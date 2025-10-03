The Weather: No rain, but not much sun either. A temperate gray day is on the books. The sun should be out to play more this weekend as this mild, pleasant fall continues.

Police Don't CARE: Seattle's first responder police alternative, the Community Assisted Response and Engagement department, or CARE, is popular across the political spectrum—but not with police. CARE workers respond to calls that don't need an armed officer, like an unresponsive person on the sidewalk. However, due to Seattle Police Officer Guild (SPOG) contract requirements, the team is smaller than it needs to be and a cop must be present at all CARE dispatches. A new report from the Seattle Times shows the cops haven't been calling CARE and have been cancelling CARE dispatches, choosing to take the calls themselves. This summer, cops refused to utilize CARE in 20 percent of attempted dispatches. The chief of CARE thinks SPOG is behind these disruptions and has goals to disband CARE. That'll be interesting since electeds want to expand the program and even give it authority to operate sans-cop.

Dubs Up, Sieg Heils Down: A young man busted in on an in-progress Psych 210 class in the University of Washington's Kane Hall, the school's largest lecture hall. He yelled insults at the class at Nazi saluted. When he ran out of the class, the professor pursued him. Her class followed her. He was later arrested by UWPD. UW says the man is not a student. Here's the video of the incident posted on Reddit:

RIP Kate's Pub: Wallingford's beloved Kate's Pub will close at the end of October, owner Kate Barrett posted on Facebook, citing rising costs and pandemic-era lows. After 20 years, Kate's will close out its time as a Seattle institution when last call comes on Halloween night.

So Long, Salmon Bay: The Port of Seattle is closing three of the five docks at Interbay's Salmon Bay Marina next year, due to safety concerns (the docks were built in 1961, and officials are concerned that the covered moorage could collapse in severe weather). The closures impact about 121 people including nine liveaboard boaters and six floating homes. They have until November 17 to leave the docks and until next March to move their vessels. It's not so easy. To soften the burden a bit, the Port is offering up to $10,000 to cover floating home towing expenses. The Salmon Bay Marina residents are not happy.

Spawnless in Seattle: Seattle has the second lowest fertility rate in the country! No babies for us. Since 2010, our birth rate of live births per 1,000 women age 15 to 50 fell 20 points. The number of births per 1,000 women went from 51 to 31 in the last 15 years. Portland is the only city with a lower birthrate. Los Angeles is right behind us. It's expensive to have a kid. And the world? It's bad.

Transportation Money Tied Up: The Trump administration is holding $2.1 billion of federal money earmarked for Chicago transportation projects hostage. The funds were meant to extend the city’s Red Line train into underserved parts of the city. Budget director Russ Vought posted online that the funds were "put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing via race-based contracting." They're doing the same thing with $18 billion of infrastructure dollars slated for New York. These goons are going to willfully let our cities fall into disrepair and deprive local economies of solid construction jobs because why? To demonstrate power? Fuck despondence, we should all be getting angrier.

Maybe the Worst Part: Is the bad AI video Trump posted depicted Vought as the grim reaper.

Master of International Diplomacy: Trump announced a Sunday deadline for Hamas to agree to a proposed peace deal that would put Gaza under control of a temporary governing committee led by Trump. Civilians could stay, but Hamas would have to drop their weapons, disband, and free hostages. Trump released the deal alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. If Hamas doesn't agree, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER.” Gentleman, I fear we are about to be part of more war crimes.

Sort of Like an Excalibur Moment: The Trump administration asked Todd Arrington, the director of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene, Kansas, for one of Eisenhower's swords from the collection. Trump wanted to gift the sword to King Charles III at a state visit. Arrington said no. Later, a supervisor asked Arrington to resign since he "could no longer be trusted with confidential information."

When I Die, Don't Give Me to the IDF: The University of Southern California sold dead bodies to the US military which used the bodies to train Israel Defense Forces soldiers. The Navy paid USC more than $860,000 for 89 "fresh" cadavers. Of those stiffs, 32 were used specifically for IDF medics to study up on simulated battlefield injuries. The bodies were unclaimed in Los Angele's County, though some may have been donated. If I donate my body to science, please make sure it doesn't go to science that trains the IDF.

ICYMI: There's a lot to learn about mayoral candidate Katie Wilson. Like, she used to busk at Pike Place. And she dropped out of Oxford. Read more here.

No Jobs Report: The Bureau of Labor Statistics cannot take an accurate pulse on the state of US employment, the health of the economy, and so on because there are no numbers due to the government shutdown.

That's Going to Keep Happening: Whooping cough, or pertussis, cases are rising in Mississippi. Last year, the state saw 49 total cases. So far this year, there have been 115 cases. This week, a two-month old baby too young for the vaccine died of whooping cough. It's the first whooping cough death in the state in 13 years. We've done it. We've made America healthy again!

