Happy Friday the 13th! Go cast some spells or buy a lotto ticket.

Sign of the times: Yesterday morning, someone reprogrammed a lighted road sign near the Aurora bridge. Typically, it’s the type of sign that would read something like “Right lane closed.” But yesterday, it read: “One less CEO. Many more to go.” It was gone by the time the sun came up.

🚧✨ A striking construction sign in East Queen Anne, Seattle, reads: “One less CEO, Many more to go.” We’re asking local authorities how this could happen. What are your thoughts? @komonews pic.twitter.com/M5fZC24djs — KOMO PHOTOG OLEN (@olenhogenson) December 12, 2024

Insurers are spooked: Floridian Briana Boston, frustrated after a denied medical claim, allegedly dropped the phrase “Delay, deny, depose. You people are next” on a call with Blue Cross Blue Shield, which also just happens to match the exact words inscribed on the bullets that killed a certain health insurance CEO. Authorities swooped in, charging her with threats of terrorism, though Boston insists she owns no weapons and was just venting about, you know, the usual for-profit healthcare nonsense.

Weather (and space): Still wet, though it looks like we might get some sun on Sunday. If we get a break in the weather, though, don’t forget to look up. Tonight and early Saturday morning, we’ll be in the peak of the annual Geminid meteor shower. NASA recommends that we find an area with less light pollution so we can watch the greenish streaks across the sky. There should be about one every minute, so get thee to the woods.

Tis the Season: We have our first anti-trans legislation out of Olympia, just in time for the holidays. Rep. Cyndy Jacobsen previewed two bills this week: one to ban gender-affirming care for kids, and one to keep trans inmates convicted of a sex offenses out of gender-affirming housing. You can read more about it from Vivian here.

The last initiative standing: Remember the four initiatives on November’s ballot that were all paid for by wealthy anti-tax bro Brian Heywood? We voted most of them down (yay!), but I-2066—an electrification ban that they claimed was a repeal of a non-existent gas ban—made it through by a narrow margin (boo). Now, King County, the City of Seattle, and a group of climate activists are suing the State of Washington, saying the initiative is unconstitutional.

Misconduct and scandal at youth facility: At Green Hill School in Chehalis (“school,” of course, being a euphemism for a maximum-security facility for people ages 17 to 25), police are seeking charges against two employees accused of sending “suggestive” selfies and smuggling contraband for inmates with cell phones, adding to a whopping 21 criminal referrals this year (up from just one last year). The facility’s woes include drug overdoses, overcrowding, and a growing list of misconduct allegations, prompting Gov. Inslee to pitch opening a new facility for older youth. Meanwhile, Chehalis Police Chief Randy Kaut says he’s concerned that Green Hill administrators have simply stopped reporting crimes to his department, while the DCYF who runs the facility, insists its “extra resources” for investigations are working—we’re gonna call bullshit on that.

Gentle Giant: Over in Oak Harbor, Jeff Pangburn, a 6-foot-10 "gentle giant" who’s been living in the woods for 15 years, is known as the friendliest face with the biggest feet in town. Recently, when a car crashed near his makeshift home, he tried—and heartbreakingly failed—to save a young driver from a fiery wreck. The community is now rallying to help Jeff trade his forest digs for an RV while he’s out here asking, “Can we fix the crash-prone intersection already?”

Maybe it’s Santa’s surveillance? CNN reports: “[New Jersey] residents have reported seeing drones the size of small cars flying around at night; officials are unsure if they’re seeing anything unusual, or if these are drones at all.” John Kirby, spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security and White House security said many of the sightings are actually “manned aircraft” and that there is “no evidence at this time” that the mysterious sightings “pose a national security or a public safety threat or have a foreign nexus.” Sure!

Vaccines, who needs ‘em? RKF’s lawyer, Aaron Siri, is petitioning the government to revoke FDA approval of the Polio vaccine. Siri has been a key player in helping ol’ Bob pick health officials for the incoming Trump administration. In his free time, he’s been waging a war against, well, science. He’s filed a petition to halt the distribution of 13 other vaccines, challenged Covid vax mandates around the country, and deposed some of our most prominent vaccine scientists.

Speaking of RFK: In October, he threatened to fire FDA employees for “aggressive suppression” of products such as ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, “sunshine” (lol what), and raw milk. Raw milk is especially risky right now. This week two cats in Los Angeles died “from consuming recalled raw milk,” according to Los Angeles TV news station KTLA. Public officials suspect H5 bird flu was present in the milk. RFK is gonna get us all killed, isn’t he.

More lawsuits for Diddy: On Thursday, three men filed complaints alleging that Diddy “‘personally offered’ them alcoholic drinks which made them unconscious, before they say he raped them,” reports the BBC. Diddy’s lawyers said the suits are “full of lies.” More than 30 civil cases have been filed against Diddy, and Thomas Giuffra, the lawyer who filed yesterday’s complaints, says “more than 60 people have reached out to his office with claims.” Another lawyer representing some of Diddy’s alleged victims says the potential number of cases “is probably in the 300 range.”

Cruelty Can’t Wait: Republicans have already announced plans to take a big slice out of social safety-net programs, targeting Medicaid, food stamps, and cash assistance, which disproportionately support women and children. Their pitch? Cutting these programs promotes "family values" and "self-sufficiency"—because nothing says empowerment like fewer groceries and unaffordable healthcare. Advocates argue these cuts will trap women in poverty, dangerous situations, and worse, while research shows work requirements and forced "family values" do little to solve systemic issues. Meanwhile, states will be left holding the bag, and spoiler alert: it’s empty.

Daniel Penny’s first public appearance: Proving yet again that he claims G.O.A.T status amongst assholes, J.D. Vance is bringing Daniel Penny, freshly acquitted for the killing of Jordan Neely on a NYC subway, as his VIP guest to the Army-Navy game, joining President-elect Trump and other members of his soon-to-be cabinet. Vance celebrated Penny for his “backbone.”

A treat for your morning: I heard Aldous Harding for the first time on a live KEXP performance that’s also 100% worth your time. I’ve never seen someone who can be so perfectly unsettling and so charming at the same time. Every six months, I remember this video exists and I watch it on repeat.