The Star-Crossed Bummers Are Still Feuding: On Monday, Elon said he would fund the future political campaigns of anyone running against any Republican who votes for Trump’s shitty bill. “They will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” he said. Trump fired back, threatening on Truth Social to cut Elon’s government subsidies, adding, “Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.” Then Elon said that was, “so wrong” and “disappointing,” which are kind of weak sauce retorts, tbh, and then the bell rang and they all had to run back to class because Mr. McConnell said if either of them are tardy one more time, they can’t buy a ticket to prom.

Speaking of the Bill I Refuse to Call Big and/or Beautiful: CNN has a pretty good breakdown of the Senate’s version. Some “highlights”: Millions will lose Medicaid coverage due to a new work requirement and less federal funding; millions will find it harder to get food stamps and SNAP benefits, including parents and veterans; immigrants will no longer qualify for benefits; hospitals will probably have to close due to lack of funding, but Trump’s wall will get a $45 BILLION WITH A B budget; and new babies get $1,000 because sure, why not, babies are famously good with money. According to the Seattle Times, Washington is likely to take the biggest hit of any state from the Medicaid cuts, because we did the right thing and leaned into Obamacare a decade ago. The House is currently debating the bill, and C-SPAN is streaming live if rage is your kink.

Now Tesla’s Stock Is Sinking: Tesla’s stock took tumble Tuesday after the Senate passed Trump’s bill. Why? Because one of the changes the Senate made includes eliminating electric vehicle tax credits sooner, cutting somewhere around $1.2 billion from Tesla’s annual profit. It recovered this morning, though, after delivering more electric vehicles than expected in the second quarter. Trump’s gonna be so mad.

Trump Visited Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz”: It wasn’t a fever dream. Florida officials really did build a deportation holding facility in the fucking Everglades. According to Al Jazeera, when Trump arrived at the site, he said, “This is what you need. A lot of bodyguards and a lot of cops in the form of alligators.” Twenty bucks says that big dummy digs a moat around the White House and fills it with alligators by the end of the year.

Fourth of July Fun: All this bullshit got you feeling less than patriotic? Sure, you could grill hot dogs and blow shit up to mark America’s 249th birthday this Friday, or you could gather with your fellow disenfranchised Seattleites at Push/Pull in Ballard for F#ck the Fourth, a “voter registration, postcard writing, and rage release.” They’ll have postcards and postage if you want to tell elected officials how you really feel, or you can create your own info-packed zine, and they’ll print and distribute it!

Musicians Are Dumping Spotify (Again): Artists are pulling their music off Spotify after the company’s CEO Daniel Ek made a $700 million investment in “AI battle tech” company Prima Materia. Deerhoof started the new wave, announcing on Instagram, “We don’t want our music killing people.” Artists also left en masse in 2022 after Neil Young criticized the platform for hosting Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Former Stranger Genius Award Winner Erik Blood, Everybody:

More Microsoft Layoffs: The company confirmed this morning that they’re cutting 9,000 more jobs. DOES ANYONE EVEN WORK THERE ANYMORE?

We Got a New Police Chief: Yesterday, the Seattle City Council unanimously confirmed Shon Barnes as Seattle’s new police chief. Barnes has been the interim police chief since January, after Adrian Diaz was fired. (Related: Diaz is suing the city for “unlawful termination.”)

The Diddy Verdicts Are In: He was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, and convicted of transporting people for prostitution. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Is the Plural Winnies-the-Pooh or Winnie-the-Poohs? “2 bears escape wildlife park enclosure, devour a 7-day supply of honey, then fall asleep.” Delightful.

I Love This Goofy City: Next week, Metro lovers and haters are invited to Race Route 8. “It’s easy to outwalk the L8, but can we still beat it while doing the cha-cha slide, hopscotching, or in a conga line? Join one of our race activities or bring your own creative things you can do while still beating the bus!” Someone should see if they can read the July issue of The Stranger (out today!) in its entirety while racing the bus.

And With That: I leave you with the appropriate song, “F.U. #8,” by Seattle’s own Tacocat. (Featuring Stranger Arts Editor Emily Nokes!)