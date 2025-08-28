The Weather: It will be a cool and cloudy morning, but summer persists. You will see this evidence in the afternoon. Expect humidity and worse-than-normal air quality.

ICE Used WA DOL Data: In spite of a 2019-era Washington state law prohibiting most state agencies from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE still had backdoor access to the Department of Licensing. Those ghouls searched the DOL database for information and relied on the Driver and Plate Search, or DAPS. By plugging in a license plate number or even a partial license plate number to DAPS, ICE could get the name and address of the vehicle's registered owner. ICE allegedly used this tool in an attempt to deport a Kirkland man. The state revoked ICE's access to DAPS.

Feds Arrest Firefighters on the Job: Federal law enforcement arrested two people while they were onsite near Lake Cushman to fight the Bear Gulch Fire. Four hundred people had been deployed to fight the biggest blaze in the state including two private contractor crews. Federal agents spent three hours checking the identification of those private contractor crews while they were on location to literally fight a fire, according to the Seattle Times. Agents did not allow the detained firefighters to say goodbye to their crew, or their families. It's not clear exactly which agency conducted the arrests, but a spokesperson for the incident command team said they were aware of a Border Patrol operation on the fire response tea. It had been federal policy under Biden that immigration officers would not interfere with natural disaster or emergency sites. Anything goes now in Trump's America.

Driving out of Town This Weekend? Plan accordingly. Everyone else is driving, too. KING5 compiled a list of the best and worst times to hit the roads for Labor Day Weekend. Spoiler alert: the bad weekend traffic has already started.

Microsoft Fires Two Employees over Protests: In the midst of ongoing anti-genocide, pro-Palestine protests at Microsoft's campus over the tech giant's relationship with Israel's government, two employees allegedly broke into an executive's office. That violated company policy, Microsoft said. The two employees were fired.

Minneapolis Shooter Kills Two: Two children, an 8 year old and 10 year old, died in Wednesday's shooting during a morning Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Seventeen others sustained injuries including 14 children. The shooter has been identified as a 23-year-old woman with ties to the school. Authorities are still piecing together a motive.

If You Want to Feel Crazy: Read this Axios poll showing 53 percent of Americans support Donald Trump's approach on crime and 81 percent believe crime is an issue in major cities. But, as the poll points out, only one in four respondents said crime was a problem in their local community. Crime is down! You thinking crime is up while crime rates around the country reach a two-decade low means you are falling for propaganda.

New COVID Shots, New Restrictions: Good news, there will be another COVID-19 shot. Bad news, the Food and Drug Administration is restricting who can get the shots. They'll be available for people 65 years old and older. Younger people can get the shot if they have an underlying medical condition that makes them more vulnerable to the virus. Children will need to consult with a medical professional. Additionally, under antivaxxer Kennedy, the vaccines now must be approved by a CDC advisory panel that he's filled with vaccine skeptics and opponents. This is the first flu season where the vaccines aren't widely recommended to everyone.

Trump Fires CDC Chief: This seems good. This seems healthy. Donald Trump ousted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief Susan Moranus, who was sworn in for the job less than a month ago. The change appears to be in response to Moranus not toeing the line and supporting changes to US vaccine policies, thus ruffling the feathers of HHS secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Her lawyers wrote in a statement that Moranus "had been targeted" for "refusing to rubber stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts." Moranus' ousting triggered four resignations from other top CDC leaders. Just in time for flu season!

Sen. Patty Murray Weighs In: She says fire that freak RFK Jr. Make him pack up his raw milk and leave.

Lisa Cook Sues Trump: Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook will not go quietly into the night. After Trump's attempt to oust her, Cook is suing, seeking an injunction to block the firing. This is the first time a president has attempted to fire a Fed governor. The Supreme Court has said that the president can’t fire Fed officials over policy differences, because independent banks are important. But theoretically, he can fire her for “for cause,” like misconduct or neglect of duty. Trump's reason for firing her? He alleges Cook committed mortgage fraud.

Oklahoma City Wants the Tallest Skyscraper in US: Here is an excerpt from this hilarious (and thoughtful) piece about the building:

To my mind, there was something fundamentally un-Okie about chasing such a superlative as “tallest skyscraper this side of the Atlantic.” Are we not a more humble set? Isn’t this the sort of hubris we associate with godless coastal elites, what with their hustle and their bustle and, shoot, I don’t know, their daily murders in the subway system?

Can't Wait: RFK Jr. says he's close to figuring out the "interventions... certainly causing autism." He's going to announce these and the "possible ways of addressing them" in September. I'm sure one of the causes will be vaccines since RFK Jr. has touted that bullshit for years.