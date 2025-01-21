Whelp, that happened. Trump, “saved by God to make America great again,” kicked off his first day as the 47th President of the United States with a flurry of executive orders, wielding his signature big Sharpie like a pro. Whether you dealt with those pangs of existential dread by way of drowning them in booze, talking it out to a teletherapist, or marching in the streets (no judgment from someone who partook in all three, at times simultaneously), we got through the first day of the Trump administration, now only 1,459 of these suckers to go…

Meanwhile, Melania, back in her role as First Lady, showed us how to ward off predators and defend borders—one oversized hat at a time. She’s not an icon, she’s complicit! Alright, let’s get into it.

Good Day for Seattle Cops, Bad Day for Capitol Ones: Trump pardoned around 1,500 defendants, including six officers from the Seattle Police Department who formed the largest known cop contingent at the January 6 Capitol riot. With a stroke of his pen, Trump erased all consequences for his supporters, among them Caitlin Everett and Alexander Everett—the only two SPD officers fired for trespassing Capitol barriers that day. Federal inmates serving related sentences are set to be released shortly, as the pardons cover those convicted of assaulting Capitol Police with pipes, poles, and chemical sprays. The "QAnon Shaman," the spear-wielding, bare-chested rioter, plans to "buy some motha f***in' guns" to celebrate his newfound freedom.

Let’s Rewrite History: Fourteen members of the extremist groups—Proud Boys and Oath Keepers—had their sentences commuted, erasing over 100 years of prison time. They walk free, but their convictions—almost all for seditious conspiracy—remain on the record. Among them is Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys. Tarrio’s family issued a statement Tuesday, announcing his release late Monday from FCI Pollock, a medium-security federal prison in Louisiana. Meanwhile, the Proud Boys marked Inauguration Day by marching through the streets of D.C., carrying pro-Trump and anti-Antifa signs.

Speaking of Erasure: Trump ordered that the federal government will recognize only two genders, defined by "biological sex," with an Executive Order titled “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.” The directive mandates that federal agencies use the term "sex" instead of "gender" and requires the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security to "ensure that official government documents, including passports and visas, reflect sex accurately.” (Stay updated on these changes with Stranger writer Vivian Mccall, who will be updating our document guides as we know more). The order also prohibits taxpayer dollars from being used for gender-affirming health care and introduces provisions for "privacy in intimate spaces"—banning gender-affirming housing in facilities like prisons and detention centers.

Bye, Bye DEI: The Trump administration has called diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs “illegal and immoral discrimination programs.” The order states that Americans deserve all taxpayer resources to be allocated “only on making America great,” which apparently involves placing an American flag on Mars. That one’s for Elon, baby!

ICE Raids Are Coming: Immigration agents are set to begin nationwide raids today to arrest and deport undocumented migrants, according to Trump’s former border czar, Tom Homan. Homan emphasized that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will now fully enforce immigration laws after being limited for the past four years. While he did not specify locations or whether sanctuary cities would be targeted, he confirmed that the raids would happen across the U.S. The actions are part of new executive orders signed by Trump to enforce his draconian immigration policies.

DOGE Already Down a Dumbass: Mere hours after Trump was sworn into office, Vivek Ramaswamy, who was supposed to help lead the "Department of Government Efficiency,” aka DOGE, suddenly decided to bail, leaving Elon Musk holding the bag. Ramaswamy is supposedly leaving to run for Ohio governor. Meanwhile, Musk, the world’s richest guy, is now in charge of the whole operation, even though his companies have massive government contracts. Oh, and did I mention Doge is being sued for violating transparency rules? Off to a roaring start so far.

Passing it over to HMW for a second, who talked to some local abortion advocates yesterday.

Rest in Peace: Just hours before Trump's inauguration yesterday, Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, passed away from an aggressive brain cancer. “This morning our beloved Cecile passed away at home, surrounded by her family and her ever-loyal dog, Ollie,” her family wrote. Richards was only 67 when she passed away. Richards retired from Planned Parenthood in 2018, but she emerged as a powerful voice when Roe was overturned in 2022. “If I have one regret from my time leading Planned Parenthood,” she wrote that year, “it is that we believed that providing vital health care, with public opinion on our side, would be enough to overcome the political onslaught.” “Every Moment Spent in the Struggle Changes the World”: As news of her death broke through the din of yesterday’s inauguration, I reached out to local abortion advocates about her legacy. Rebecca Gibron, the CEO of our regional chapter of Planned Parenthood, called Richards “a visionary whose leadership fundamentally reshaped the reproductive health landscape.” Amelia Bonow, the founder of Shout Your Abortion said: “Cecile Richards dedicated her life to service and was completely undeterred by bad news, whether it be political or her own terminal cancer diagnosis. Her participation was not contingent on whether she’d be around to see the big wins; like every good organizer, she lived with the conviction that every moment spent in the struggle changes the world.”

