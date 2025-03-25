Good morning! Today’s your day to kick your Seasonal Affective Disorder in the ass. Mostly sunny, highs in the upper 60s. It’s all the best of spring, and better yet, the sun’s not going down til 7:30, which means you probably don’t have an excuse to miss this beautiful day. Put some SPF on your pale ass, soak up some sun, and tell your SADs to suck it.

Okay, on Tuesdays, we start with Trump. And man did he kick the week off strong.

You think texting your ex is bad. According to an article by the Editor-in-Chief of the Atlantic Jeffrey Goldberg yesterday, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz mistakenly included him in a Signal chat detailing war plans against the Houthi militia in Yemen, two hours before they were launched. Goldberg said he followed along for a conversation among senior members of Trump’s national security team for two whole days before the strikes in Yemen. The group included the CIA director, VP Vance, director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and “SM,” who is believed to be Steven Miller. The White House confirmed the error to the New York Times. Meanwhile, Hedseth denied that any plans were discussed via text. Trump first denied any knowledge of it at all, then came to Waltz’s defense, saying he was a “good man” who’d learned his lesson. Next, Waltz is gonna text, “Oops, butt dial, lol. Hope ur good.”

It’s not just absurd, though. NYT described the incident as “an extraordinary breach of American national security intelligence. Not only was the journalist inadvertently included in the group, but the conversation also took place outside the secure government channels that would normally be used for classified and highly sensitive war planning.” According to screenshots of the conversation, they discussed how “Europe” and Egypt should compensate the US for the operation, called European “freeloading” “PATHETIC,” and used literal fucking EMOJIS while planning a WAR STRIKE.

One Step Closer to a Constitutional Crisis: Last night, the Trump administration refused to share any more information with US District Judge James E. Boasberg about the two flights of Venezuelan migrants it sent to El Salvador this month—claiming that doing so would jeopardize state secrets. The judge has been fighting with the administration for 10 days, trying to determine if the admin violated a court order to have them return to the US. Typically, in a situation like this, the executive branch would confidentially provide a detailed explanation for why it’s too sensitive to be openly discussed in court. In this case, the admin has just stamped their feet and said no. The Trump administration claims they’re protecting their “counterterrorism” operations; the court says they’re violating the separation of powers that keeps our checks and balances system working; and experts are worried this could be the beginning of the breakdown of our separation of powers. Big same.

Okay, Time to Shake Off the Trump Section: Here’s some new footage of Bowie the Sloth Bear at Woodland Park Zoo. He’s not eating solid foods yet, but his caretakers say he’s already a fan of watermelon.

A Different Kind of Exec: Sound Transit has a new CEO. The only catch—he already has a job. News broke yesterday that King County Executive Dow Constantine will be the new head of the agency. His starting annual salary is expected to be $450,000, which the Sound Transit spokesperson told the Seattle Times was “at the low end” of the advertised CEO pay that could’ve gone as high as $650,000. (In case you were wondering, his current salary as county exec is $296,028.) The details of his contract—including his start date—will be announced on Thursday. Chances are he won’t be finishing out his term, so he should be announcing an interim exec shortly, who will fill in until a replacement is elected in November. There’s a good chance it could be Deputy Executive Shannon Braddock, who would be the first woman in the role.

More From Delridge Cop Shooting: Last week, an SPD officer shot and killed a man who was clearly in the midst of a mental health crisis. His name was Urban Andrew Sheay, and shortly before he encountered the officers, his wife called 911 to tell police that he was making suicidal statements from the Home Depot parking lot next to the police station in Delridge. According to video released on Friday by SPD, Sheay hopped the fence into the SPD parking lot, and after officers observed that he “might be a little bit off,” he pulled out a small pocket knife. One officer did try to use a 40mm launcher, a less lethal weapon that fires either a large sponge-tipped slug or a number of smaller rubber pellets. According to The Stranger’s analysis, though, another officer fired a burst of four shots from a handgun just 600 milliseconds after the 40mm—a literal split-second decision that quickly ended Sheay’s life. It’s easy to describe this as “suicide by cop,” but that shouldn’t be possible. We deserve a mental health apparatus that doesn’t respond with violence.

New Budget Just Dropped: There will be weeks of analysis to come, but state Democrats in both the Senate and the House have dropped their iterations of the budget. In the Senate, they released a $78.5 billion plan that, among many other things, includes increased funding for K-12 special education for the next two years and raises for state workers. How are they gonna pay for it? Taxing the wealthy! Plus, taxing our largest corporations, and raising the cap on our property tax. Let’s fucking go.

Rogue Vessels: In unsettling medical news, the FDA OK’d new artificial blood vessels despite FDA scientists’ serious concerns with their safety. According to the New York Times, among the 54 patients it was tested on, “Doctors lost track of one. Four died. Four more had a limb amputated, including one who developed a clot and infection in the artificial vessel, Food and Drug Administration records show.” The FDA approved it anyway. At least one doctor retired in the fall in protest. Meanwhile, the company is starting to market their product to hospitals. Turns out our health system’s issues with science might have predated RFK.

Speaking of Medicine: Have you been wondering if you should get your measles shot? According to the CDC, there have been 378 confirmed cases of measles this year as of March 20. For comparison, there were 285 total in 2024. Which honestly, with a readily accessible, effective vaccine is still way too many. Most of the cases appear to be unvaccinated kids, but it's making vaxxed adults wonder if they need to take action. So WaPo offered a rundown of who might want to hop to it: A very small percentage of adults who received the vaccine between 1963 and 1967 may have received a version of the measles vaccine that isn’t as effective, so you might want a booster. If you were born between 1968 and 1989, it’s possible you got one dose of the measles vaccine instead of the two given to children these days, and if you’re traveling internationally soon, you might want to get the second one.

Step Aside, Lockheed: In case you missed it, Seattle now has the dubious honor of being the birthplace of the company making America’s newest generation of fighter jets. Yay? The jet is being called the F-47, which appears to be (nauseatingly) named after our 47th president. Not much is known about the new jets, but according to the AP the Pentagon said they’ll have “stealth and penetration capabilities that far exceed those of its current fleet” and that the jets are essential in a possible war with China. (Let’s not?) On the bright side, Boeing stock immediately went up by 5 percent on Friday, and the deal is expected to be in the hundreds of billions. So Boeing no longer has an excuse to lay off machinists and engineers who’ve gone on strike to try to get a fair contract.

Looking for something to do tonight? Stranger contributor Dave Segal has a rec: Michael Rother at the Neptune. Rother was an early member of Kraftwerk and a leading man behind the krautrock genre, and he’s swinging into Seattle for a rare solo performance. It’s a vibe. Tickets are still available, don’t miss out.