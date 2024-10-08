Happy Tuesday: Did you catch some showers this morning? For those of you who hate what the rain does to your hair (mine gets soooo flat), rest assured you likely won’t see any sprinkles past 8 am. Just clouds and temperatures in the mid 60s. Nice!

Tim Walz: Kamala Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz, landed in Seattle last night ahead of a private fundraiser event at Hunts Point Tuesday morning. Groups such as Stop the Sweeps, Resist US-Led War Seattle, Bayan, International Migrants Alliance, Samidoun, South Asians Resisting Imperialism, and many more plan to protest outside the fundraiser. Some saw Harris picking Walz as an olive branch to progressives, but after Walz said that “the expansion of Israel and its proxies is a necessity for the US” in a recent debate, the honeymoon phase has worn off.

ICYMI: The Stranger’s very own Vivian McCall wrote a comprehensive takedown of the “Treatment First” model to end homelessness, which is peddled by conservatives and 43rd Legislative District State House candidate Andrea Suarez. Please send this to anyone in your life who doesn’t think housing people solves homelessness. I think I may have to pass it along to a few of Suarez’s supporters on the Seattle City Council.

Stop being poor: In other Suarez news, after I complained on Twitter about my landlord hiking my rent, she told me to simply buy a house. All my oomfies clowned on her in the comments, and rightfully so. Sure, Suarez bought a house in Maple Valley, allegedly while making $47,000 a year. But as Twitter user James Wu found and I confirmed via online records, she bought that house for $144,000, and it's now worth almost $600,000. Renters would have to make $191,000 to make a comparable purchase. And, as Be:Seattle noted, homeowner-hopefuls need a salary of $214,000 to afford a house in Seattle.

The base pay for staff at The Stranger was just raised to $70k/year (thanks to organizing @NoisyUnion). You need to earn $214k/year to afford an average house in Seattle pic.twitter.com/Wqt1LPMKAK — Be:Seattle (@BeSeattleOrg) October 7, 2024

Other solutions from Suarez: Okay, clearly I cannot buy a house, but Suarez texted me some other ideas last night. For one, she said “enough of the over generous tenant protections.” She claimed many baby boomers don’t rent out their basements because it's a “pain to get rid of a bad tenant.” She said “no cause eviction should still be an option” because she believes it would open up “thousands of owner occupied rentals.” Let it be known that most evictions end in homelessness for the tenant, so it is hard to argue that making it easier to make people homeless would somehow help the housing crisis.

For a second idea, Saurez said the state should cut red tape, such as design review and restrictive zoning laws, to encourage more development. She claimed her opponent, Shaun Scott, “doesn't believe in capitalism so he would be opposed to making it easier for developers to build.” Scott disagrees with Suarez’s characterization. He said he’s supported increasing housing supply his entire campaign, particularly through zoning reform. “From The Urbanist to Tech4Housing to the Washington Housing Alliance Action Fund to State Rep. Jessica Bateman, every organization and elected official who is serious about housing has endorsed my campaign—not my opponent's—because of my campaign plan for a more affordable Washington with housing for all,” he said.

The solution to houselessness is housing. With rent stabilization, well funded supportive services, and social housing, we can make our communities healthier, safer, and more whole.



I'm running for Washington State Rep in the 43rd Legislative District to help make it happen. pic.twitter.com/GO6HmqCLPD — Shaun Scott 🌹🤝 (@eyesonthestorm) October 7, 2024

One year of genocide: Yesterday marked the first anniversary since Hamas’ attack on Israel, in which fighters killed 1,140 Israelis and captured another 240. While elected officials in the US reserved most of their sympathy for Israel yesterday, Al Jazeera broke down the carnage in Gaza over the past year. Since the October 7 attack, Israel has killed at least 41,615 Palestinians, or about 1 out of every 55 people living in Gaza. This includes at least 16,756 children, which sets a record for the highest number of child-killings recorded in a single year of conflict over the past 20 years. As for hostages, Israel holds more than 10,000 Palestinians in prison, many without charge or trial. Israel’s assault has left 96% of Gazans facing high levels of food insecurity, 95% without access to clean water for months, and 75% infected with a contagious disease. Israel has dropped 75,000 metric tons of explosives on Gaza, resulting in 42 million metric tons of debris, which amounts to an estimated $33 billion in damage. Israel has damaged or destroyed about 150,000 homes, 123 schools and universities, 206 archaeological and heritage sites, 611 mosques, all three of Gaza’s churches, 700 water wells, and more than 1,800 miles of electricity networks.

“Jew haters:” Presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed yesterday “to remove the Jew haters who do nothing to help our country” in his remarks commemorating the deadly October 7 attack on Israel. According to CNN, Trump didn’t specify who qualified as a “Jew hater” subject to “removal,” but he accused various groups of antisemitism, including pro-Palestine protesters, particularly those from college campuses, journalists, and members of the Democratic Party.

Now to cops and courts reporter Ashley Nerbovig:

Seattle City Council votes on Seattle Police Department surveillance: The council votes at 2 pm today on whether to install police surveillance cameras along the Third Avenue corridor downtown, Aurora Avenue, and the Chinatown-International District (CID), according to the Urbanist. The cameras make up a portion of Mayor Bruce Harrell’s technology-assisted crime prevention pilot, which also includes plans to staff up Seattle’s real-time crime center and improve its technology software. The total cost of the project has increased from $1.5 million when originally pitched to $4 million in Harrell’s recent budget proposal. The American Civil Liberties Union of WA has strongly opposed the plan, pointing out that CCTV cameras threaten people’s right to privacy and will likely contribute to the over-policing of people of color. Other organizations have also noted their opposition, including Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, WA People’s Privacy, Chief Seattle Club, El Centro de la Rasa, Massage Parlor Outreach Project, and the Gender Justice League. People interested in adding their voices to the discussion can provide public comment today at 2 pm, or submit written public comment to all council members today before 10 am.

Back to me!

Ghost guns: Today, the Supreme Court will hear a challenge to the Biden administration’s regulation on ghost guns, which are hard to trace because they don’t have serial numbers. Cops have recovered a growing number of these weapons in recent years. In 2018, cops reported finding fewer than 4,000 ghost guns, but in 2021 they found almost 20,000. You can learn more in the 5-4 Pod’s preview of the court’s 2024-2025 term.

Fuuuuuck: The Georgia Supreme Court restored its ban on abortion to consider the state’s appeal on a judge’s recent move to overturn the ban last month.

Instead of a song, please enjoy this interview 60 Minutes did with presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Her critics flamed her for not talking to the press, and with this interview, her appearance on Call Her Daddy, and more coming this week, she seems to be trying to combat that narrative. However, she says the same shit in every interview, and, though it's not her fault, the editing on this video makes it difficult to watch. So I’m not really feeling more connection or transparency lol.