Auburn Man Among the Confederacy of Dunces Set Free by Pardon: In yet another reminder that MAGA morons walk among us, Ethan Nordean, an Auburn man and Proud Boys leader who got 18 years for seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 riot, had his sentence wiped clean by none other than President Trump. That's right, the guy who tried to overturn an election is now handing out pardons like Halloween candy, making sure his foot soldiers get off scot-free. Washington state had about 30 folks wrapped up in this mess, and Senator Patty Murray ain't too thrilled, calling it a “sad day for America.” No surprise that when you let the arsonist back in the firehouse, things start burning down again.

Weather: It’ll be cold all day with a high of 42 and a low of 29 degrees, but at least we’ll start with some sunshine before the afternoon clouds roll in. Been enjoying the relatively dry weather we’ve been having this month, which is on track for the driest January in 40 years? It could change starting Thursday, with the potential for a few showers.

Warming Centers in King County: A reminder that with sub-freezing temperatures expected to continue through Thursday, King County has opened up warming centers. Emergency daytime and overnight shelters, including libraries, are available, with transportation options provided to shelter sites. King County libraries are open to the public during regular hours, while Seattle Public Libraries will reopen today after being closed for MLK Day. Warming centers and shelter locations are accessible for those in need throughout the week.

CA Preparing for New Wildfires: Winds in southern California picked up again on Tuesday morning, sparking new wildfires as firefighters continue battling blazes from earlier this month. The extreme fire weather, with gusts reaching up to 100 mph, has kept fire crews on high alert. So far, the California fires this year have already killed at least 27 people and destroyed thousands of homes. Authorities issued warnings for explosive fire growth due to dry conditions and strong winds, while evacuations were ordered for several small fires.

66 Dead after Fire at Turkey Ski Resort: A fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Kartalkaya, Turkey, killed at least 66 people and injured 51 others during the country’s winter holiday season. Many families, including children, were vacationing at the 12-story ski resort hotel when the fire broke out before dawn, sending thick smoke and flames through the building. Survivors reported a lack of fire alarms and clear fire escapes, with some escaping through windows. Authorities have detained four people, including the hotel’s owner, and an investigation is underway.

Thousands flock to MLK Day March: Thousands gathered at Garfield High School for the 42nd annual Martin Luther King Day march and rally, celebrating Dr. King's legacy while taking a strong stand against Trump's agenda and Project 2025, the far-right initiative aimed at radically reshaping the federal government. Participants carried signs calling for an end to war and efforts to stop Trump, highlighting concerns over threats to diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as potential mass deportations. While Seattle is often seen as a progressive stronghold, speakers emphasized the city's deep connection to national policies that impact communities across the country. Yours truly went to the march—keep an eye out for a post later today, highlighting the voices of people there.

Let there be light: Who says there’s no light from the darkness? On January 25, Seattle will see its first 5 pm sunset of the year. That’s right, after months of feeling like extras in Nosferatu, we’re slowly crawling back to the light, gaining about an hour of daylight by the end of January. But wait, it gets even better! February and March will bring even more sunshine, with March delivering the biggest boost, thanks to our old frenemy, daylight saving time, on March 9. By the end of March, sunsets will hit 7:38 pm, and we can all pretend, for a little while at least, that Seattle isn’t a damp, overcast wonderland.

Fall City Quake: Monday at 1:35 pm, the earth decided to give Fall City a little shake—a 3.5 magnitude quake, about four miles northeast. Thankfully, it was no biggie. No damage, no injuries—just a little reminder that Mother Nature's got a few tricks up her sleeve. Geologists say real damage doesn’t happen until we hit a 4 or 5, so for now, just another day in the Pacific Northwest.

PRELIM Earthquake: M3.6, 7.4 km ENE from Fall City, WA at 2025/01/20 13:35 PST https://t.co/3ffNFNT0hi

Did You Feel It?: https://t.co/cokbjMnpRV pic.twitter.com/Qhv2QQtx4s — PNSN (@PNSN1) January 20, 2025

Possible Dementia Treatment: Science is still a thing! In a groundbreaking study, experts are urging the repurposing of existing medications, including antibiotics, antivirals, and vaccines, to address the global dementia crisis. With the number of dementia cases expected to nearly triple by 2050, the study suggests that using drugs already approved for other conditions could expedite the search for effective treatments. Research led by the University of Cambridge and the University of Exeter found promising associations between certain medications and reduced dementia risk, including anti-inflammatory drugs and vaccines. However, while these findings offer hope, experts emphasize that clinical trials are crucial to confirm the potential of these repurposed drugs in combating dementia.

Song to start your day: It’s my opinion, no fuck it, it’s an indisputable fact that David Ryan Harris is the most underrated musician of his generation. Disagree? You’re wrong. But if nothing else, here’s a song to infuse your morning with a jolt of joy.