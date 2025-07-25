The Who's Who of the SPD January Sixers: After a lengthy court battle to keep their identities secret, we now officially have the names of four of the Seattle Police Department cops who went to the insurrection a week after they dropped their lawsuit. Drum roll please. The democracy denying boys in blue aaaaare.... Sgt. Jacob Briskey, Sgt. Scotty Bach, Detective Michael Settle, and Officer Jason Marchione. Two other SPD cops, Officers Alexander Everett and Caitlin Rochelle Everett, were identified earlier after being fired since they trespassed on the US Capitol during all of the insurrection festivities. Of course, this is hardly news since Divest SPD, released the names of these cops years ago, but this is the first time we've had confirmation from the City.

Light Rail Has Gone to the Dogs: We are a dog city. A dog county, really. Sound Transit's board green lit policy yesterday to let all leashed pooches on light rail trains. Frankly, I didn't know there was a dog ban given all those rule-breaking pups I've seen catching a ride on the 1 Line. The new dog decree was born out of the freshly minted Marymoor Village Station which is close to the 40-acre off-leash area in Marymoor Park. “It’s time for walkies,” Sound Transit board Chair Dave Somers said. I hate that he said that.

In Other Light Rail News: The extension to Federal Way could open as soon as this winter, according to the Sound Transit Board. That would unveil stops in Kent, Des Moines, Star Lake, and downtown Federal Way. One day, if we're good, maybe we will even reach Tacoma. And will the light rail ever stretch across the lake to link up with the 2 line in Bellevue? Maybe! In the meantime, Sound Transit is trying to deter thievery after a few bandits stole away with copper wire from the eastside tracks on two different occasions earlier this summer, causing power outages on the line. They're installing security cameras.

A Bear! Near Golden Gardens! Neighbors near Golden Gardens in Ballard spotted a bear this week. They believe it was a black bear. The sighting isn't officially confirmed, but if it is true, this would be the first bear sighting in that area since 2009. You can't blame a bear for wanting a good bonfire spot. The Department of Fish and Wildlife said the bear likely ended up in the area by taking the series of greenbelts along Puget Sound. Well, he probably didn't take the Burke Gilman with that missing link, right? Right??

A Fire! Near the Columbia River Gorge! A fire that sparked around a week ago is now the largest in the state. The Burdoin fire currently takes up 11,000 acres. That is, I'm told, a lot of acres. The Burdoin fire is one of four other large fires raging statewide. This is climate change, baby. Summers are for burning now. And we aren't even close to done with fire season.

France Recognizes Palestine Statehood: In the midst of war crime-caused famine where special food for malnourished children is weeks away from running dry, French president Emmanuel Macron said he will recognize a Palestinian state, becoming the first western power to do so. This recognition won't officially happen until September at the United Nations general assembly.

No Quick Bucks for Chuck: Florida police arrested a man for credit card fraud while he was at his job. Unfortunately, his job was dressing up as a big gray mouse. You may know him. “Chuck E., come with me,” the cops said as they entered the Tallahassee Chuck E. Cheese. The suspect allegedly did the credit card fraud while working at Chuck E. Cheese. You can't trust anyone these days. Not even Chuck himself. Sigh.

ICYMI: THING, the music festival, cancelled its upcoming festival date showcasing Latinx and Spanish-language artists, due to concerns about Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. "Community safety concerns have greatly reduced ticket sales, and the uncertainty about artists’ ability to secure the necessary visas has led to our decision," they said in a statement. This isn't the first local event to shut down for these reasons. In June, the Duwamish River Community Coalition canceled the Duwamish River Festival due to concerns that ICE might target it, and earlier this month, the Burien nonprofit Joyas Mestizas announced that they would cancel the Pacific Northwest Folklórico Festival this year. Stranger Staff Writer Julianne Bell has more here.

Closing Walls and Ticking Clocks: Kristin Cabot, the human resources executive caught in the embrace of her CEO at the Coldplay concert, has resigned from her role at Astronomer. Her resignation follows CEO Andy Byron's own resignation.

Hold on. Charles Mudede has something to say.

Did I see that? Did I see Trump's hard-on yapping in the desert? Yes, I did. His sunbaked business appeared on a new episode of South Park, a show I thought was history a long time ago. But apparently it's still around. In fact, Paramount just paid the show's creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, a cool $1.5 billion for "50 new episodes over the next five years." Yes, the same Paramount that, on July 2, paid Trump $16 million to settle a lawsuit concerning an episode of CBS’ “60 Minutes.” South Park's season premiere even has a scene with the presenters of "60 Minutes" cowering to Trump (sorry, cows, I didn't mean to disrespect you like that). We also see Trump trying to have sex with Satan, Trump fucking a sheep, Trump suing a painter for making his business too small in a portrait. And then the desert scene. And then it—Trump's penis—talks. How will I ever get that out of my mind?

Um, thanks for that, Charles. Back to me.

Were you at Candidate Survivor last night? If not, you missed a lot. We learned that Seattle City Council District 2 candidate Adonis Ducksworth is too cool to have fun. (He at least made a cool song and read a bad poem.) We learned that his competition, Eddie Lin, can juggle and walk on his hands. We learned that Mayoral candidate Katie Wilson used to busk at Pike Place. (She demonstrated her act, playing the harmonica and guitar simultaneously.) We learned that City Attorney Erika Evans always knows the assignment. (She made a diss rap about incumbent Ann Davison, and ultimately won the competition.) And we learned that Jamie Fackler knows how to commit to a bit. He didn't officially make it on stage because his campaign hadn't reached the fundraising threshold when event invitations went out, but he still showed up outside dressed as Shrek with a rented donkey, and even jumped on stage with City Attorney candidate Rory O'Sullivan to try to hype his performance.

I Hate When This Happens: Race officials shortened the 19th stage of the Tour de France to avoid climbs in the mountainous areas "where an outbreak of nodular dermatitis affected a herd of cows." The contagious lumpy skin outbreak resulted in their culling. May they wear the king of the mountain's polka dot jersey in heaven.

A Song for Your Friday: It just seems appropriate.