Good morning! Did you manage to get through the 4th of July without blowing anything (or anyone) up? Good for you. (The 47 people that were treated at Harborview for fireworks-related injuries weren’t so lucky.) Now that we’re officially in Seattle Summer, we’ve got two balmy, 80 degree days ahead of us before a little rain comes back on Wednesday. Enjoy ‘em while you got ‘em.

Until then, let’s do the news.

Flooding in Texas: At least 81 people died in central Texas when flash floods hit on the Fourth of July, and because the flooded area was full of summer camps, at least 28 of them children. At the current toll, it’s already one of the deadliest floods in the United States in the last century, and dozens of people (including 10 campers) are still missing three days later.

Placing Blame: The (understaffed) Weather Service says that it gave towns in the area enough time to warn residents, but flash flood warnings blasted from locals’ phones at 1:14 a.m.—so a lot of people never heard or saw them. Former Weather Service officials told the New York Times that the loss of experienced people who would typically have helped communicate with local authorities in the hours after flash flood warnings were issued overnight. But there’s enough blame to go around. Kerr County, one of the worst hit areas in the state, didn’t have a flood warning system set up, because apparently, according to the county’s most senior elected official (a judge), “Taxpayers won’t pay for it.” NYT asked if people might reconsider in light of the catastrophe, and he said, “I don’t know.”

A whole separate storm system hit North Carolina this morning, dumping 10 inches of rain on huge swathes of the state. Tens of thousands of people have lost power, and at least two tornadoes have been reported in the center of the state. But so far, no injuries or deaths have been reported.

Bibi Is Back in Washington: Trump is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu today to talk about Iran and Gaza. The New York Times reported that Trump wants to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza, but “Netanyahu and Hamas have both thrown up obstacles.” Hamas’ “obstacle” is wanting a commitment that it could lead to an end in the war. Netanyahu’s “obstacle” is having absolutely no intention of ending said war. Meanwhile, an Israeli reservist admitted to NBC News that their troops arbitrarily open fire on civilians in Gaza.

The Drunk Uncles Are Fighting Again: The New York Times wrote an entire article based on Trump’s rant about Elon, as if it were a reasoned statement from the office of the president. To give you a sense of what they were working with, this is only about a third of Trump’s post about Elon trying to start a third party called the “America Party,” after the BBB passed:

I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely “off the rails,” essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks. He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States - The System seems not designed for them. The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds! Republicans, on the other hand, are a smooth running “machine,” that just passed the biggest Bill of its kind in the History of our Country.

Mama Mia, Mioposto: On Friday night, an SUV blew through a red light, swerved, and crashed through the plate glass windows of the Ravenna location of the Mioposto pizzeria. Fortunately, because it was the Fourth of July, there were way fewer patrons in the restaurant than usual on a Friday night, so while three people were hospitalized (a lot of plate glass in people’s faces, they said), no one was killed. SPD told the Seattle Times that the driver wasn’t drunk, but didn’t say what caused the accident. The SUV destroyed some essential support beams, so the restaurant will have to be closed for months for repairs. If you want to show them a little love while they recover, go to their West Seattle and Mount Baker spots.

The Anti-Fourth of July Social Club: Dozens of local electeds signed a letter on Friday committing to taking significant local action to fight back against the severe impacts of Trumps Big Fucking Bill. “We write to you not in celebration, but with heavy hearts and urgent concern,” the letter read. “Washington leaders are now calling for measures to meet this moment. State lawmakers must urgently act to prepare for the harm done by the authoritarianism of the federal government. Local government leaders must enact progressive revenue, like the Seattle Shield Initiative, which can reduce harm to essential programs in major metropolitan areas from budget cuts.” The letter was signed by more than 70 state, county and city leaders, including City Councilmembers Alexis Mercedes Rinck, Rob Saka, Joy Hollingsworth, and Dan Strauss. Some notable names that were missing from the list? Mayor Bruce Harrell and Council President Sara Nelson. Maybe it’s time for a change.

Speaking of Deeply Disappointing Local Leaders: When Tuan Thanh Phan finished his 25-year sentence in Washington state prison, he wasn’t reunited with his wife and family. Instead, the Washington Department of Corrections handed him directly to ICE, who deported the Tacoma-raised Vietnamese national to Djibouti, where he’s been held in a shipping container with other deportees. And soon, he’s expected to be deported to South Sudan. Governor Ferguson had the chance to stop it by offering him a full pardon. He’s already served his time, and wiping his record would give him a chance to get out of ICE’s clutches. But on Friday, Ferguson declined to help. “With the governor, I feel betrayed,” said Phan’s wife, Ngoc Phan, to the Seattle Times. “He pretty much sided with Trump. He’s complicit in this administration’s relentless and vicious attacks on vulnerable and immigrant communities.” We’ll have more on this later in the week.

Did you hear the one about the guy trying to use pizza orders to track Pentagon activity? It's called the Pentagon Pizza Report, and it kinda works?

Man of the Hour: After 27 years, Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron is leaving the band. He hasn’t shared any details about why. To celebrate his three decades with them, here’s a little snapshot of Eddie Vedder’s liner notes from Lost Dogs: “Matt Cameron writes songs and we run to find step stools in order to reach his level, ... what comes naturally to him leaves us with our heads cocked like the confused dogs that we are, ... eventually getting it. Did we mention he's the greatest drummer on the planet?”

In honor of Matt, here’s one of the tracks that made Eddie go try to find a step stool.