King County Assessor Should Assess Himself: John Wilson, an elected official (King County Assessor) who wants to be an even bigger elected official (King County Executive), had a no good, really bad day on Thursday. PubliCola reported that Wilson's ex-domestic partner had filed another restraining order against Wilson and claimed he's stalking her. This is not the first time Wilson or his partner have filed restraining orders against each other, or filed police reports against the other due to their actions. I know it's bad form to talk about other people's relationships but, uh, this one seems particularly fucked. In light of the new allegations and the harassing text messages aired by PubliCola (Wilson tells his partner he'll never leave her alone, harangues her about his love for her, then asks if she's watching Pope Francis' funeral), elected officials across the city are calling for Wilson to resign. King County Councilmembers (and his competition in the Exec race) Claudia Balducci and Girmay Zahilay called for Wilson to step down. So did Mayor Bruce Harrell.

Mass shooting in Tacoma: On Wednesday evening, seven people were shot at Harry Todd Park in Pierce County when a dispute between two groups led to gunfire, according to police. Five of the seven people shot were teenagers.

["Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac plays]: A giant part of a Swiss Alps glacier sloughed off and destroyed 90 percent of the village of Blatten. Luckily, the village was evacuated last week when geologists identified "an imminent avalanche of rock and ice from above." However, one person is missing. Hazarding a guess here, but seems like "Swiss Alps Glacial Collapse" can be traced back to one sneaky culprit: Climate change.

A glacier partially collapsed in Switzerland, burying the village of Blatten in a huge landslide of ice, rock, and mud after residents had been evacuated. Scientists called the collapse of the glacier “unprecedented” in the Swiss Alps.



[image or embed] — WIRED (@wired.com) May 29, 2025 at 9:17 AM

Washington Woman Sues Oil Companies: Misti Leon, a Ferndale resident, is suing seven oil and gas companies for the wrongful death of her mother who died from overheating during the 2021 Pacific Northwest heat dome. Maybe you remember it? When temperatures reached an ungodly 108 degrees Fahrenheit in our temperate region? Leon sure does. Her suit alleges the oil and gas companies "failed to warn the public of the dangers of the planet-warming emissions produced by their products and that they funded decades-long campaigns to obscure the scientific consensus on global warming," according to the New York Times. While cities and states have gone after the fossil fuel peddlers for years, this is the first time those companies have been sued for an individual wrongful death. And it's happening in a Washington state court.

Oh, you want the research to be... real? The first report from the Make America Healthy Again Commission entitled “MAHA Report: Make Our Children Healthy Again" contains findings about the "declining health" in American children. Many of the studies cited in the report simply don't exist. Links didn't work, authors were made up, and it was a complete mess. The White House claimed the issues derived from a formatting problem. Seems like a case of "the chat bot ate my homework" if you ask me. I am glad to see the health of our nation is in such capable hands.

Detained UW Worker, Immigrant Released: Lewelyn Dixon, 64, has been held in the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma for three months. Dixon, a Filipina immigrant, has lived in the US since she was 14 and is a green card holder and a lab technician at UW Medicine. She was detained at SeaTac airport when returning home from a family trip. Agents detained her because of a 2001 non-violent conviction on her record. On Thursday, a judge ruled Davis should not be deported. She told reporters that her months in detention were "hell." She can now, finally, go home.

Between a Rock and an Ice Place: During a hike near a glacier south of Anchorage, the rocky creek bed slid out from under 61-year-old Kell Morris. Cascades of boulders fell all around him. A 700-pound boulder fell on top of him. While most of its weight was supported by other rocks, the boulder still pinned Kell and put weight and intense pain on his thigh. His wife tried to help, couldn't, then called for help. While waiting for rescuers, his wife held Morris' head out of the icy water for three hours. He was hypothermic by the time help arrived. It took "seven men and inflatable air bags to lift the boulder off," the Associated Press reports. Morris only sustained minor injuries.

Spelling Bee Champ Crowned: Faizan Zaki, 13, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He placed second in last year's competition.

As soon as Faizan Zaki heard what would become his winning word at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, his eyes lit up. Without hesitation, Faizan spelled éclaircissement, pretending to type each letter on an imaginary keyboard with signature confidence. wapo.st/3ZIvqj0



[image or embed] — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) May 30, 2025 at 4:26 AM

Tariff Whiplash Continues: The U.S. Court of International Trade's ruled to block most of Trump's tariffs, but now an appeals court has paused that ruling. The Trump administration had told the appeals court it was considering seeking "emergency relief" from the Supreme Court if nothing was done. Cool, cool, cool. So, back to the tariffs we go.

Stuck in a K-Hole from Hell: Elon Musk has been hopped up on a cocktail of drugs this whole time. The New York Times reported that on the campaign trail Musk took ketamine daily for his depression, and mixed it with other drugs. He took so much ketamine Musk claimed it was affecting his bladder, a known side effect. He's been high on shroom and Ecstasy throughout the campaign, and he traveled with a pill box of 20 pills, some that looked a lot like Adderall. "It is unclear whether Mr. Musk, 53, was taking drugs when he became a fixture at the White House this year and was handed the power to slash the federal bureaucracy," the Times wrote. "But he has exhibited erratic behavior, insulting cabinet members, gesturing like a Nazi and garbling his answers in a staged interview." Look, I'm no scold, but I don't really want chainsaw-wielding freaks deep inside a k-hole while he's deciding to destroy USAID.

A Goodbye Presser: Trump and Musk will host an Oval Office press conference Friday afternoon about Musk's departure from the government.

Something To Do This Friday: Go to a Salmon Bay FC home game! The new semi-pro women's soccer team is just starting its first season. They play tonight at Interbay Stadium at 7pm.

A song for you: Because I love you, here is music: