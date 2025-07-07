Seattle. I'm sorry. Your heat is nowhere near all that. You spoiled me. Yes, I much prefer your cold days, I love your long winter nights, and live for your clouds, which never fail to carry the sun away. But when I recently visited Atlanta, I learned my lesson. That city's summer is nothing like ours. Indeed, when my craft (operated by Delta) landed on ATL, I immediately felt another world when its doors opened: the heat, the humidity, the larger-than-life star. I was an alien whose lungs were simply stunned by the atmosphere. I could barely breathe the air, which had the consistency of melted butter. I spent a whole week on planet Atlanta, moving from one air-conditioned station to the next, always wishing I had a spacesuit during a transition. Even the mornings were brutal, and the nights offered no relief and lots of insect sounds. I changed my mind, Seattle, which will reach a high of 80 today, the same high it reached yesterday. Yes, I will always want you to be around 60 degrees or less, but now I know that even on your hottest days, you're nowhere near the Venus that Atlanta is.

Seattle has grown to over 800,000 residents. When I moved to the 206 back in 1992, the population was around 520,000. Those were the small-fry days. The paltry days. But look at you now. You're all grown and can call yourself a big city. Well done. And always remember, the more the merrier. One other thing: The state's biggest cities (Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Vancouver, and Bellevue) claimed a whopping 75 percent of its population growth.

And now for that fucking awful family of crows on my street in Columbia City. Why did you, the parents, have your precious baby in a tree next to a relatively busy sidewalk? It makes no sense. You don't want any humans near your noisy newborn, but you went ahead and built your nest around lots of humans. And this means you spend more time yelling and attacking us than you do with the one who apparently means the world to you. To make matters worse, crows very well know humans don't eat them. We are not raccoons. We don't care for your meat. Not one among us has ever put you in a pot or scrambled your eggs. And yet you still go apeshit when you think we're too close to your demanding brats. Tell me why? Tell me why?

Seattle, along with Spokane, is, according to a study conducted by WalletHub, in "the top five cities where credit card delinquency is increasing the most." Though our city's overall consumer debt load is still very low when compared to other cities, the sharp increase is an indication that something is "rotten in the state of Denmark." More and more Seattleites are surely feeling these words by an unfortunate character in Nabokov's novel Lolita: "I have not much at the bank right now but I propose to borrow - you know, as the Bard said, with that cold in his head, to borrow and to borrow and to borrow."

Get this: Netanyahu has nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Netanyahu to Trump, over a long table: “[You deserve the prize for] forging peace, as we speak, in one country, in one region after the other.” Trump to Netanyahu: “Thank you very much. This I didn’t know. Wow... Coming from you, in particular, this is very meaningful. Thank you very much, Bibi.” My question is this: Why does Trump so badly want these international distinctions? The top position in Vatican City, tea with the King of England, a prize awarded by Sweden. Why does a president whose whole program is America First so badly want validation from the international community? Why doesn't he just make his own damn USA prizes and distinctions (best bombed this, best ICE that, and so on) and be satisfied with that? In the words of Loose Ends: "It's such a mystery to me."

The death toll of the Texas floods has passed 100. We can only expect it to continue climbing.

The situation in Texas is so bad that Trump plainly pretended not to hear tough questions from the press about the reported systemic failures that unnecessarily cost the lives of so many Texans. Greater scrutiny of this disaster will certainly point more blame at the GOP, locally and nationally. The libs had nothing to do with this. You're on your own, bra. What to do? A distraction is in order.

ICE, whose budget was massively increased by the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill (Trump basically has his own army—maybe we will see an ICE parade in the near future), is basically a reality TV show that has leaped from the screen into reality, rather than the other way around. Don't believe me? I present you with footage of an ICE/Border Patrol raid conducted yesterday afternoon in Los Angeles’s MacArthur Park.

What the hell is going on at McArthur Park in Los Angeles, CA! Looks like these militarized thugs are doing some kind of federal disappearing operation on street vendors in the park. This is only going to get worse with the new bloated ICE budget. #UnMaskICE



[image or embed] — Brian Cardone (@cardonebrian.bsky.social) July 7, 2025 at 11:59 AM

They even brought horses! Why? Because it was just another dumb stunt: the horses, the hardcore military gear, the stunned people running like they're in a creature feature. The reason given for the raid?

According to NBC 4, the agents arrived in armored vehicles, surrounding the park’s perimeter in the Westlake neighborhood. But federal officials have yet to explain what sparked the raid, or why MacArthur Park—a popular family space—was targeted. When questioned, the Department of Homeland Security offered no details, simply stating, “We don’t need to comment on ongoing enforcement operations.

With all of the crazy going on in the US, and all of it clearly driven by racism, Black Americans must feel vindicated. For years, a large number of white Americans claimed that discrimination was a thing of the past, that Blacks were just whining and should just get over it. All Americans, they claimed, now lived in a free country and so on. Not a small number of immigrants and even moderate-thinking whites also believed this to be the case. If you work hard, America doesn't see your color. Nearly 50 percent of Latinos clearly voted for Trump under this impression. But it turns out they should have listened to Black people, who are now saying something like these words from an iconic scene in the old-school hiphop movie Wild Style: "See, I told you. Here they come now."

Let's end AM with Antipop Consortium's "Here They Come Now":