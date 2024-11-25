Let there be light: Power is back on for most people—96% of Puget Sound Energy customers—after last week's bomb cyclone. Yet, around 20,000 people are still in the dark. Most of the powerless are east of Lake Washington, in places such as Issaquah, Renton, and Sammamish. PSE crews have been working around the clock to restore what the storm knocked out, but the work is painstakingly slow.

Moist Monday: Rain again. Though, not forever. The rain should stop by Tuesday. The sun could even return on Friday.

Good morning, folks. Rainfall is making for a wet commute this Monday morning. More showers are in the forecast throughout the day. #wawx pic.twitter.com/iNRPtI4pc8 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 25, 2024

Cold snaps into place: The weather may be milder this week, but the temperatures are more frigid.

It's getting colder, folks! 🧥 A ridge of high pressure will build offshore this coming week, bringing in cooler air from the north and maintaining the chance for light shower activity. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/tvqgKzxVZY — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 24, 2024

Bad week for Batu: Woodland Park's 15-year-old orangutan was pregnant with her first baby, which would have marked the zoo's first orangutan birth in 35 years. Despite regular check-ups and ultrasounds, Batu tragically lost her baby last week due to a miscarriage.

Police accountability director resigns: Seattle's Office of Police Accountability Director Gino Betts Jr. resigned over criticism he received from interim police Chief Sue Rahr. While Betts faced controversy over his investigation into former Chief Adrian Diaz and a relationship he maintained with a former chief of staff, most of the flack he received came from his calls for discipline. For instance, Betts faced scrutiny from not only Rahr, but Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan and an angry right-wing contingent. This came after Betts called for the termination of police union Vice President Daniel Auderer, who was recorded making jokes about a college student who was struck and killed by a police car.

Stop drinking and driving, you freaks! Over just four hours from Saturday night to early Sunday morning, four suspected impaired drivers crashed into Washington State Patrol vehicles. Most of the crashes occurred while troopers were pulled over for traffic enforcement or investigating accidents.

A career pivot: After he withdrew from consideration to be Trump's Attorney General, Matt Gaetz announced he wouldn't be returning to Congress. And how could he? He very confidently resigned from the House after Trump made his AG ascension public. Since that didn't work out, now Gaetz is peddling personalized videos on Cameo for $550 a pop. His bio reads: "I served in Congress. Trump nominated me to be US Attorney General (that didn’t work out). Once I fired the House Speaker."

Deadly journalist attack likely intentional: Last month, Israel bombed a guesthouse in southeast Lebanon where three journalists slept. Human Rights Watch determined the attack was intentional; Israel used a bomb "equipped with a U.S.-produced Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM, guidance kit," according to the Associated Press. Since that Oct. 25 attack, 11 other journalists have been killed and eight have been wounded in the Israel-Hezbollah war.

Philippines Vice President under investigation: Vice President Sara Duterte said in an online news conference that she's hired an assassin to kill the President, the President's wife, and the speaker of the House of Representatives if anyone kills her. The threat, she assured, was real. Naturally, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is not taking that well. He called the threat a "criminal plot" and said Duterte will be investigated. Duterte attempted to walk back her statement by saying she was expressing concern for her own safety over a threat she received.

Not your average garden gnome: During a drug bust in the Netherlands, police found a garden gnome amongst narcotics. The police thought it was an odd place to keep a garden gnome, so they tested it. That little guy was made of MDMA. The gnome weighed four pounds.

Someone tell RFK Jr.: A sample of raw milk sold in California came back positive for bird flu.

Third woman dead from Texas abortion bans: Porsha Ngumezi, 35, died after miscarrying in her first trimester. At the hospital, Ngumezi needed a standard dilation and curettage procedure known as a D&C to clear out the remaining pregnancy tissue and allow her uterus to close, thus staunching her bleeding. But Texas doctors wouldn't administer the D&C for fear of violating Texas' abortion bans. They gave her misoprostol to help her pass the tissue. Yet, it wasn't enough. She died three hours later.

Something bad: Trump could push out dozens of government watch dogs.

Something cool: This comic about new parenthood is stunningly rendered.

Fuck, it's Thanksgiving: In case you, like me, must contribute a dish to the family meal, but are not on the hook for actually preparing the whole feast, here is a recipe you can make: charred brussels sprouts with a warm honey glaze.

Correction: A previous version of Slog AM said that Daniel Auderer was driving the vehicle that killed a college student. He was dispatched after the incident to determine if the other police officer had been impaired. That's when he made the jokes about her death.