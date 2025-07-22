Palestinians Are Starving to Death: This morning, Reuters is reporting that at least 101 Palestinians, including 80 children, have died of starvation. Doctors and humanitarian workers are also “fainting on duty in Gaza due to hunger and exhaustion.” Not only is food scarce, but Israeli soldiers have killed dozens of people as they attempted to access food stations over the weekend. Yesterday, 25 countries demanded Israel end the war, but Netanyahu says he won’t stop until Hamas is defeated. That 35-day-old infant who starved to death on Saturday has nothing to do with Hamas, you fucking monster.

Seattle Protester Charged with Felony: A 33-year-old man from Monroe has been charged with third-degree assault and is being held in King County Jail for allegedly punching Cameron Higby in the head after the No Kings Day protest on June 14. The Seattle Times says Higby is a “self-described ‘America First’ influencer,” (he previously hosted a show for PragerU for years) and he was wearing a helmet and riot gear at the time. Prosecutors noted that they haven’t seen all of Higby’s medical records yet, so they may amend the charge. Higby says Lawson also harassed him online; others have accused Higby of “rage baiting.” Lawson told investigators, “I really didn’t think that a couple of (expletive) bare knuckle shots to the head at a protest after being antagonized all night was gonna come down to all this.”

Trump Tries the Distraction Method: Forget all about Epstein’s list, because the National Archives just released hundreds of thousands of files related to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. on Trump’s orders. King’s family is calling bullshit. They released a statement, writing, “During our father’s lifetime, he was relentlessly targeted by an invasive, predatory, and deeply disturbing disinformation and surveillance campaign orchestrated by J. Edgar Hoover through the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). … Those who promote the fruit of the FBI’s surveillance will unknowingly align themselves with an ongoing campaign to degrade our father and the Civil Rights Movement.”

The Plan Didn’t Work: Because most of us aren’t toddlers with the brain of a goldfish, Trump’s plan to get everyone to look over there! look over there! hasn’t worked. So Todd Blanche from the DOJ is meeting with Epstein’s BSTF (best sex trafficking friend), Ghislaine Maxwell, to see if she “has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims.” They’re selling it as an attempt to out criminals and be transparent and yadda yadda yadda, but this is fucked! Todd Blanche is Trump’s guy! This meeting isn’t an opportunity to demand answers and appease the American people who don’t want a child rapist in the White House, this is some sketchy-ass shit!

More Sketchy Business: Speaker Mike Johnson has shut down the House until September to avoid the Democrats' demands to vote on the release of more Epstein files. He probably just wants everyone to have a great summer, and isn’t at all attempting to keep certain Presidents from being outed as child rapists, right? JK, he said he’s doing it because, “We’re done being lectured on transparency,” which is exactly what someone attempting to hide a very big, bad secret would say. This is fascism.

Trump Bans WSJ From Press Pool: Not only is Trump suing the Wall Street Journal for their reporting on his relationship with Epstein—and the pervy birthday card he made for him—Trump has also banned the news outlet from the press pool. WHICH IS ALSO FASCISM.

Don’t Worry, It’ll Be Over Soon(er): The world is starting to spin faster, and some days this summer have been shorter than the usual 24 hours. CNN reports: “July 10 was the shortest day of the year so far, lasting 1.36 milliseconds less than 24 hours. … More exceptionally short days are coming on July 22 and August 5, currently predicted to be 1.34 and 1.25 milliseconds shorter than 24 hours, respectively.” This is quite normal, experts say, but also AHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!

Speaking of Space: Betelgeuse has a bestie! One of our most famous stars in the sky has a “companion star (that) orbits Betelgeuse in an incredibly tight orbit.” Cute! “The star is doomed, however, and the team behind this discovery predicts that Betelgeuse will cannibalize it in a few thousand years.” I demand a Pixar-style film immediately.

Don’t Forget to Vote! Your ballot! It has arrived, probably! VOOOOOOOTE! Our endorsements are here. My very passionate argument for why voting in the primaries is important is here.

Last Week, Charles Wrote About Crows: Y’all had some very good advice for Charles on how to deal with a family of loud, aggressive crows on his street in Columbia City. Any tips on how to deal with this cranky corvid that keeps BITING MY DOG?

