This comes after Harris’s critics dogged on her for weeks for assuming the position without a real primary or the full scrutiny of the media. She’s still facing criticism for doing the interview with Walz instead of solo, but, as Twitter noted, presidential candidates appear with their VP picks all the time.

Fork found in kitchen: Turns out, Brittany Mahomes, the NFL wife who always dresses like its Christian Girl Autumn in 2016, is most likely a Trumper. Some Swifties wonder if this will be the end of once-Biden supporter Taylor Swift’s friendship with Mahomes, but if Mahomes’s assault apologia wasn’t a dealbreaker, I think we can expect to see them chumming it up in the stands this football season.

Tax the rich: According to a new report from the Tax Foundation, Seattle and Tacoma rank #1 and #2 in a list of cities with the highest combined sales tax rate. With a boost from the 6.5% state sales tax, Seattle levies a 10.35% sales tax and Tacoma a 10.3%. Sales tax pays for important stuff, for sure. But it's an incredibly regressive way to generate public funds as it disproportionately burdens working class people. We desperately need to flip over the State’s upside down tax structure so that the wealthiest people pay more than the poorest. If you disagree and you’re reading this, I can almost guarantee you are fighting against your own economic interest.

Dismissed: A Federal Judge dismissed a lawsuit against Seattle Police Officer Noah Zech who shot and killed 24 year-old Shaun Fuhr after the cop chased him following a domestic violence incident in 2020. For those following the news at the time, you’ll remember the cop shot Fuhr while he was holding his infant daughter.

Protect the free press: A Nevada jury sentenced Former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles to life in prison for killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in September 2022. The Clark County District Attorney said the verdict should send a “clear message that any attempts to silence the media, or to silence or intimidate a journalist, will not be tolerated."

Question for the culture: A Twitter user asked why he did not see the Seattle City Council at the YIMBYs For Harris Zoom event. As I pointed out, I don’t think many of them have the cred to attend. Lucky for them, if they want to support Harris, there’s a Zoom fundraiser aimed at just about every interest group. So, fill in the blank. The Seattle City Council should host a _____s For Harris. Sound off in the comments below!

The council who rejected developer incentives for projects led by BIPOC orgs may not qualify as "YIMBYs For Harris" https://t.co/kbrlbrY5fr — Hannah Krieg (@hannahkrieg) August 29, 2024

Israel attacks West Bank: In one of the largest attacks the West Bank has seen in months, Israeli Defense Forces launched a raid into Jenin and Tulkarm yesterday, killing at least 10 Palestinians. This morning, the AP reports Israeli has killed an additional six people, including a local commander. The AP claimed that Israel deemed most of the victims “militants,” but do note Israel does not consider any Palestinian an innocent civilian.

Idaho update: Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, wants to move his trial outside of Latah County. He and his lawyers fear a Latah County jury will be biased against him.

