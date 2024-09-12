Good morning! Someone said to me yesterday that its gotten to that time of year where they actually have to check the weather in the morning to see if they need a jacket. That's why we have Slog, people. Chance of rain today between 11 am to 5 pm and a high of 69 [Eds note: nice]. Temperatures drop to 54 degrees in the evening.

School closures list drops: Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced two possible school closure and consolidation plans yesterday. Basically, in one plan, option schools, which are schools that parents have to apply for, would close or become normal schools that kids attend if they live within a certain boundary. The second plan leaves open one of these option schools. The closures affect mostly elementary schools, but some K-8 schools as well, and the plan could save the district between $26 million and $31.5 million annually. The school board's final vote on which plan to take is scheduled for December, with multiple opportunities for public comment between now and then.

Might be time for a history lesson: I imagine parents, students, and probably some teachers may pack future school board meetings during the public comment period and rail against them for imposing "austerity." But if they're unhappy about the closures, then they should set their sights on the next legislative session. Shaun Scott, candidate for Washington's 43rd Legislative District, wrote all about the history of school funding and what the Legislature could do to better fund schools. The timing!

Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi's killing: Yesterday, US Senator Patty Murray and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal asked for President Joe Biden to investigate the killing of Eygi, a recent University of Washington graduate. In their letter, Murray and Jayapal acknowledged that Israel already said that it's "highly likely" Israeli forces killed her. Murray and Jayapal also asked Biden to name "concrete steps" the administration could take to ensure accountability for the Israeli forces and to protect American citizens. We know one step that Murray could take: supporting an arms embargo.

During her tenure in office, Patty Murray has received nearly $700,000 from AIPAC, including $120,000 in the last five years.



She voted for billions in military funding for Aysenur's killers. Nice words, but we doubt she plans to "pursue accountability." https://t.co/Zl1n9E5cP9 — DivestSPD (@DivestSPD) September 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Turkey has already launched an investigation into Eygi's death, as Eygi was Turkish-American. Turkey said it plans to request international arrest warrants.

Speaking of Israel and indiscriminate killing: An Israeli airstrike hit a UN-run school yesterday, killing six United Nations Relief and Works Agency workers, according to the Guardian. UK’s foreign secretary, David Lammy, called the deaths "appalling."

BAN GOLF: KUOW killed it with their coverage of Jackson Park and how fucked up it is that the City uses one of its largest pieces of public land for a public golf course. With a new light rail station opening right next to the park, neighbors point out that it's time for the City to make this park free and accessible to all people, not just those who need fucking acres to play one sport. They also fairly complain about how the park remains named for Andrew Jackson, one of our top genocidal POS presidents. Sounds like the neighbors only want to reduce the golf course from 18 to 9 holes, not eliminate the course altogether, which, fine, I guess, if they're trying to compromise. Seattle Parks and Recreation said it has no plans to shrink the course. Rude.

Glitches and power outages: At one point on Wednesday afternoon, Seattle City Light's power outage map showed 200,000 people without power, but that turned out to be a glitch, according to the Seattle Times. Still, 18,000 people lost power yesterday in North Seattle during some "routine testing."

I love body language "experts": CNN brought on an ex-FBI profiler to decode the body language of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris during the debate Tuesday. Trump pursed his lips and widened his eyes at one point, and this FBI genius—this savant of human expression—said that meant Trump was "alarmed." Truly great stuff. In the next debate, I genuinely think CNN should bring someone on to analyze the candidates' star signs and how the planets may have helped them in the debate.

Fire Season in full swing: Three massive Southern California fires caused some residents to evacuate, according to Axios. Firefighters in multiple states are trying to manage, contain, and reduce at least 65 fires burning across the US West, including 10 large fires in Nevada and California. As of Thursday, Washington has seven active wild fires across the state.

VMAs: The MTV Video Music Awards aired last night. In a viral moment, Chappell Roan told a rude paparazzo to, "Shut the fuck up." Protect her. Pitchfork dove into the highs and lows of the night, focusing on Roan's performance, including her decision to start her set by shooting a flaming crossbow. They also mentioned Sabrina Carpenter's excellent live vocals, and Glorilla's high energy TGIF recital. All these flaming stages lately. Also, Taylor Swift walked away with Best Video of the Year for "Fortnight."

Alligator Bites Never Heal: The VMAs had some great performances that people should definitely check out, but a friend recommended Doechii's mixtape to me earlier this week and I'm still listening to it, so I highly recommend you do as well.