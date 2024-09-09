Seattle sued by family of slain pedestrian: Last year, SPD cop Kevin Dave struck and killed 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula while he was responding to an emergency call and she was crossing the street at a crosswalk. The SPD SUV hit Kandula while going 74 mph in a 25 mph zone and sent her flying 135 feet. She died at the hospital. In the wake of her death, a recording surfaced of a police union official laughing about Kandula's death, saying she had "limited value" and that the City should "just write a check" for "$11,000." Now, Kandula's family is suing the City of Seattle and Dave for wrongful death and negligence. The suit alleges Jaahnavi Kandula “experienced terror, severe emotional distress, and severe pain and suffering before dying." In direct reference to SPD's fucked up comments, Kandula's family is seeking $110 million in damages, plus $11,000.

A Seattleite killed in the West Bank: On Friday, according to fellow protesters, Israeli soldiers shot and killed Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, a West Seattleite and recent University of Washington graduate. Eygi, a volunteer with the International Solidarity Movement, had been participating in what the Associated Press called "a weekly demonstration against settlement expansion" in the West Bank town of Beita. The peaceful protest reportedly devolved into chaos when some protesters threw stones and Israeli troops answered by firing live ammunition. Two doctors said Eygi was shot in the head.

Who was Eygi? Eygi was a dual citizen Turkish-American. According to Aria Fani, a UW professor of middle eastern languages and cultures who taught Eygi in a translation class, she was a brilliant student. She translated Turkish poetry into English for her final project in his class. She graduated this year with a psychology degree, and she planned to pursue a doctorate in near east archaeology. Before graduation, Eygi spent much of the spring organizing the ceasefire encampment on UW's campus. “I may have been her teacher once, but she will be my teacher for life. Her courage was exemplary," Fani told the Seattle Times.

Hack at Highline: All Highline public schools are closed Monday due to a possible cyberattack. As a reminder, cyberattacks hobbled the Seattle Public Library for months this summer and sent SeaTac Airport into a tailspin for multiple days. In case you didn't have enough to worry about, cybersecurity hell is part of the new normal.

Is this fall? Today it will be mostly cloudy. The high will be 70 degrees. Pleasant? Perhaps. Yet, with these clouds, one almost longs for a bit more bite to the air. Let's get the transitional phase over with and sink into fall. The leaves are already changing. The sun isn't rising until after 6 am. I'm ready.

A Husky heist: Someone stole 12 championship rings out from the under the nose of the University of Washington athletics department. The rings belonged to Jake Otten, UW football’s third-year director of technology. Otten collected the rings across 15 years of working in college football.

Here are the rings in question if anyone sees them hanging around! pic.twitter.com/lhgnqu3uaR — Jake Otten (@JakeOttenUW) September 5, 2024

Sandpoint shooting: A 23-year-old man died at the scene of a shooting at 3:30 am on Sunday morning in Seattle's Sandpoint neighborhood. Police are investigating. He was shot multiple times in the chest.

Typhoon kills at least 59 in Vietnam: Rain keeps falling in Vietnam. Typhoon Yagi swept into the country Saturday, bringing torrential rains and leaving floods and landslides in its wake. A landslide in the Cao Bang province swept a passenger bus carrying 20 people into a flooded stream. The landslide blocked rescuers from reaching the bus. In the Phu Tho province, a bridge collapsed and sent two motorbikes and 10 cars and trucks into the engorged Red River below. Three people were rescued. Thirteen are still missing. Before the typhoon hit Vietnam, it killed 20 people in the Philippines and four people in China last week.

SoCal heatwave: A prolonged heatwave has 17 million people under an excessive heat warning as temperatures soar between 100 and 110 degrees. The heat is barely dissipating overnight. Power outages due to overloading and overheating electrical equipment have impacted thousands. The Hollywood Bowl cancelled a Vance Joy show last night because it didn't have power. The technology and systems we rely on were not built to withstand the stresses of a warming planet!!!

Dictator shit: In case you forgot what he intends to do if elected again, Donald Trump reminded everyone with a cool, normal Truth Social post where he said he'll jail all of his adversaries. Still fixating on the "stolen" 2020 election, Trump wrote: "WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again... Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country."

Harris and Trump will take the debate stage tomorrow: The 90-minute debate will air Tuesday at 6 pm PDT on ABC News, Disney+, and Hulu. It should be something!

Tyreek Hill detained before NFL game: Police detained Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill hours before kick-off on Sunday. Hill was allegedly stopped for a moving violation, yet police put Hill in handcuffs on the ground. A second Dolphins player, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, stopped to intervene and "deescalate" the situation. Police put him in handcuffs, too, he said. Police released the players in time for the game. "I'm still trying to put it all together ... I still don't know what happened," Hill said in a post-game press conference. "I don't want to bring race into it, but sometimes it gets kind of iffy when you do. What if I wasn't Tyreek Hill? Lord knows what those guys would have done."

Tyreek Hill should not have been forcibly driven to the ground, handcuffed and handled so aggressively for a minor traffic violation heading into the stadium before the game. Period. @cheetah pic.twitter.com/Gnu1mrIuUD — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 8, 2024

Here's Hill after he scored a touchdown after his detainment:

This photo of Tyreek Hill's TD celebration 💀 pic.twitter.com/pxgU1EwcN2 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 8, 2024

This is one of the worst, most despicable things I have ever read: Disturbing details ahead. Have you been following this French rape case? Even calling it that feels like downplaying the situation. In 2020, Gisèle Pélicot, 72, discovered her husband of 50 years, Dominique Pélicot, 71, had been drugging her and raping her. Not only that, but he invited dozens of men he met on the internet to rape her as well. Pélicot only discovered this reality after police caught her husband taking upskirt photos of women. While investigating that incident, police found files of the rapes of Gisèle on Dominique's hard drive. This discovery shattered Gisèle's life and her family's life. She discovered she had four STDs. She is now engaged in a public trial against her husband and 51 men who assaulted her. Many of the men "contest the rape charge" since they thought "they were taking part in a consensual sex game," according to the BBC. The trial, which could have been private to protect her, is public because Gisèle wanted to shift the "shame" back onto the accused. It is all awful.

Waves rights: A Brazilian city has legally granted its waves personhood. The coastal city of Linhares gave the waves at the mouth of the Doce River, which flows into the Atlantic Ocean, the "intrinsic right to existence, regeneration, and restoration." Now, the City is required to protect the waves and the environment when it impacts them.

A song for your Monday: Since nobody got to hear it at the Hollywood Bowl...