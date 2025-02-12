Social Housing Is Winning!: After last night’s ballot drop, nearly 20 percent of Seattle’s ballots have been counted in February’s special election. Yes for social housing is passing with an impressive 68 percent, and the Stranger-endorsed Proposition 1A has received nearly 58 percent of the vote. People want more money for schools, too, with more than 70 percent of the voters choosing yes for both Proposition No. 1 and No. 1. We’ll keep you posted as the remaining votes are counted, but as Tiffany McCoy said, it’s looking like a “resounding victory” for social housing, and if we’re being honest, a rejection of the Mayor, City Hall, and their BS. Yay!

SPD Gets Blast Balls Back: Yesterday, the Seattle City Council passed a bill to allow the Seattle Police Department to use blast balls, which were banned after, in 2020, “officers caused a woman’s heart to stop, caused another person to suffer hearing loss, and in general bloodied and bruised people with their indiscriminate use of blast balls.” Tobias Coughlin-Bogue has more here.

Elon Musk Is a Dangerous Menace: I dunno. Crashing a press event at the White House to insist that you’re not plotting a hostile takeover of the US government sure sounds a lot like something someone plotting a hostile takeover of the US government would do.

This Is Snot Good: It looks like Elon’s kid picked his nose and put boogers on the Resolute desk hahahahahhahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahhaha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Seriously, Though: At yesterday’s press event, Trump “signed an order giving Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) more authority to cut the federal workforce.” Musk intends to do just that, describing federal workers as an "unelected, fourth, unconstitutional branch of government" that has "more power than any elected representative.”

Projection: pro·jec·tion, noun “the attribution of one's own ideas, feelings, or attitudes to other people or to objects

especially : the externalization of blame, guilt, or responsibility as a defense against anxiety”

Booger Boy’s Mom Is (Kind of) Mad: Grimes, mom of Elon Musk’s four-year-old snot-wiping human shield, didn’t know Musk was going to take their child to the press conference. After someone sent her the clip on X, she responded, “He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.”

Ceasefire Under Fire: On Monday, Hamas accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement and, as a result, they will delay the release of hostages until further notice. Netanyahu responded yesterday, saying that if Hamas “does not return our hostages by Saturday noon” he will end the ceasefire in Gaza. He has already “ordered Israeli forces to amass inside and around Gaza.”

Don’t Worry, Trump Has an Idea: He said Israel should cancel the ceasefire “and let hell break out.” Trump also said in his Sunday interview with Fox News that he wants to “own” Gaza, bar Palestinians from returning to what’s left of their homes, and turn the land into the "Riviera of the Middle East.”

The Gulf of Amerikkka: The Associated Press says two of their reporters were banned from two separate events at the White House Tuesday after Trump demanded “the news agency alter its style on the Gulf of Mexico, which President Donald Trump has ordered renamed the Gulf of America.” AP’s executive editor, Julie Pace, wrote in a statement, “Limiting our access to the Oval Office based on the content of AP’s speech not only severely impedes the public’s access to independent news, it plainly violates the First Amendment.”

Mark my words: At least one of the January 6 assailants pardoned by Trump will be back in jail by the end of the year for new asshattery.

lol look at this fucking idiot: On Tuesday, Georgia Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter introduced the “Red, White, and Blueland Act of 2025,' which would "authorize the President to enter into negotiations to acquire Greenland and to rename Greenland as 'Red, White, and Blueland.'"

Did Drake Survive Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show? Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show was the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show of all time, according to Roc Nation and Fox Sports. More than 133 million people watched Lamar sing “a minorrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr.” 💀 Is Drake okay? Yes, apparently. He’s on tour in Australia and during a concert on Monday, he changed a lyric in his song “Knife Talk” to confirm he is, in fact, alive.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 Nominees Are: Bad Company, the Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Maná, Oasis, Outkast, Phish, Soundgarden, the White Stripes. I, like Liam Gallagher, don’t give a shit about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. But congrats!

Speaking of Music: Bumbershoot is offering two-day weekend passes for $100 for a limited time. They haven’t announced any of the lineup yet, but seeing as how both 2023 and 2024’s installments were a fuckload of fun (LUV U TED LEO), chances are you’ll have a good time, and this is likely the cheapest tickets will be all year.

Lyric of the Year: Yesterday, the very great Laura Jane Grace released the new song “God’s Dick,” with the lyric, “Does your god have a big fat dick? / ‘Cause it feels like he’s fucking me.” Lyric of the year. I’m calling it right now. Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals will play Neumos on April 24. Let’s all go and scream along to this song. It will be very therapeutic.