Fall is in the air. The edges of the leaves are starting to change color. The breeze actually has a chill. And today, temperatures will barely hit 70 degrees. It’s light-layer weather. It’s reading-outside-with-a-warm beverage weather. It’s the weather this region was made for.

Let’s do the news.

Talk Show Host Says Something True, Gets Canned: In his Tuesday night monologue, Jimmy Kimmel talked about Republicans’ reactions to Charlie Kirk’s death. By Wednesday evening, he was off the air indefinitely. “The MAGA gang [is] desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” he said in the monologue. Every word of that statement is true. And it’s well within the bounds of typical late-night commentary. But the next day, FCC chair Brendan Carr went on a right-wing podcast and said that Kimmel’s comments about Kirk were “the sickest conduct possible,” and suggested his FCC could revoke ABC affiliate licenses as a way to force Disney to punish Kimmel. “We at the FCC are going to force the public interest obligation. There are broadcasters out there that don’t like it, they can turn in their license in to the FCC,” Carr said.

How Are People Reacting to All This Fascism? Trump celebrated on Truth Social: “Great News for America,” he wrote. “Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done.” Sinclair, which owns many local ABC affiliates, said they would only allow him back on the air if he made a substantial cash donation to Kirk’s family and to Turning Point USA. But everyone outside of the MAGA-sphere is calling this what it is: Government censorship and a violation of the First Amendment. In a joint letter, Democratic leadership called for Carr to resign. “Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s war on the First Amendment is blatantly inconsistent with American values,” they wrote, promising an aggressive investigation. “This will not be forgotten.”

Trump Wants to Declare Antifa a Terrorist Organization: On Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION.” He’s made this threat before, and it’s not clear how exactly he plans to do it. Antifa isn’t an organization, and the far-right sees “antifa activists” around every corner, in every crowd, and behind every statement that makes them feel rotten inside. And because of that, any designation as a terror organization would likely target any activists who disagree with the right.

So Naturally, the PNW’s Right Wing Is Thrilled: Post Millennial “reporter” Katie Daviscourt tweeted that she’d been “waiting for this moment for years.” We Heart Seattle’s Andrea Suarez replied, saying that she called right-wing “journalist” Jonathan Choe and had a “melt down.” “Can’t [even] imagine how vindicated you feel,” she wrote. “It’s a surreal day and week. Thanks for all your brave work.”

Car Does Thing You’ve Always Wondered Is Possible: On Wednesday, a driver fleeing from SPD drove through the security arms blocking the University Bridge while the suspension bridge was opening, and jumped the car over the opening between the bridge’s two halves. From the video, it doesn’t look like a huge jump, but it was enough to stop the cops in their tracks. The car was later found, still running but considered totaled, according to SPD. The car jumper is still on the loose.

MLK Labor Catches Up: Our county’s “union of unions,” which represents more than 150 unions and almost a quarter of a million workers, voted on Wednesday to endorse Katie Wilson for mayor. It’s not a sole endorsement, though. Back in May, before she trounced Bruce Harrell by nine points in the primary, the labor council endorsed Harrell, and they’re not taking it back, which means they’re now dual endorsing in a two-person race. “A dual endorsement by MLK Labor shows both candidates have earned meaningful support from working people and accurately reflects the views of union members across Seattle,” they said in a statement. I say it’s okay to admit when you’re wrong.

And There’s More! In the same meeting, MLK Labor voted to endorse Girmay Zahilay for County Executive. “The son of a home care worker who worked nights on her feet to provide opportunities to her child, Councilmember Zahilay's achievements on the King County Council demonstrate that he leads by remembering where he came from,” they wrote in a statement. They pointed to his infrastructure investments in Skyway, “a working-class neighborhood facing decades of disinvestment,” his work to raise the county’s minimum wage, and passage of the Crisis Cares Levy. “Councilmember Zahilay brings the kind of bold, principled, and practical leadership that King County needs,” they wrote. “Our endorsement reflects not just his record, but our shared vision for a County where workers of all backgrounds, races, and languages have what they need to live a dignified life.”

Who Needs Healthcare? Kids. Kids need healthcare. And thanks to Trump’s cuts to Medicaid, Seattle Children’s is cutting 5 percent of their staff positions. The hospital laid off more than 150 staff this week, and cut 350 open positions, The Stranger’s Vivian McCall reported yesterday.

Man Shot and Killed in Capitol Hill: The 26-year-old was sitting in his car with his foot on the brake when he was shot in the neck. EMS found him in critical condition, and he died at Harborview. SPD is still looking for the suspect.

Goodbye to the Americone Dream: Jerry Greenfield, one-half of Ben & Jerry’s, resigned this week after 47 years. The duo sold their company to Unilever in 2000, with unique guardrails that allowed them to continue to be outspoken on social issues. But last year, they sued Unilever, saying that the company tried to keep them from calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Now, Jerry says, “standing up for the values of justice, equity, and our shared humanity has never been more important,” Mr. Greenfield wrote. But “Ben & Jerry’s has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power.”