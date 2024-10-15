Goood morning: I took a walk last night, because I'm on that steps grind, and goddamn it's a beautiful time of year. It might rain today, but if it does it'll be a sprinkle. The temperature will rise to 55 degrees. The sun will set at 6:20 pm. I hit 10,109 steps yesterday.

And now to other weather "news": A Republican Washington State House candidate appears to believe the government can control the weather. Carrie R. Kennedy, who's challenging Democratic State Representative Clyde Shavers up in the 10th Legislative District, which covers the islands, reposted a Bikers for America Facebook post about weather manipulation on October 13, which basically peddled the conspiracy theory that the US Government caused the recent East Coast hurricanes as part of an attempt to depopulate the country. None of that is true. She has posted similar conspiracies before on her Facebook and her X account. Keep in mind, this isn't some kooky challenger way behind in the polls. Shavers only won the primary with 52 percent of the vote share. She's got some juice.

After I reached out to Kennedy last night to ask about several of her weather manipulation posts, the Bikers for America post now no longer appears on her Facebook. Luckily we grabbed some screenshots.

Also missing from her feed is an October 8 repost of a post she wrote in 2020, which said, "If 'they' can create a virus, can 'they' control the weather?!!! Just sayin'". She captioned it, "From 2020..." with a scratching chin emoji and a woman crossing her arms in front of her. The repost no longer appears on her page, but the original post remains. She did not respond to my request for comment. I hate fact-checking this shit, but, just a heads up, the government cannot control hurricanes, and just because the government can do one kind of science does not mean it can do another.

Boeing plans to cut white collar workers: Boeing machinist jobs remain safe for now as the aerospace company plans to lay off 10 percent of its workforce. The cuts appear mostly focused on white collar employees, such as engineers, and other non-union staff "at all levels up to vice presidents," according to the Seattle Times. Boeing plans to notify the first wave of employees about the lay offs mid-November, with their final days planned for January 17.

The year without a Hilloween: The Broadway Business Improvement Area has cancelled the kids carnival on Broadway this Halloween, according to Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. Apparently, funding and sponsorship just failed to pan out this year. But there's still plenty of other good stuff to come for Hilloween this year, including a Haunted Soiree at the DAR Rainier Chapter House. I'm so mad I missed the pet costume parade—goddamn I love those.

Work from the waterfront: There is lots of open office space along the waterfront, according the Seattle Times. With the opening of the Overlook Walk, which connects Pike Place with the waterfront, real estate interests in the area hope to see a resurgence in businesses moving into the open commercial spaces. I'm not much of a back-to-the-office stan, but I went to the Overlook Walk over the weekend, and honestly I'd work from the office two days a week if I could eat lunch there.

Jill Stein comes to town tonight: The anti-war Green Party candidate plans to speak tonight alongside former Seattle City Council Member Kshama Sawant. The event starts at 5 pm at Washington Hall on 14th Avenue in Seattle. If you can't be there in person, it's going to be live-streamed. For any of you ready to complain about Sawant supporting someone other than Vice President Kamala Harris for President, be cool and watch Rich tell you why that's dumb. [Eds note: To be clear, he also thinks it's dumb for Sawant to support Stein.]

Trump does something silly: Two medical incidents at a Trump town hall derailed the event, and Trump played some music and "bopped and shimmied," as the Associated Press put it, to a really strange mix of songs, including Rufus Wainwright's cover of "Hallelujah" and "Ave Maria."

We need a shorter election cycle: The polls are tight. I'm depressed all the time, and, tbh, I'm one of those people who quits when shit gets tough. Good luck to everyone else. I'm following up on that promise from the Irish government that they'll pay you to take over a sheep farm or whatever. Shit looks dark. If y'all mount a resistance movement I'll send wool. [Eds note: Other options include spending some time phone-banking for Harris in battleground states, calling friends and family in battleground states to convince them to vote for Harris or to convince them to get off their asses and knock doors. But Ireland does sound nice.]

The geopolitical equivalent of blocking someone: North Korea blew up the some of the unused road and rail routes that used to connect it to South Korea, according to the Associated Press. Tensions rose a few days ago after North Korea accused South Korea of flying drones over Pyongyang. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the two countries are never, ever, getting back together.

Editor's note: This story was updated to correctly reflect the results in 10th Legislative District's 2024 state house primary race.